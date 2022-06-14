Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

MS Estonia investigation, defence minister in Oslo, and judge rules on school stabbing: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 14 June 2022 07:24 CEST
A member of the MS Estonia investigation team prepares an underwater drone. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT

Swedish authorities may bring part of wrecked Estonia to land 

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority is considering removing the bow ramp from the wrecked MS Estonia and bringing it to land for an inspection, the organisation’s Director General, Jonas Bäckstrand, has told the TT newswire. 

“One possibility that might happen is to salvage the bow ramp, because that is an important part of the puzzle in the chain of events which led to the sinking,” Bäckstrand said.  “Today, that part of the ship is loose and leaning against the hull. Two remaining hinges have been released.” 

The sinking of the MS Estonia in 1994 is the deadliest peacetime sinking in European waters, with 854 lives lost. 

The authority has launched a new investigation into the disaster after a documentary, “Estonia – the find that changes everything”, claims to have found holes in the hull with an underwater drone. 

The authority is photographing the wreck underwater and will only bring pieces to land if necessary, he added. 

“If it is good enough, there may not be a need to salvage it either. We’ll wait and see, quite simply.”

It will take three to four months to compile all the data from the expedition, after which the photographic material will be published.

Swedish vocab: att bärga – to salvage 

Court to rule on southern Sweden school attack  

A court will pass its judgement today on the 17-year-old who carried out the second in a string of three school stabbings seen in southern Sweden. 

The youth carried out his attack on January 10th at the NTI-gymnasiet school in Kristianstad. He has been charged on three cases of attempted murder and two case of unlawful threat. 

According to the police, the boy planned his attack in advance, and was in contact with the youth who carried out the first school attack in Eslöv last year. The two were close friends. 

During the trial, the 17-year-old expressed regrets and said that the knife attack should be seen as a call for help. 

Swedish Vocab: ångerfull – regretful 

Swedish defence minister in Oslo for defence meet

Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, is in Oslo on Tuesday for a meeting with his nine counterparts from the Joint Expeditionary Force defence grouping on the war in Ukraine. 

“It’s positive that the JEF, through various exercises, has now increased its presence in the Baltic Sea region in the time that Sweden and Finland are awaiting a decision on Nato membership,” Hultqvist told TT ahead of the meeting. 

JEF was created in 2014 on the initiative of the UK, and groups together Sweden and Finland with the UK, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and The Netherlands. 

Swedish Vocab: en utökad närvaro – an increased presence 

Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s Nato objections

Sweden has already taken “important steps” to meet Turkey’s demands for approving its Nato membership application, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a visit to Sweden.

“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a Nato member with new commitments to allies,” he said during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. “These are two important steps to address concerns that Turkey has raised.”

Andersson reiterated her willingness to listen to Turkey’s objections. “We take the Turkish concerns very seriously, not least the security concerns when it comes to the fight against terrorism.”

The meeting at Harpsund, Sweden’s official prime minister’s residence, comes less than a week after the ruling Social Democrats reaffirmed a deal struck with the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh to support the Kurdish government in northern Syria, something that experts see as bound to anger Turkey. Read the full article here

Swedish vocab: ett krav – a demand

Shortage of train drivers in Sweden could lead to major summer delays

Sweden’s state-owned rail company SJ is facing such a severe shortage of train drivers and stewards that it may have to cancel trains this summer, according to the Arbetet newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the company is now trying to lure back train drivers and stewards from their summer holidays in order to fill gaps in the schedule, with union representatives in the company telling the newspaper that the situation is “extremely tight”.

“We are doing everything we can to avoid needing to cancel departures at short notice,” Martina Nord, a press spokesperson for SJ, told the newspaper. “It’s impossible to say right now whether departures will eventually need to be cancelled.”

Swedish Vocab: att ställa in – to cancel 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A visit from Nato's chief, a last bid to save the budget, airport chaos, and record shootings: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 13 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson to host Nato chief at Harpsund

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will host Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on Monday at her official residence Harpsund, the government has announced in a press release.

The two will discuss Sweden and Finland’s Nato application, the war in Ukraine, and the general security situation. Stoltenberg will also take part in discussions with the government during his visit. 

Swedish vocab: överläggningar – discussions 

Swedish government launches last bid for backing for pensions compromise 
 
Sweden’s government will submit a compromise bid on pensions to the inter-party pensions group, in its last attempt to win backing for its spring budget. 

The new budget will see the so-called guarantee pension raised by 1000 kronor, a little less than under the government’s initial proposal, but bureaucratically simpler and still within the bounds of the existing pensions system. 

“We have not given up hope,” said welfare minister Ardalan Shekarabi at a press conference before the meeting of the parliament’s pensions group. “We are going to present a new offer. We are in agreement with the Left Party and the Green Party and we have agreed to submit a broad proposal, together with the Centre Party, to the pensions group.” 

The pensions group, which was set up as part of an agreement across the political divide, aiming to take the politics out of pensions, brings together all the parties in parliament except the Left Party and the Sweden Democrats. 

Swedish vocab: blocköverskridande – across the political divide 

Stalled Finnish and Swedish Nato bids ‘may drag on’

Turkey’s blockage of Sweden’s and Finland’s Nato membership bids may not be resolved in time for the alliance’s summit later this month, according to Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.

He said Nato was “working hard” to resolve “legitimate” issues raised by Turkey. Stoltenberg had previously insisted that the two nations would be welcomed “with open arms,” but Turkey has thrown a spanner in the works and blocked their bids.

Ankara accuses them of providing a safe haven for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a “terrorist” group by Turkey and its Western allies. “I would like to see this solved as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference in Finland with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Sunday.

Read our story here

Swedish vocab: toppmöte – summit

Long queues at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport for another weekend 

Thousands of passengers were stuck waiting for their planes at Arlanda airport on Sunday morning, with roads to terminal five shut and the Arlanda Express train redirecting passengers to terminals 2 and 4. 

“We have at times had extreme crowding at the airport, above all in the morning and around lunchtime,” Robert Pletzin, a press spokesperson for Swedavia told TT.  

The police have advised passengers to avoid driving to the airport.

Police spokesman Ola Österling said: “Avoid taking the car to Arlanda as much as possible and use public transport instead. It may also be a good idea to go to one of the long-term parking lots and use public transport from there to the terminal, which will mean fewer cars at the terminal.”

Swedavia, the company which runs the airport, has attributed some of the chaos to many travellers arriving far too early before departure and now advises passengers not to come too far in advance.

Swedish vocab: att dirigera om – to redirect 

Fatal shootings on track for record high in Sweden

There have been a record number of fatal shootings so far this year in Sweden. Police are concerned this trend is set to continue over the summer months.

From January to May this year, more than 30 people have been shot dead in Sweden. In the same period in previous years, there has been an average of 17 fatal shootings.

There are concerns that the violence will escalate during the summer – which usually sees a rise in shootings in Sweden, as more people head outside.

“In the lighter time of the year, we see an increase in these types of incidents. It is easier to find their victims”, intelligence chief Jens Ahlstrand told newswire TT.

In 2020 and 2021, a record number of fatal shootings were registered in Sweden, when 47 people died from gun shots in each year.

Sweden’s intelligence chiefs say there are several “red” zones across the country, where the risk of new acts of violence is considered high. In the western region, there are currently around seven to eight of these zones.

“Should we have an act of violence in some of these environments, we know that the spiral of revenge and violence will escalate”, said Ahlstrand.

Swedish vocab: en våldsspiral – a spiral of violence 
