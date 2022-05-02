For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
An airspace violation, May Day election promises, and a party ban for Ebba Busch. Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.
Published: 2 May 2022 07:50 CEST
Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson with two party colleagues at her May Day speech. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Brits get vote for life, no Nato referendum and a possible shortage test for work permits. Here's a rundown of the news on Friday.
Published: 29 April 2022 08:20 CEST
