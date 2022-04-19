Read news from:
Sweden boosts spending on civil defence in spring budget

Sweden is to channel a further 800 million kronor to local government and other organisations to bolster Sweden's civil defence capabilities, the country's finance minister has announced.

Published: 19 April 2022 09:11 CEST
Sweden's finance minister Mikael Damberg answers questions as he announces Sweden's spring budget on Tuesday. Photo. Jonas Ekströmer / TT

The new funding, which will go to municipalities, regional government, and other organisations, was announced of part of the country’s spring budget, announced on Tuesday. 

“This will strengthen our ability to resist in both war and peace,” Sweden’s finance minister, Mikael Damberg, said in a press conference. “If the worst happens, it’s important that there is physical protection for the population.” 

The government is channelling 91m kronor towards renovating Sweden’s 65,000 bomb shelters, and will also fund the repair the country’s network of emergency sirens, known as Hesa Fredrik, or Hoarse Fredrik, many of which are currently out of order. 

A bomb shelter in Stockholm. Sweden’s government is spending 800m kronor in its spring budget to boost civil defence. Photo: Anders Wiklund/ TT

Sweden’s Social Democrats are currently ruling on the alternative budget put together by the right-wing opposition, making this spring budget, which makes changes to the autumn budget, unusually important. 

The budget includes extra spending of some 31.4 billion kronor (€299m), with 500m kronor going to extra spending on healthcare,  and 10.3 billion kronor going towards supporting Ukrainian refugees, of which nine billion will come from the aid budget. 

The spring budget also includes the so called “pension guarantee bonus”, or garantitillägg, which will see four billion kronor (€390m) going to those with the lowest pensions. 

The bonus, which was the price the Left Party demanded for letting Magdalena Andersson take her place as prime minister, risks being voted down by the right-wing parties in the parliament. 

Sweden’s Riksbank to raise rates this month: report

Sweden's central bank could raise its core interest rate as early as next month, according to one of the country's leading banks.

Published: 6 April 2022 16:15 CEST
In its latest economic prognosis, Swedbank predicted that the Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, would raise interest rates by 25 points this April to 0.25 percent, with a steady succession of six further rises taking base interest rates to 1.5 percent by April 2023.

“We need to get used to the idea of higher rates,” the company’s chief economist, Mattias Persson, wrote in a comment. “The high inflation is going to make the Riksbank tighten up monetary policy much faster than what we had previously expected and to raise rates as early as April. At the same time we cannot rule out that the Riksbank gives a clear signal in April of a coming rates rise and then increases rates by 50 points at its June meeting. 

Persson said that the resulting increase in mortgage rates would significantly reduce the real disposable income of potential buyers of property, which would keep property prices flat over the next year. 

The bank expects consumer inflation of as higher as six percent during the spring and five percent over the whole year. 

