Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

UK PM signs security deal with Sweden ahead of Nato decision

UK prime minister Boris Johnson was in Sweden yesterday, where he met with his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson.

The two signed a security assurance agreement outside Andersson’s official country residence Harpsund, just days before the country is expected to announce a decision to join the Nato security alliance.

According to the text of the so-called “Political Declaration of Solidarity,” each country commits to come to the other’s aid in the even of an attack.

“Should either country suffer a disaster or an attack, the United Kingdom and Sweden will, upon request from the affected country, assist each other in a variety of ways, which may include military means,” the text reads.

But it adds a caveat. “Such an intensified cooperation will remain fully in line in with each country’s security and defence policy and is designed to complement not replace existing European and Euro-Atlantic cooperation.”

According to a press release from the UK government, as part of the deal the UK will also offer to send ships, troops and fighter jets to the Nordic region.

Swedish vocabulary: solidaritetsförklaring – Political Declaration of Solidarity

Sweden to compete in Eurovision semifinal

Cornelia Jakobs, winner of Sweden’s Melodifestivalen, will compete in the Eurovision semifinal in Turin tonight.

If she qualifies for the final – which bookmakers expect her to do – she will compete on Saturday night alongside the winners of Wednesday’s semifinal and the ‘big five’ countries who automatically qualify: Spain, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.

On Tuesday, Jakobs was given a day-long speaking ban by her voice coach, her spokesperson Frida Boström told TT.

“She talks and talks all the time. Eventually, her voice coach told her to be completely quiet so her voice will last,” she said.

You can listen to Jakobs’ entry, Hold Me Closer, below.

Swedish vocabulary: talförbud – speech ban

Police approve Paludan’s application to hold demonstrations in Sweden

Police have given right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan approval to hold demonstrations at several locations in Sweden.

Demonstrations will be held in multiple cities, including Uppsala, Gothenburg and Trollhättan.

An earlier application to hold a demonstration or “public event” in Borås was rejected by police. The decision was appealed to city court, who stated that there was no legal reason why the event could not be held.

That court decision has provided the basis for the police’s decision to approve applications for these new demonstrations.

“That’s the law, so that’s what we have to hold ourselves to,” Anders Börjesson, vice command chief in the West police region told TT.

“We assess the situation here and now, the situation we have today and the existing conditions,” he continued. “It is based on order and the security situation. And this time we have come to the conclusion that we can grant permission.”

Swedish vocabulary: manifestationer – demonstrations