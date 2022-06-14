For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
MS Estonia investigation, defence minister in Oslo, and judge rules on school stabbing: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 14 June 2022 07:24 CEST
A member of the MS Estonia investigation team prepares an underwater drone. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A visit from Nato's chief, a last bid to save the budget, airport chaos, and record shootings: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 13 June 2022 08:24 CEST
