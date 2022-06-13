Sweden Elects: Sign up to receive The Local’s new election newsletter

Sweden is facing a landmark election in September, with a win for the opposition bringing the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats their first chance to form national policy, and a win for the government putting the Social Democrats in power for the third term in a row.

As usual, The Local will bring you all the news and analysis over the coming months to keep you up to date and help you understand just what’s at stake.

This year we are offering members of The Local (non-members will have to join before signing up) something exclusive and different that will help foreign residents in Sweden really understand all the different political issues at play during the election and how you could be affected.

From Monday July 4th – to coincide with the Almedalen political festival – The Local’s editor Emma Löfgren will publish a weekly election column and newsletter just for members that you can receive directly into your inbox.

The newsletter – called “Sweden Elects” – will give readers all the latest political analysis and also break down the big election battleground issues such as law and order, migration, schools, and healthcare so foreign residents can understand exactly how they might be impacted by the result.

If you’re a member you can sign up for the newsletter now simply by adding your email address to the box above in this article. You can also just select “Sweden Elects” on your newsletter options. You’ll receive the newsletter as an email each Monday throughout the campaign and the following weeks.

Readers who are not paying members of The Local would need to join before signing up to the newsletter.

If you have any questions about the upcoming election, whether it’s about how it works or about some of the key political issues, don’t forget you can email our team at [email protected]