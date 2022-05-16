Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Sweden’s defence minister: Nato decision to be taken today

Sweden's government will meet later on Monday to take the historic decision to request membership of the Nato security alliance, the country's defence minister has confirmed.

Published: 16 May 2022 09:40 CEST
Sweden’s defence minister: Nato decision to be taken today
Swedish defence minister Peter Hultqvist (left) after the Social Democratic party's decision to back Nato membership on Sunday. Photo: TT

“I can’t say exactly when the application will be sent in, but the decision is going to be taken today,” Peter Hultqvist told state broadcaster SVT.

The government’s meeting is likely to take place in the afternoon, after Sweden’s parliament has held a debate on Nato membership, and after Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö has made a speech to the parliament titled “a responsible, strong and stable North”.

Hultqvist, who as recently as the Social Democrat congress in November said that “so long as I am defence minister, Sweden will never join Nato”, joked in the interview that he had shifted his view “on April 11th, at 8am in the morning”. 

“I was sitting together with several others, and I thought, ‘so now I have to come to a decision’, so I wrote it down on a piece of paper,” he told the interviewers. 

He said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, together with its attempt in December to dictate which alliances Finland and Sweden should be permitted to make, had “changed the whole scenario”, and that when it became clear that Finland was going to join Nato, Sweden had been left with little choice.  

Sweden, Hultqvist explained, had over the last decade developed much of its defence planning jointly with Finland, and that if Finland had joined Nato and Sweden had not, “an important part of what we had built up would have disappeared”, leaving Sweden “exposed”. 

Hultqvist played down the threat to Sweden’s application from Turkey, which on Friday raised objections, saying Sweden would send a group of civil servants and diplomats to Turkey to smooth over objections.  

“Firstly, from [Nato Secretary-General Jens] Stoltenberg’s side, he says that Turkey has not blocked the process,” he said. “and we are going to send a group of civil servants who are going to carry out a discussion and have a dialogue with Turkey, so then we’ll see how the issue can be solved and what the discussion is actually about.” 

He said that the signals Sweden had had so far from Nato indicated that there was broad and unanimous support for Sweden and Finland joining the alliance. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREAKING

Swedish PM and opposition leader announce decision to join Nato

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has announced her government's decision to take Sweden into Nato, ending two centuries of military non-alignment.

Published: 16 May 2022 15:33 CEST
Swedish PM and opposition leader announce decision to join Nato

In a joint press conference held with Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition Moderate Party, Andersson said joining the alliance would act as a deterrent against Russian aggression. 

“The government has decided to inform Nato that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance,” Andersson told reporters a day after neighbouring Finland made a similar announcement.

“We are leaving one era and beginning another,” she said, adding that Sweden’s Nato ambassador would “shortly” inform Nato.

Ulf Kristersson, whose party has long supported membership of the alliance, said that he wanted to put party political differences aside to support the government in its decision.  

“There are many major issues where we think differently, but we are going to take a joint responsibility for the process of taking Sweden into Nato,” he said. 

Sweden and Finland have both expressed a desire to act in lockstep on Nati membership and submit their applications jointly.

“We expect it shouldn’t take more than a year” for the alliance’s 30 members to unanimously ratify Sweden’s membership application, Andersson said.

The announcement was expected after her Social Democratic party on Sunday backed membership, in a dramatic turnaround after having opposed the idea since the birth of the Western military alliance.

It came after a debate in parliament in which all parties apart from the Green Party and Left Party spoke in favour of Sweden joining the alliance.  

“It is now clear that there is a broad majority in Sweden’s parliament for Sweden joining Nato,” she said. 

After Sweden’s announcement, Denmark, Norway and Iceland published a joint statement in which they promised to Sweden “by all means necessary” if the country is attacked in the gap between application and admission to the alliance. 

“Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining Nato membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary,” the three countries said. “We immediately initiate preparations in order to effectuate these security assurances.”

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Sweden and Finland joining Nato did not represent a direct threat to Russia’s interests, but he said that if Nato began to site equipment on their territories, Russia would have to respond. 

“The expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response,” he said at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist is flying to Washington, where he will meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin.

SHOW COMMENTS