SWEDISH HISTORY

IN PICTURES: The history of Sweden’s prime ministerial rowing boat

When Boris Johnson visited Magdalena Andersson at her official country residence this week, the two were seen taking to the water in a rowing boat. But they weren't the first prime ministers to do so. Here's the history of the Harpsundsekan rowing boat.

Published: 12 May 2022 14:09 CEST
The Harpsundsekan rowing boat.
The Harpsund boat with the Swedish prime minister's official ministerial residence, Harpsund, in the background. Photo: Jack Mikrut/TT/Scanpix

How long has the boat been around?

The boat is a special type of rowing boat produced in Sweden known as an eka. This specific eka, Harpsundsekan, has been around since 1953, when the Harpsund residence was acquired by the Swedish government as their official retreat – similar to Chequers in the UK or Camp David in the US.

Tage Erlander, who was Sweden’s prime minister at the time, was the first to take to the waters in the Harpsundseka.

Erlander was also featured in one of the first famous images of the boat at Harpsund, when he shared a boat ride with the Soviet Union’s de facto leader Nikita Khrushchev alongside an interpreter.

Nikita Khrushchev rows the Harpsund rowboat with Tage Erlander and an interpreter. Photo: Jan Collsiöö/Pressens Bild

Since Khrushchev and Erlander’s famous boat tour on the lake at Harpsund, it’s become a tradition that visiting presidents or prime ministers join the Swedish prime minister for a boat ride – and Johnson was no exception.

Boris Johnson and Magdalena Andersson row the Harpsundsekan in May 2022. Photo: Ninni Andersson/Regeringskansliet/TT

Many commented on the fact that Johnson chose not to wear a life jacket on the boat, although the majority of Harpsund boat passengers have gone without – prior to 2014, no lifejackets were worn on the boat, as seen in this image of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme and German chancellor Willy Brandt in 1970.

Olof Palme and Willy Brandt in the Harpsund boat. Photo: TT/Scanpix

Johnson is not the first British prime minister to visit the Harpsund boat – Harold Wilson is pictured visiting the pier where the boat was moored in 1969 (although it’s not clear whether he actually went for a row).

Harold Wilson and Tage Erlander visit the Harpsund pier in 1969. Photo: Ragnhild Haarstad/SvD/TT

David Cameron is, however, pictured on the boat. He joined former German chancellor Angela Merkel, Swedish prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte for a tour during an EU meeting at Harpsund in 2014.

David Cameron, Angela Merkel, Fredrik Reinfeldt and Mark Rutte in the Harpsund boat. Photo Anders Wiklund/TT
Boat tours at Harpsund aren’t just limited to heads of state – Kofi Annan, then-UN Secretary General took a trip with Swedish prime minister Göran Persson in 1997 when Annan was on an official visit to Sweden.

Göran Persson and Kofi Annan in the Harpsundeka in 1997. Photo: Bertil Ericson/Scanpix
The traditional Harpsund boat tour has become an important photo opportunity for visiting officials in recent years – with press clambering to get a good quote or photo upon the boat’s return to shore.

The reasons behind the tradition aren’t clear – but maybe the fact that it gives Swedish and foreign officials an opportunity to talk privately, away from the press and their advisors – is one of the reasons it has survived.

 

Poland’s president Aleksander Kwasniewski (centre) looks up at the waiting press as Sweden’s prime minister Göran Persson (right) steers the boat towards the pier. Kwasniewski was on an inofficial visit to Sweden in May 2001 to discuss Poland’s membership of the European Union. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix/TT
Swedish prime ministers have also enjoyed solitary boat tours at the lake at Harpsund. Here’s Andersson’s predecessor, Stefan Löfven on a solitary boat tour in 2021, in an image which could definitely feature in this article of Löfven looking incredibly Swedish.

Stefan Löfven rowing at Harpsund in 2021. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

SWEDISH HISTORY

Swedish Viking treasure rescued for public by charity funds

A Viking treasure hoard, which historians in Sweden feared would be lost in a sale to private buyers, has been saved by two charitable foundations. It will now go on display in public museums.

Published: 29 April 2022 11:39 CEST
Swedish Viking treasure rescued for public by charity funds

The collection, which was to be sold in a controversial auction on Friday April 29th, has instead been bought in its entirety by the Gunnar Ekström Foundation for Numismatic Research and the Sven Svensson Foundation for Numismatic Research. 

It will now go on display as part of the Royal Coin Cabinet at Stockholm’s Economy Museum. 

The collection forms part of the so-called Everlöv Hoard. The youngest coin has been dated to 1018, placing it in the Viking era, while the oldest coin dates back to the 800s.

“It’s great news that the Everlöv find can be kept together as part of our shared cultural heritage, and will be available for research,” museum head Cecilia von Heijne told union magazine Magasin K.

Birgitta Hårdh, a professor emeritus of archaeology at Lund University, who originally described the sale as “a great tragedy”, also welcomed the news.

“It’s really good news, I’m so happy about this!” she told the magazine.

Hårdh has been campaigning for the hoard to become state property since the 1980s.

“Now the treasure has been saved and there will a chance to study it. I hope it will be put on display soon so people can get to see it,” she said.

Gitte Ingvardsson, a numismatician – someone who collects or studies coins – at Lund’s Historical Museum, said the acquisition was “the best news in a long time!”

“I’m extremely happy to hear that the hoard will be preserved in its entirety, and I’m grateful to my colleagues in Stockholm who have made a great effort to ensure that this story has a happy ending”.

The hoard, comprising of 912 coins and 40 silver items, was found in the 1980s inside a chiffonier, a type of wooden furniture similar to a sideboard.

A relative of the current owner of the hoard had placed the items in the chiffonier which had then been passed down through the generations to different members of the family.

The original plan was that the hoard would be put on sale in widely-criticised auction on April 29th.

