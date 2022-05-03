For members
WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: Sweden’s new work permit law and the ‘seven year rule’
Sweden's new work permit law, which comes into force in June, will allow people to apply for an unlimited number of work permits, and scrap the 'seven-year rule' which has in recent years seen many skilled IT workers in Sweden deported. We explain the change.
Published: 4 May 2022 16:36 CEST
Office workers in Sweden. Photo: Simon Paulin/Imagebank Sweden
WORKING IN DENMARK
How Danish work permit rules are keeping out skilled foreigners living in Sweden
Denmark’s Pay Limit Scheme prevents highly qualified foreign nationals in Sweden’s Skåne region, which neighbours Copenhagen, from taking jobs amid a skilled labour shortage.
Published: 3 May 2022 10:39 CEST
