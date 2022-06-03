Read news from:
Police suspect fire in Swedish city was ‘coordinated arson’

Multiple fires broke out in Trollhätten, north of Gothenburg, on Thursday night. A multi-storey car park, an abandoned terraced house and almost 20 cars were set alight.

Published: 3 June 2022 10:27 CEST
One of the arson sites in Trollhättan. Photo: Joachim Nywall/TT

Police suspect that the fires were started as part of a coordinated action, but no one has been arrested and there are no suspects.

“The alarm was raised at 10.30pm and the fires were slightly spread out, but quite close to each other, which makes us think it could be a coordinated action, but we don’t want to speculate on what has happened,” Göran Carlbom, officer for the western police region told TT newswire.

Despite the severity of the fires, no one has been injured.

“We have not received information of any injuries,” police spokesperson Hans-Jörgen Ostler told TT. “But there is large material damage”.

“The terraced house turned out to be a building scheduled for demolition, so rescue services let that burn down, but some apartments near the multi-storey car park have been evacuated due to smoke,” Carlbom told TT.

A VMA or “important message to the public” was issued, telling residents of Trollhättan to stay indoors and close doors, windows and ventilation.

By 1am on Friday, the fires had almost completely been extinguished, but shortly afterwards police received reports of three cars which had been set alight in a residential area.

“We don’t know if [the fires] are related, it’s too early to say,” Carlbom told TT.

The areas in question will be closed off for technical investigations, and fire services were still on the scene at 1am.

“There’s no risk of the fire spreading, but we’re still here to ensure everything remains safe,” Mona Hedhman, on-duty officer at the Trollhätten fire service told TT.

Witnesses have reported sightings of three young individuals wearing masks running from one of the car fires, although no arrests have been made.

“We’re working on a fairly extensive operation,” Ostler told TT, “but we’re being a bit secretive on what we’re working on, so we don’t tip any possible perpetrators off to the fact that we’re on their trail.”

CRIME

Man in Sweden faces retrial for 26-year-old murder after DNA test

A man freed 25 years ago for murdering a 16-year-old schoolgirl will now face trial again after a forgotten blood sample matched a DNA test.

Published: 30 May 2022 10:30 CEST
Man in Sweden faces retrial for 26-year-old murder after DNA test

Sweden’s Supreme Court on Monday gave the go ahead for a retrial in the murder case of 16-year-old Malin Lindström, who was brutally murdered in the village of Husum, north of Örnsköldsvik in 1996. 

“When it’s a question of a retrial to the disadvantage of someone has previously been found innocent, more decisive new material is required,” said Stefan Johansson, one of the five judges who approved the retrial.

“This new evidence doesn’t give any answers as to how and when the girl lost her life. On the other hand, it conveys that there is a very strong support for a connection between the girl and the person who was previously freed.”

A young man was found guilty of murdering her at the district court, but was later freed by the high court, which judged there was insufficient evidence to tie him to the murder. 

In 2020, improved DNA-testing technology has enabled police to create a DNA profile for the killer from a drop of semen found on Lindström’s trousers. 

But at first, it was little use, as all of the samples taken from the man during the 1997 investigation had been thrown away, and Sweden’s High Court refused a police request to take new tests. 

However, police this year discovered an old, forgotten blood test, taken from the man in 1997, leading the prosecutor to request a retrial from the Supreme Court. 

Sweden’s Prosecutor-General Petra Lundh said in a statement she had applied for a retrial as she judged that the new evidence was sufficiently strong that “it was likely that the Supreme Court would have found the man guilty”. 

