Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Fatal shootings on track for record high in Sweden

There have been a record number of fatal shootings so far this year in Sweden. Police are concerned this trend is set to continue over the summer months.

Published: 11 June 2022 16:57 CEST
A police road block in Stockholm.
A police road block in Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson / TT

From January to May this year, more than 30 people have been shot dead in Sweden. In the same period in previous years, there has been an average of 17 fatal shootings.

There are concerns that the violence will escalate during the summer – which usually sees a rise in shootings in Sweden, as more people head outside.

“In the lighter time of the year, we see an increase in these types of incidents. It is easier to find their victims”, intelligence chief Jens Ahlstrand told newswire TT.

In 2020 and 2021, a record number of fatal shootings were registered in Sweden, when 47 people died from gun shots in each year.

Sweden’s intelligence chiefs say there are several “red” zones across the country, where the risk of new acts of violence is considered high. In the western region, there are currently around seven to eight of these zones.

“Should we have an act of violence in some of these environments, we know that the spiral of revenge and violence will escalate”, said Ahlstrand.

In the east region, shootings have increased sharply. Last year, nine shootings took place up to and including May – this year it’s 32.

Stockholm is estimated to be safer now than it was at the start of the year.  

“We have somewhere between six to eight ongoing hot zones that we highlight in the Stockholm region where there is a great risk of serious violence in the near future”, said Max Åkerwall, acting head of intelligence in Stockholm.

He describes, like several of his colleagues, that the situation is fragile and that it doesn’t take much for violence to escalate and for an area to go from green to red in just a couple of hours.

Police under pressure 

Sweden’s gun crime is increasing at a time when the police are already under pressure.

In Svenska Dagbladet, several police officers have testified that murder investigations are collapsing due to lack of organisation and qualified investigators.

Several intelligence chiefs have also expressed concern about increasingly younger perpetrators and a new type of ruthlessness.

“We have had a high proportion of shootings in these environments for a long time, but my feeling is that the intention to kill has become more common, even if it is not always successful”, says Per Lundbäck, head of the intelligence service in the Bergslagen region. 

Jale Poljarevius, head of the intelligence service in the central region, describes the fight against the gangs as an “infinite game” – a match without end.

“It’s a myth that you dismantle a network and then it’s over… If a network disappears completely, there is a risk that the void will be filled by others. With that comes new violence – new knife wounds and shootings,” Poljarevius says. 

“The breeding ground [for violence] is very good and we have failed to address that in Sweden – the prevention,” Mats Karlsson, head of the intelligence service in the south region, told newswire TT. 

Head of intelligence Jale Poljarevius said he hopes for a calmer summer but that he has his doubts.

READ MORE: Malmö releases first results from city-wide ‘Stop Shooting’ campaign

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Police suspect fire in Swedish city was ‘coordinated arson’

Multiple fires broke out in Trollhätten, north of Gothenburg, on Thursday night. A multi-storey car park, an abandoned terraced house and almost 20 cars were set alight.

Published: 3 June 2022 10:27 CEST
Police suspect fire in Swedish city was 'coordinated arson'

Police suspect that the fires were started as part of a coordinated action, but no one has been arrested and there are no suspects.

“The alarm was raised at 10.30pm and the fires were slightly spread out, but quite close to each other, which makes us think it could be a coordinated action, but we don’t want to speculate on what has happened,” Göran Carlbom, officer for the western police region told TT newswire.

Despite the severity of the fires, no one has been injured.

“We have not received information of any injuries,” police spokesperson Hans-Jörgen Ostler told TT. “But there is large material damage”.

“The terraced house turned out to be a building scheduled for demolition, so rescue services let that burn down, but some apartments near the multi-storey car park have been evacuated due to smoke,” Carlbom told TT.

A VMA or “important message to the public” was issued, telling residents of Trollhättan to stay indoors and close doors, windows and ventilation.

By 1am on Friday, the fires had almost completely been extinguished, but shortly afterwards police received reports of three cars which had been set alight in a residential area.

“We don’t know if [the fires] are related, it’s too early to say,” Carlbom told TT.

The areas in question will be closed off for technical investigations, and fire services were still on the scene at 1am.

“There’s no risk of the fire spreading, but we’re still here to ensure everything remains safe,” Mona Hedhman, on-duty officer at the Trollhätten fire service told TT.

Witnesses have reported sightings of three young individuals wearing masks running from one of the car fires, although no arrests have been made.

“We’re working on a fairly extensive operation,” Ostler told TT, “but we’re being a bit secretive on what we’re working on, so we don’t tip any possible perpetrators off to the fact that we’re on their trail.”

SHOW COMMENTS