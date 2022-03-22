Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

How people in Sweden can offer housing to Ukrainians

Sweden does not yet have an official authority or register for those wishing to offer Ukrainian refugees a place to stay privately, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t possible.

Published: 22 March 2022 12:00 CET
Do you have an empty summer house which you'd like to offer to a family fleeing the war in Ukraine? Here's how. Photo: Fotograferna Holmberg/TT

The Migration Agency told The Local in a press conference that it is working on a solution to make this possible, but recommended that those able to offer housing do so via voluntary organisations instead.

One association you can contact if you want to rent out a room or property is CareBridge, a group offering buses from the Ukraine/Poland border to Sweden, where refugees are matched with hosts offering accommodation.

Their website includes a form where those interested in offering housing can sign up.

CareBridge told The Local via email that it places high important on safety and security for both host families and those arriving in Sweden. “At the moment we personally vet all the host families and check IDs at pick up. In a few weeks, we will have an app that will do the ID check through BankID. We also have a host team who checks in with refugees after they are settled to make sure they have what they need”.

“We collaborate with Refugees Welcome and other organisations,” CareBridge said. “We have a contact person on the Ukrainian side of the border who can find people who want to go to Sweden and match them with hosts even before they cross the border to Poland. On the bus we have a Ukrainian speaking host who can answer questions.”
 
Ukraine Take Shelter is another website offering this service. Their service is worldwide, and those wishing to offer housing can create an account to list their home or apartment and offer information such as whether children are welcome, what languages they speak, and how long refugees will be able to stay.

Another possible way to offer housing or lodging for Ukrainian refugees is by contacting Refugees Welcome directly – they have a Sweden-wide branch, but also local branches in Malmö, Stockholm and Lidköping, as well as a housing branch collecting donations towards rent payments for refugees.

Another method of offering housing is via this Facebook group, matching those seeking accommodation with those who can provide it. Christel Prinsén, the woman behind this Facebook group, is also currently working on building a website to make this process easier and safer, with identity verification to protect those applying for housing and those offering it.

If you are planning on renting out part of your home or your entire property, make sure you understand any rules from your housing association or landlord first, as well as any legal requirements. Here’s our guide.

Please don’t hesitate to get in contact with The Local at [email protected] or under this post if you know of any other ways in which private individuals can offer housing to Ukrainians looking for shelter.

Although we have done our best to verify these housing services, we recommend that anyone looking to offer or rent housing via a service listed above take precautions to verify the identity of anyone they will be staying with and ensure all legal documents are in order to provide a good environment for all parties involved.

UKRAINE

What to keep in mind when renting out property to refugees in Sweden

Many Swedish residents are interested in opening their homes to Ukrainians fleeing war - but there are some important rules to make sure you follow if you're planning on doing so.

Published: 22 March 2022 10:52 CET
As a rule, housing a refugee in your home for a short amount of time is not an issue, as long as you have a suitable property, according to Fredrik Aldmo, a lawyer at Familjens Jurist.

“Think about the fact that it needs to be good for the person who will be moving in with you, so the property is suitable for them to live in,” Aldmo told TT newswire. “If you live in a four-room apartment then of course, you can house a family, but if you don’t have a lot of space then maybe you should think about whether it’s really a good idea,” he said.

Rental properties

On a purely legal level, everyone has the right to let someone live in their home without asking for permission, whether it’s a rental property, a bostadsrätt – an apartment or house where you legally own the right to live in the property, rather than the property itself – or a property you own outright. At the same time, it’s important to understand that you as the owner or first-hand tenant are always legally responsible if any issues or damages occur in the property.

Additionally, you can’t rent out a rental property second-hand without the landlord’s permission. If you don’t continue to live in the apartment yourself, then it counts as a second-hand rental, and you need permission from the landlord whether you charge rent for the property or not, Aldmo told TT.

“Even if I were to rent out my apartment to a family without charging anything, my landlord might have their own views on that. In that situation, it’s really important that you have written permission where it states that the family will be renting,” he said.

If you’re planning to rent out your rental property second-hand for a longer period, you should consider negotiating to remove besittningsskydd from your tenants’ contract – this is a legal protection which automatically becomes valid after two years, giving renters the right to remain living in the property even if the landlord asks them to move out.

One besittningsskydd is activated, tenants can only be forced to move out for a handful of reasons, such as if they don’t pay rent on time, cause damages or problems with neighbours, or if the property is to be renovated or demolished.

Bostadsrätter

For bostadsrätter you will need permission from the housing association if you wish to rent out your property second-hand, whether you plan on charging the tenant or not. However, if people will be moving in to live in your property with you, you do not need permission.

“The problem there is that, according to the law on bostadsrätter, you can’t move someone in to your apartment if it could have a noticeable affect on the housing association or residents. Which could be the case, if there are a lot of people in the apartment or lots of activity in the stairwells,” Aldmo said.

Aldmo’s advice is to always contact the landlord or housing association first, as well as drawing up a rental contract with details on how long the person should live there, how much the rent will be per month, and what will be included.

It is also illegal to charge a higher rent for second-hand rentals than what you already pay, plus an additional fee for furniture which cannot be greater than 15 percent of the rental cost, as well as other real additional costs (for example, internet and energy costs).

If you rent out a room, the price of rent must be proportional to the rent you pay for the apartment as a whole. Otherwise, you could lose your right to stay in the apartment and be forced to move out.

Bostadrätt owners and property owners risk being liable to repay fees if the rent they charge is considered to be unreasonably high. If you are a property owner, you should also make sure there are not too many people in the property, both from a fire safety standpoint and so there isn’t too much noise.

Insurance

You should also take a look at your home insurance, and see if new people moving into the property or second-hand tenants will affect your premium.

The Migration Agency do not offer private homes to refugees looking for housing, and do not give any form of economic benefit to those who house refugees.

It is also important to note that there are special rules for children under 18 who arrive in Sweden without a parent or guardian – people wishing to help children must contact the social services in their municipality, as they are responsible for support, housing and schooling.

The Swedish Red Cross recommends that those wishing to help do so via an organisation, so there is support and control for both the refugee and the person opening their home. Those who choose to house refugees in their own homes should think carefully about how the agreement will work in practice, the Red Cross says.

