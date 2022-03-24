Six of ten Swedes back joining Nato if Finland does: poll

According to a poll by Kantor-Sifo, 59 percent of respondents would support joining Nato if Finland were also to join, while only 17 percent would be against joining. The remaining 24 percent were undecided.

When Finland’s membership was stripped out, the support for joining Nato dropped to 41, with 26 percent against and 33 percent undecided.

The right-wing parties were the most positive to Nato membership, with a full 82 percent of Liberal Party supporters backing membership (and 91 percent if Finland joined) 65 percent of Moderate Party voters (79 percent), 65 percent of Christian Democrats (68%), and 50 percent of Sweden Democrat supporters (67 percent).

On the left, support was weaker, with only 27 percent of Social Democrat supporters in favour of joining Nato (52 percent), 16 percent of Green Party members (35 percent), and 11 percent of Left Party (23 percent) members backing membership.

In the middle, were supporters of the Centre Party, only 34 percent of whom supported joining, although this leapt to 63 percent if Sweden were to join.