SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: Sign up to receive The Local's new election newsletter

If you want to keep up to date and informed on Swedish politics ahead of the crucial autumn election then sign up to The Local's new election newsletter Sweden Elects. Here's how:

Published: 13 June 2022 15:54 CEST
Sweden Elects: Sign up to receive The Local's new election newsletter
Sweden's party leaders await the start of a party leader debate on TV4 earlier this month. Photo: Fredrik Persson /TT

Sweden is facing a landmark election in September, with a win for the opposition bringing the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats their first chance to form national policy, and a win for the government putting the Social Democrats in power for the third term in a row. 

As usual, The Local will bring you all the news and analysis over the coming months to keep you up to date and help you understand just what’s at stake.

This year we are offering members of The Local (non-members will have to join before signing up) something exclusive and different that will help foreign residents in Sweden really understand all the different political issues at play during the election and how you could be affected.

From Monday July 4th – to coincide with the Almedalen political festival – The Local’s editor Emma Löfgren will publish a weekly election column and newsletter just for members that you can receive directly into your inbox.

The newsletter – called “Sweden Elects” – will give readers all the latest political analysis and also break down the big election battleground issues such as law and order, migration, schools, and healthcare so foreign residents can understand exactly how they might be impacted by the result.

If you’re a member you can sign up for the newsletter now simply by adding your email address to the box above in this article. You can also just select “Sweden Elects” on your newsletter options. You’ll receive the newsletter as an email each Monday throughout the campaign and the following weeks. 

Readers who are not paying members of The Local would need to join before signing up to the newsletter.

If you have any questions about the upcoming election, whether it’s about how it works or about some of the key political issues, don’t forget you can email our team at [email protected]

POLITICS

'Like body searches': Sweden Democrats call for airport checks for jobless

The right-wing Sweden Democrats party wants to introduce "welfare controls" at Swedish airports, with the goal of finding people on unemployment benefits or income support going on holiday when they should be available to the labour market.

Published: 10 June 2022 14:02 CEST
'Like body searches': Sweden Democrats call for airport checks for jobless

The Sweden Democrats want the Customs Agency to introduce spot checks at Sweden’s larger airports, with those caught in the checks losing their right to government assistance for a short period, as well as being forced to repay a portion of their benefits.

According to the party’s justice spokesperson Tobias Andersson, the measures would save the state money. Similar controls have been introduced in Denmark, which he says has saved the country “millions of kronor”.

“We suggest that just like with body searches, it should be possible to profile those who are at risk of having done what we believe should be wrong,” he told TT newswire.

“If we look at Denmark, it’s mainly people who have a non-European background who have visited their homeland. If you do spot checks, you can probably get the right people,” he said.

One requirement for receiving unemployment insurance or a-kassa is that the unemployed person should be available to the labour market, meaning that they plan to work and there should not be any barrier to working.

The Sweden Democrats believe that you must be in Sweden to be available to the labour market. If you go on holiday, you have to tell your a-kassa.

“We think that you should be physically in Sweden and doing your utmost to find a job,” Andersson said. “We have a problem in Sweden where we pay out benefits to people by mistake, and where people exploit the very generous system we have.”

“If you go on holiday, you should be honest about that,” he said.

According to the party, the Customs Agency should make fairly comprehensive checks, which also have the goal of investigating whether the person in question has committed any welfare crimes. The party suggests that one way to make this possible would be to increase the exchange of information between authorities.

“If you have committed benefit fraud, you shouldn’t be able to receive benefits in the future,” Andersson said.

