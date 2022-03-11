Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes. Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Published: 11 March 2022 08:17 CET
Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson has said his party has shifted position over Nato membership.
Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson has said his party has shifted position over Nato membership. Photo: TT

Sweden Democrats ‘have switched position on Nato’: Åkesson

The populist Sweden Democrats have moved away from their anti-Nato stance and are now no longer rules out Sweden joining the security alliance, the party’s leader, Jimmie Åkesson, said in an interview on Friday morning. 

“This is a shift in position,” Åkesson said in an interview on the TV4 broadcaster. “We have [previously] had a negative stance towards Nato membership. We believe that non-alliance has been good for Sweden, and we still believe that. But now we are proposing that we should not rule out a Nato membership if the security situation worsens even more.” 

He said the change would be made formal when the party lays out its election platform over the weekend. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Stockholm mulls renaming Russian embassy street over Ukraine

Stockholm’s city government has said it is open to renaming Gjörwellsgatan, where the Russian embassy is based, after a person or place from Ukraine, TV4 has reported. 

The youth wing of Sweden’s Christian Democrat party, and others, have called for naming the street Zelensky-gatan after the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The name preparation council is meeting on Monday for [one of its] regular meetings and then we are going to discuss these fantastic proposals which have come in,” Joakim Larsson, the city councillor in change of urban planning, told the broadcaster. 

Sweden faces increased risk of Russian retaliation: Swedish Armed Forces

Sweden’s support for Ukraine and participation in the coordinated international response to Russia’s invasion has increased the risk of retaliation, the Swedish Armed Forces said in the first of its new weekly press conferences.

“There is a range of possible Russian retaliatory actions which could be aimed at Sweden,” Lieutenant General Michael Claesson, the Swedish Armed Forces’ chief of operations, said. “[Some of the things] in the Russian toolbox include influence operations, discrediting important individuals, cyber-attacks, sabotage, and more.”

Claesson was speaking at the first of the Swedish Armed Forces’ new weekly press conferences on the security situation, which will be broadcast directly at 3pm every Thursday for so long as the Russian invasion is destabilising the region.

The press conferences will serve a similar function to the daily and then weekly press conferences that the Swedish Public Health Agency used to keep the population updated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Claesson said that the unexpectedly united response from the EU and from Nato had led to a heightened tone in Russian rhetoric and an increased risk of concrete retaliatory actions.

Sweden to boost defence budget to two percent of GDP

Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson on Thursday announced a plan to boost the country’s defence spending to two percent of GDP, with the extra funding to reach the armed forces “as soon as practically possible”.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Mikael Damberg, Sweden’s finance minister, and Peter Hultqvist, the country’s defence minister, she said that increasing the defence budget to two percent of Sweden’s GDP would require spending around 108 billion kronor every year. In 2021, Sweden’s defence budget was roughly 66 billion kronor.

“Sweden’s defence capabilities will be greatly increased,” she said. “The war in Europe is going to affect the Swedish people. We need to continue to strengthen Sweden’s defence capabilities.”

Spotify drops paying subscribers in Russia

Music streaming giant Spotify said on Thursday that its paid subscription service would no longer be available in Russia,
as sanctions had made processing payments in the country impossible.

“Due to new restrictions introduced by major payment providers, payment processing is not currently possible for the majority of Premium users in Russia,” a Spotify spokesman told AFP.

Paid premium accounts “will be cancelled if a recurring payment fails and the account will then be automatically moved to our free service,” he said in a written statement.

The company said it had also “paused all advertising campaigns running in Russia.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 10 March 2022 08:19 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden’s government to announce details of defence spending boost 

Sweden’s Prime Minister is holding a press conference on Thursday morning, where she is expected to give details of the boost in spending on defence announced in her speech at the end of last month. 

She will hold the press conference together with Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist. 

Swedish speakers can watch the press conference here.

Swedish vocab: förstärkning – strengthening 

Two brothers receive a million kronor each from Swedish government in ‘Kevin case’

Two brothers who, aged five and seven, were accused of murdering four-year-old Kevin Hjalmarsson, will be given a million kronor each by Sweden’s government, three years after a lengthy second investigation of the 1998 case found that the boy most likely died in an accident. 

The boys were intensively interrogated in 1998 and allegedly confessed, but were never charged. They have had, however, to live with the belief that they were child murderers. 

“When the state makes a mistake, the state must take the consequences and try to put things right,” said Sweden’s justice minister, Morgan Johansson as the compensation was announced. 

Swedish vocab: ersättning – compensation 

Swedish agency deluged with bids for Ukrainian president’s hit TV series

A small Stockholm agency has in recent days received bid after bid for the rights to air the hit comedy series starring Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor turned wartime hero.

“It’s been very, very busy. All around the world, people have asked for the rights because they want to broadcast it,” explains Eccho Rights co-founder Nicola Söderlund in the agency’s elegant offices in the Swedish capital.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, broadcasters such as Britain’s Channel 4, Greece’s ANT1 and Romania’s PRO TV have rushed to join those who have already snapped up the rights to “Servant of the People”, which first aired in Ukraine in 2015.

“I think last week we made maybe 15 deals and we are in negotiations with another 20 countries,” says Söderlund, a poster advertising the series hanging above his desk. “The latest we heard of is Latin America, we’re discussing with the US, Netflix, we’re discussing with many.”

Read our story here

Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell to join WHO 

Anders Tegnell, the Swedish state epidemiologist who became a hero for lockdown critics in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, is to step down next week to take up a new post with the World Health Organisation in Geneva. 

Tegnell will be the senior expert in a group coordinating efforts to make the Covid-19 vaccine available to countries without the means to vaccinate their own populations.

“I’ve worked with vaccines for 30 years and have at the same time always been inspired by international issues,” he said in a press release issued by the Public Health Agency of Sweden. 

Swedish vocab: ett uppdrag – a mission/charge/role 

Sweden’s state power company Vattenfall to continue buying Russian gas 

Sweden’s state-run energy company Vattenfall will continue to buy Russian gas in future, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Russian gas representing about 40 percent of Sweden’s consumption. 

“We do not buy natural gas directly from Russia or directly from any other country for that matter, but instead on market platforms where you might think there is a mix of different suppliers,” Andreas Regnell, the company’s chief of strategy, told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR.

He said Vattenfall supplied the Russian gas primarily to customers in The Netherlands and Turkey. 

Swedish vocab: en leverantör – a supplier 

SHOW COMMENTS