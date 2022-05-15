TIMETABLE: Sweden’s big day for Nato membership

Sweden’s Social Democrats are meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss the decision to join NATO. Party secretary Tobias Baudin confirmed on May 11th that a party decision would be taken then. This would mean all the parties in the Swedish parliament apart from the Left Party and the Green Party back Nato membership. A decision will be announced at 6pm on Sunday.
Monday, May 16th: According to an article in the Expressen newspaper, this is the day when Sweden, in conjunction with Finland, will announce its intention to join Nato.
- 9am (CET). The Finnish parliament meets to discuss the decision taken by the government on Sunday. No other parliamentary business is scheduled. According to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper the Finnish parliament will also publish the conclusions of its debates in a letter to the government recommending that Finland apply to join Nato.
- 10.30am. A debate is scheduled in Sweden’s parliament, which will discuss the conclusions of the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’.
- 12am. Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, who is on a state visit to Sweden, will hold a speech in the parliament with the title “a responsible, strong and stable North”.
- Afternoon: According to Expressen, Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson will call a governmental meeting late on Monday, where the decision on whether to join Nato will be made.
- Officials at Sweden’s foreign ministry have been drafting the text of the application for several weeks, the paper claims, meaning it is now complete and ready to be submitted.
- Afternoon/Evening: Sweden and perhaps Finland send in applications to join Nato (according to Expressen).
Follow the national Nato debate with The Local’s podcast, Sweden in Focus.
Nato will assess the applications in May/June. According to Dagens Nyheter and SVT it could take Nato only a matter of days to assess the two countries’ expressions of interest and then offer Sweden a formal invitation to join the alliance.
Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on April 13th that the process “could take four months, it could take a year.”
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in April that he believed that the process could go rapidly.
Finland included a handy list of all the stages in its security policy analysis here.
READ MORE:
Finland confirms it will apply to join NATO as Sweden set to follow
Member comments