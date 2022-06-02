Read news from:
NATO

NATO

Nato head aims to solve Sweden's Nato deadlock 'by Madrid summit'

Nato's Secretary-General said on Wednesday that he hoped to end Turkey's opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance in time for a summit in Madrid at the end of this month.

Published: 2 June 2022 10:47 CEST
Nato head aims to solve Sweden's Nato deadlock 'by Madrid summit'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department in Washington, DC, on June 1, 2022. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene senior officials from the three nations in Brussels in the coming days “to ensure that we make progress on the applications of Finland and Sweden to join Nato.”

“My intention is to have this in place before the Nato summit” in Madrid starting on June 28, Stoltenberg said on a visit to Washington.

“Finland and Sweden have made it clear that they are ready to sit down and to address the concerns expressed by Turkey,” Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Sweden and Finland have historically tried to steer clear of angering nearby Russia but shed their reluctance to join Nato after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine — which had unsuccessfully sought to join the alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “wanted less . He is getting more Nato,” Stoltenberg said.

But all 30 Nato members need to agree to admit a new member and Turkey has voiced objections, citing the presence in the two Nordic nations of militants from the PKK, the Kurdish separatist group considered terrorists by Ankara.

Stoltenberg said that the two nations and Nato took the PKK issue “very seriously.”

“We know that no other Nato ally has had suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey,” Stoltenberg said.

Blinken reiterated that he remained “very confident” that Nato will “move forward” with the membership of the two nations.

He appeared to play down linking the membership to Turkey’s desire to buy F-16 fighter jets, as some pundits believe Ankara is holding out for concessions.

“These are separate questions. We have a longstanding and ongoing defence relationship with Turkey as a Nato ally,” Blinken said. “We’ll continue to work through cases as they as they arise with regard to systems that Turkey seeks to acquire,” Blinken said.

The United State expelled Turkey in 2019 from development of the state-of-the-art F-35 in retaliation for Ankara’s purchase of an advanced air defense system from Russia.

But Turkey’s image has risen in the United States through its drones that it has sold to Ukraine, even as Ankara avoids sanctions on Russia.

UN

UN

'The war must end now': UN Sec-Gen meets Swedish PM in Stockholm

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met Sweden's Prime Minister in Stockholm on Wednesday, ahead of the conference marking the 50th anniversary of the city's historic environment summit .

Published: 1 June 2022 15:46 CEST
'The war must end now': UN Sec-Gen meets Swedish PM in Stockholm

After a bilateral meeting with Magdalena Andersson on the security situation in Europe, Guterres warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to a global food crisis that would hurt some of the world’s most vulnerable people. 

“It is causing immense suffering, destruction and devastation of the country. But it also inflames a three-dimensional global crisis in food, energy and finance that is pummelling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” the Portuguese diplomat told a joint press conference with Andersson. 

He stressed the need for “quick and decisive action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy,” including “lifting export restrictions, allocating surpluses and reserves to vulnerable populations and addressing food price increases to calm market volatility.”

Between the two, Russia and Ukraine produce around 30 percent of the global wheat supply.

Guterres was in Stockholm to take part in the Stockholm 50+ conference, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment. 

The conference, which was held on the suggestion of the Swedish government in 1972 was the first UN meeting to discuss human impacts on the global environment, and led to the establishment of the UN Environment Program (UNEP). 

At the joint press conference, Andersson said that discussions continued between Sweden and Turkey over the country’s continuing opposition to Sweden’s application to join the Nato security alliance. 

“We have held discussions with Turkey and I’m looking forward to continuing the constructive meetings with Turkey in the near future,” she said, while refusing to go into detail on Turkey’s demands. 

“We are going to take the demands which have been made of Sweden directly with them, and the same goes for any misunderstandings which have arisen,” she said. 

At the press conference, Guterres condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “a violation of its territorial integrity and a violation of the UN Charter”.

“The war must end now,” he said. 

