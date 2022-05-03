Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Sweden and Finland ‘can count on German support’ for Nato bid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to support a future Swedish and Finnish application to join Nato, as he hosted the Swedish and Finnish prime ministers near Berlin.

Published: 3 May 2022 15:25 CEST
Sweden and Finland 'can count on German support' for Nato bid
Germany chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a joint press conference with Finnish PM Sanna Marin (left) and Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson at the Schloss Meseberg outside Berlin. Photo: Michael Kappeler

“The can count on our full support,” Scholz said after his meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin at the Meseberg castle outside Berlin. “We are following the debate in each country carefully, but it is of course Sweden and Finland who will decide.” 

Andersson thanked Scholz for his support. 

“This is of course an important statement, this increases Sweden’s room for movement,” she said. “The security situation requires even closer cooperation between the countries around the Baltic, within the EU, and together with our transatlantic partners.” 

She held back from giving any hint as to whether Sweden was likely to decide to join the Nato alliance. “The analysis includes future international defence partnerships, including Nato. All alternatives are still on the table,” she said. 

Andersson and Marin were in Germany to participate in a two-day meeting of Germany’s government. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Russia smears Swedish cultural giants as Nazis in propaganda posters

Russia has launched a poster campaign in Moscow featuring ostensibly pro-Nazi quotes from the Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren, the film-maker Ingmar Bergman, and the Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad. "We are against Nazism, but they are not," the poster reads.

Published: 3 May 2022 10:16 CEST
Updated: 3 May 2022 13:59 CEST
Russia smears Swedish cultural giants as Nazis in propaganda posters

Oscar Jonsson, a researcher at the Swedish Defence University, tweeted out a picture of photograph of a Moscow bus stop carrying the propaganda poster, which has the word ‘they’ written in the colours of the Swedish flag. 

Another poster accuses King Gustaf V of being a Nazi. 

Jonsson told The Local he was certain that the posters were genuine, but suspected that they were intended for Swedish consumption, as at least one of them had been placed outside the Swedish Embassy in Moscow. 

“They’re more of a provocation to Sweden than something for the Russian people,” he said. 

Mikael Östlund, communication chief at Sweden’s Psychological Defence Agency, argued the opposite case, that the posters were primarily designed to justify the war in Ukraine to Russia’s own population. 

“Accusing western countries of Nazism is a part of the justification for their own war,” he said. “This is probably directed towards its own population. This has been one of the justifications for the war in Ukraine as well.” 

Others even suggested they might even be a preparation for military action .

“Are there any limits to these guys? Or are they preparing a ‘denazifying’ operation against Sweden as well?” tweeted Sweden’s former prime minister Carl Bildt

The Swedish foreign ministry said it was aware of the posters, but refused to comment. 

“We have no intention of engaging in a public polemic with the Russian organisation ‘Our Victory’, which is reportedly behind these posters,” a spokesperson told TT.  “In Russia, smears about ‘Nazism’ have been used repeatedly against countries and individuals who are critical of Russia’s actions.” 

At a press conference in Germany, Sweden’s prime minister called the campaign “completely unacceptable”. 

“But it is important to say already right now that Sweden could become the target of an influence campaign by foreign powers,” she said. “It’s important that all Swedes, and not least those of you in journalism, recognise that there is a risk that foreign powers will try to influence the Swedish debate climate.” 

SHOW COMMENTS