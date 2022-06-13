Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A visit from Nato's chief, a last bid to save the budget, airport chaos, and record shootings: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 13 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Welfare minister Ardalan Shekarabi at a press conference in Stockholm on Monday. Photo: Marko Säävälä / TT

Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson to host Nato chief at Harpsund

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will host Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on Monday at her official residence Harpsund, the government has announced in a press release.

The two will discuss Sweden and Finland’s Nato application, the war in Ukraine, and the general security situation. Stoltenberg will also take part in discussions with the government during his visit. 

Swedish vocab: överläggningar – discussions 

Swedish government launches last bid for backing for pensions compromise 
 
Sweden’s government will submit a compromise bid on pensions to the inter-party pensions group, in its last attempt to win backing for its spring budget. 

The new budget will see the so-called guarantee pension raised by 1000 kronor, a little less than under the government’s initial proposal, but bureaucratically simpler and still within the bounds of the existing pensions system. 

“We have not given up hope,” said welfare minister Ardalan Shekarabi at a press conference before the meeting of the parliament’s pensions group. “We are going to present a new offer. We are in agreement with the Left Party and the Green Party and we have agreed to submit a broad proposal, together with the Centre Party, to the pensions group.” 

The pensions group, which was set up as part of an agreement across the political divide, aiming to take the politics out of pensions, brings together all the parties in parliament except the Left Party and the Sweden Democrats. 

Swedish vocab: blocköverskridande – across the political divide 

Stalled Finnish and Swedish Nato bids ‘may drag on’

Turkey’s blockage of Sweden’s and Finland’s Nato membership bids may not be resolved in time for the alliance’s summit later this month, according to Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.

He said Nato was “working hard” to resolve “legitimate” issues raised by Turkey. Stoltenberg had previously insisted that the two nations would be welcomed “with open arms,” but Turkey has thrown a spanner in the works and blocked their bids.

Ankara accuses them of providing a safe haven for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a “terrorist” group by Turkey and its Western allies. “I would like to see this solved as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference in Finland with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Sunday.

Read our story here

Swedish vocab: toppmöte – summit

Long queues at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport for another weekend 

Thousands of passengers were stuck waiting for their planes at Arlanda airport on Sunday morning, with roads to terminal five shut and the Arlanda Express train redirecting passengers to terminals 2 and 4. 

“We have at times had extreme crowding at the airport, above all in the morning and around lunchtime,” Robert Pletzin, a press spokesperson for Swedavia told TT.  

The police have advised passengers to avoid driving to the airport.

Police spokesman Ola Österling said: “Avoid taking the car to Arlanda as much as possible and use public transport instead. It may also be a good idea to go to one of the long-term parking lots and use public transport from there to the terminal, which will mean fewer cars at the terminal.”

Swedavia, the company which runs the airport, has attributed some of the chaos to many travellers arriving far too early before departure and now advises passengers not to come too far in advance.

Swedish vocab: att dirigera om – to redirect 

Fatal shootings on track for record high in Sweden

There have been a record number of fatal shootings so far this year in Sweden. Police are concerned this trend is set to continue over the summer months.

From January to May this year, more than 30 people have been shot dead in Sweden. In the same period in previous years, there has been an average of 17 fatal shootings.

There are concerns that the violence will escalate during the summer – which usually sees a rise in shootings in Sweden, as more people head outside.

“In the lighter time of the year, we see an increase in these types of incidents. It is easier to find their victims”, intelligence chief Jens Ahlstrand told newswire TT.

In 2020 and 2021, a record number of fatal shootings were registered in Sweden, when 47 people died from gun shots in each year.

Sweden’s intelligence chiefs say there are several “red” zones across the country, where the risk of new acts of violence is considered high. In the western region, there are currently around seven to eight of these zones.

“Should we have an act of violence in some of these environments, we know that the spiral of revenge and violence will escalate”, said Ahlstrand.

Swedish vocab: en våldsspiral – a spiral of violence 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Possible pilot strike, a mystery spill, new passport measures and Spotify's business goals. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.

Published: 10 June 2022 07:58 CEST
Police adopt new measures to shorten passport queues

“We’ve improved the situation for people who have no travel documents,” Per Engström, the police’s national passport officer told TT newswire.

The police are now offering a kind of selective booking to address the long wait for passport renewals in Sweden. Those who lack any kind of travel document are now given priority in the police’s passport queue.

“If your travel document has expired, you’ll be put in a special queue where you can see all the newly released slots before anyone else,” Engström said.

A few weeks ago, the police introduced a BankID requirement for booking a passport renewal slot, which has made the new selective system possible.

The average wait time is now between zero and ten weeks, according to Engström, which is a great improvement from earlier this year, where those wishing to renew their passports had to wait for up to 30 weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: resehandling – travel document

Over 1,000 SAS pilots could go on strike by late June

Around 1,000 pilots with Scandinavian airline SAS could go on strike later this month after trade unions issued notice of a strike to begin in at least 14 days’ time.

Danish pilots’ trade union Dansk Pilotforening confirmed the strike announcement to news wire Ritzau on Thursday. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway have also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

READ ALSO: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

Read the full story here.

Swedish vocabulary: kollektivavtal – collective bargaining agreement

Spotify aims for a billion users by 2030

Audio streaming platform Spotify said on Wednesday it aims to have one billion users by 2030, as well as an annual revenue of $100 billion within ten years.

Co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek, speaking at an investor day event in New York, said the ambitious goal could be achieved in part through an expansion of Spotify’s portfolio of podcasts and audiobooks, while making the platform a one-stop shop for content creators.

“As the world’s creator platform, we will provide the infrastructure and resources that will enable 50 million artists and creators to grow and manage their own businesses, monetize their work, and effectively promote it,” said Ek.

The Sweden-based, New York-listed company reported 9.6 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in revenue for 2021, meaning it would need a nearly tenfold increase to hit the mark set out on Wednesday by Ek.

It also had 422 million users at the end of the first quarter of 2022, making it by far the world’s most frequented audio platform.

Swedish vocabulary: en miljard – a billion

Swedish coastguard spot massive mystery spill in Baltic Sea

A massive spill of an unknown substance in the Baltic Sea has been detected off Sweden, the coast guard said Thursday, adding that it was probably a type of biofuel.

Covering a surface area of 77 square kilometres (30 square miles) in both Swedish and Finnish waters, the spill was detected on Wednesday in the Bothnian Sea.

“What the spill consists of is still not clear but it is not mineral oil, and there is currently no immediate threat of landfall,” the coast guard said.

It said it had mapped the spill using planes and also collected samples. The coast guard said it could not comment on what measures would be taken until the samples had been analysed, which would only be completed next week.

A preliminary investigation into environmental crimes has also been launched.

“Among other things, it is being investigated which ships have been in the area and what cargo they have had,” the coast guard said.

Later on Thursday, it said the spill was no longer visible and that spills other than oil were increasing.

“New types of fuel being transported at sea are increasing — for instance biofuel — and when in contact with water, they exhibit a great variety of behaviours which makes it more complicated to quickly establish what substance it is,” Jonatan Tholin, head of the coast guard investigation, said in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: ett utsläpp – a spill

