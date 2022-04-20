Sweden and Denmark plan protected ‘transit corridors’ for commuters

In a joint statement from the Danish and Swedish governments, ministers place the focus on two so-called ‘transit corridors’: the first being from Denmark via Sweden to the Danish island of Bornholm off Sweden’s southern coast, and the second being from Sweden to Copenhagen Airport.
Ministers from both countries believe that these two travel routes are especially important to protect.
“During the pandemic, our governments have been forced to make huge trade-offs which have affected the lives of people living primarily in border regions to a great extent,” Sweden’s Nordic Minister Anna Hallberg said in a press statement.
“My hope is that this joint statement we are making today can create a greater degree of predictability for citizens, the business community and workplaces in Sweden and Denmark,” she continued.
Together with her Danish counterpart Flemming Møller Mortensen, she stated that the goal for the future is to protect travel opportunities in these transit corridors “to the greatest possible extent”.
In the statement, ministers explained the possibility of giving these transit corridors a “special status” in order to protect freedom of movement and the common cross-border labour market, as well as ensuring a “good exchange of information” between both countries’ authorities, by, for example, hiring specific people to act as points of contact between Denmark and Sweden.
