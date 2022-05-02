Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Sweden accuses Russian spy plane of violating airspace

A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden’s airspace on Friday, Swedish defence officials said on Saturday, as the country considers its bid for Nato membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

e ministry said the plane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, before it headed towards Swedish territory.

“It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace,” state broadcaster SVT quoted Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.

“This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation, very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected.”

Carl-Johan Edström, air force chief, also told SVT that they had followed the plane for a long time.

“I think it is irresponsible and unprofessional to fly so close to a country’s borders with military aircraft. There is no reason to fly so close that you can accidentally enter a country’s territory, you may well be 10-15 kilometres from the border, then things like this do not have to happen”, Edström said.

Swedish vocab: kränkning – violation

Christian Democrat leader barred from Elle party

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch had her invite to Friday’s party for the Elle Magazine retracted after her controversial comments in which she said police should have used “live ammunition” to deter rioters over the Easter weekend.

Swedish vocab: att skjuta skärpt – to shoot with live ammunition

Social Democrats pledge to hike unemployment benefits to 80 percent of salary

Sweden’s Social Democrats have pledged to hike unemployment benefits if they get elected in September’s election, in their first major new election pledge.

In her May Day speech in Stockholm, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson said that everyone who earns up to 33,000 kronor a year will receive 80 percent of their salary if they become unemployed.

“A-kassa [unemploment benefit] is not strong enough in Sweden,” she said. “This is about thousands of kronor a month. This could make the difference between whether you can pay your rent or not.”

The new policy will cost the Swedish state about five billion kronor a year.

Swedish vocab: en höjning – a raise

Swedish foreign minister ‘pretty certain’ Finland will join Nato

Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde has said she is ‘pretty certain’ that Finland will join Nato in an interview with Swedish state broadcaster SVT.

In her May Day speech prime minister Magdalena Andersson said that Sweden would be ‘more exposed’ if Finland were to join Nato without Sweden.

“If they choose to join Nato, that will increase the tension in our neighbourhood. Sweden will be more xposed if we don’t become a member,” she said.

Swedish vocab: utsatt – exposed