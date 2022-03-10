Sweden to boost defence budget to two percent of GDP

Increasing the defence budget to two percent of Sweden’s GDP would represent a yearly cost of around 108 billion kronor. In 2021, Sweden’s defence budget was roughly 66 billion kronor.

“Sweden’s defence capabilities will be greatly increased,” said Andersson.

According to Andersson, the government will ensure that the increase in defence spending will be stable and long-term.

A number of Sweden’s opposition parties had already demanded that Sweden’s defence spending be increased to two percent of GDP, and today’s announcement comes on the back of previous parliamentary decisions to increase defence spending.

Under the previous plans, defence spending was due to increase from 66 billion kronor in 2021 to 91 billion in 2025.

Hultqvist said that it will take time to raise Sweden’s defence capabilities to a level representing two percent of GDP.

Although they were not able to give a direct deadline for when the two percent goal will be reached, Damberg said that the government would liaise with relevant authorities to hear their feedback before they can present a realistic expansion plan. On the back of these discussions, they will be able to provide a deadline for when the goal will be reached.

“In Denmark, they expect to reach this level in 2033,” Damberg said. “Our hope is that we can do it quicker than that.”

According to the finance minister, defence spending will affect other items in Sweden’s budget.

The defence minister is currently in negotiations with all parliamentary parties’ representatives in the Defence Committee, in order to reach agreement on whether it will be possible to increase defence spending as early as this year, which could cover costs for expenses such as ammunition, flight hours and fuel.

The second stage of negotiations would cover more long-term spending. The government has not yet announced definitive plans for how much more money may be dedicated to defence spending this year, whether these would be new funds, or whether they would be financed by using next year’s defence funds this year.