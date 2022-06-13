For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A visit from Nato's chief, a last bid to save the budget, airport chaos, and record shootings: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 13 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Welfare minister Ardalan Shekarabi at a press conference in Stockholm on Monday. Photo: Marko Säävälä / TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Possible pilot strike, a mystery spill, new passport measures and Spotify's business goals. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 10 June 2022 07:58 CEST
