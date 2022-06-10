For members
TRANSPORT
Travellers sleep rough outside Swedish airport in wait for new passports
First it was impossible to get a passport appointment, then the machine producing them broke, and now police can't even guarantee temporary passports. Outside the Arlanda police office, a group of strangers are camping in tents overnight to get their passports in time.
Published: 10 June 2022 15:49 CEST
Peter Aslan, Anna Sylwander, Gunnar Söder and Simon Vincent met in the passport queue. They're planning to camp outside the police office together on Friday night. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
