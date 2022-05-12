For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
More Paludan protests, a security deal and the Eurovision semifinal. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 12 May 2022 08:14 CEST
Cornelia Jakobs after winning Melodifestivalen and becoming Sweden's entry for Eurovision 2022. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Four thousand cancelled flights, Boris Johnson in Sweden and an extra Nato debate. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Wednesday.
Published: 11 May 2022 08:11 CEST
