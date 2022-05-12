Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

More Paludan protests, a security deal and the Eurovision semifinal. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.

Published: 12 May 2022 08:14 CEST
Cornelia Jakobs after winning Melodifestivalen and becoming Sweden's entry for Eurovision 2022. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

UK PM signs security deal with Sweden ahead of Nato decision

UK prime minister Boris Johnson was in Sweden yesterday, where he met with his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson.

The two signed a security assurance agreement outside Andersson’s official country residence Harpsund, just days before the country is expected to announce a decision to join the Nato security alliance.

According to the text of the so-called “Political Declaration of Solidarity,” each country commits to come to the other’s aid in the even of an attack.

“Should either country suffer a disaster or an attack, the United Kingdom and Sweden will, upon request from the affected country, assist each other in a variety of ways, which may include military means,” the text reads.

But it adds a caveat. “Such an intensified cooperation will remain fully in line in with each country’s security and defence policy and is designed to complement not replace existing European and Euro-Atlantic cooperation.”

According to a press release from the UK government, as part of the deal the UK will also offer to send ships, troops and fighter jets to the Nordic region.

You can see the full article on the security deal and press conference here, as well as our key points on what it actually covers here.

Swedish vocabulary: solidaritetsförklaring – Political Declaration of Solidarity

Sweden to compete in Eurovision semifinal

Cornelia Jakobs, winner of Sweden’s Melodifestivalen, will compete in the Eurovision semifinal in Turin tonight.

If she qualifies for the final – which bookmakers expect her to do – she will compete on Saturday night alongside the winners of Wednesday’s semifinal and the ‘big five’ countries who automatically qualify: Spain, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.

On Tuesday, Jakobs was given a day-long speaking ban by her voice coach, her spokesperson Frida Boström told TT.

“She talks and talks all the time. Eventually, her voice coach told her to be completely quiet so her voice will last,” she said.

You can listen to Jakobs’ entry, Hold Me Closer, below.

 

Swedish vocabulary: talförbud – speech ban

Police approve Paludan’s application to hold demonstrations in Sweden

Police have given right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan approval to hold demonstrations at several locations in Sweden.

Demonstrations will be held in multiple cities, including Uppsala, Gothenburg and Trollhättan.

An earlier application to hold a demonstration or “public event” in Borås was rejected by police. The decision was appealed to city court, who stated that there was no legal reason why the event could not be held.

That court decision has provided the basis for the police’s decision to approve applications for these new demonstrations.

“That’s the law, so that’s what we have to hold ourselves to,” Anders Börjesson, vice command chief in the West police region told TT.

“We assess the situation here and now, the situation we have today and the existing conditions,” he continued. “It is based on order and the security situation. And this time we have come to the conclusion that we can grant permission.”

Swedish vocabulary: manifestationer – demonstrations

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Four thousand cancelled flights, Boris Johnson in Sweden and an extra Nato debate. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Wednesday.

Published: 11 May 2022 08:11 CEST
Boris Johnson visiting Sweden today

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is in Sweden today in order to visit Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson at Harpsund, her official summer residence.

The purpose for the visit is Europe’s security situation, as well as cooperation between Sweden and the UK.

According to unconfirmed reports in tabloid Aftonbladet, Johnson is in Sweden to sign an agreement to deepen defence and security cooperation between the countries, relating to the possible vulnerable position Sweden could be in prior to being granted Nato membership if it submits an application to the Nato alliance.

Johnson and Andersson will hold a shared press conference at 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Following the press conference, Johnson will then travel onwards to Helsinki, where he will meet with Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö. The goal of that meeting is the same: Johnson and Niinistö will discuss the European security situation and then hold a press conference together.

Swedish vocabulary: säkerhetsläget – the security situation

Extra Nato debate announced for Monday

According to reports from public broadcaster SVT, an extra Nato debate will be held in parliament on Monday.

This will follow the Social Democrats’ announcement of their decision over whether to apply to the alliance, expected on Sunday May 15th.

“According to my sources, parliament will hold an extra debate on Nato membership,” SVT’s political commentator Mats Knutson said. “It’s in order to debate the security policy analysis the parties present on Friday, prior to any eventual Nato membership application”.

The parliamentary calendar states that on Monday, the government will give information on the security policy analysis.

Swedish vocabulary: en extrainsatt debatt – an extra debate

SAS cancels 4,000 flights

Scandinavian airline SAS will cancel around 4,000 flights over summer. According to press officer Karin Nyman, it covers the period between May and August, for which the company had a total of 75,000 flights planned.

“The vast majority of travellers won’t be affected by this, other than they will be rebooked to a flight within a few hours or on the same day,” Nyman told newspaper Dagens Industri (DI).

In total, around five percent of flights will be affected.

Nyman told the newspaper that the reason behind the cancellations is a staff shortage combined with delayed deliveries of new aeroplanes.

The pilot’s union told DI that they had warned of staff shortages in summer on multiple occasions.

Flight expert Jan Ohlsson agrees that staff shortages are a problem.

“SAS have loads of planes, loads of flight routes but no one flying the planes. There’s a total overcapacity,” he told TT.

He said that numerous experts have warned SAS of this situation. Despite this, SAS has put even more planes, including older planes with their livery changed, into rotation. The lack of staff means that they need to hire in pilots from external companies to get the planes flying.

“SAS have put themselves in a difficult situation,” Ohlsson told TT. “I – and others with me – think that SAS should have fewer planes flying instead and should be looking at which routes they are even flying at all”.

Swedish vocabulary: flygningar – flights

