Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

RUSSIA

Sweden’s ex-NBA star leaves Moscow team

Sweden's ex-NBA star Jonas Jerebko has quit CSKA Moscow, the team said on Saturday, less than three months after his controversial decision to join the organisation amid international condemnation of Russia.

Published: 18 June 2022 16:31 CEST
Sweden's ex-NBA star leaves Moscow team
Sweden's basketball player Jonas Jerebko talking to the press in February 2022 after a World Cup qualifier between Sweden and Croatia. He was cut from the national squad at the end of March after he joined CSKA Moscow. (Photo by Stefan Jerrevång / TT)

The Swedish basketball federation cut Jerebko from the national squad at the end of March, a day after he joined CSKA Moscow, saying his decision was “against the federation’s values and our very clear stance towards Russia” over its invasion of Ukraine.

CSKA Moscow wrote on its website on Saturday that “the transition to CSKA turned out to be difficult for Jonas in many ways”.

The Swedish federation said Jerebko would however not be returning to the national squad.

His decision to leave CSKA “doesn’t in any way change the decision we made when he signed with them”, the head of the federation Fredrik Joulamo told Swedish news agency TT.

Jerebko, 35, is the only Swede to have played in the NBA, where he spent 10 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors between 2009 and 2019.

Jerebko last played for Sweden in a World Cup qualifier against Croatia at the end of February, during which the federation and players showed their support for Ukraine.

Prior to signing for CSKA, Jerebko was without a club after having finished his contract with Khimki Moscow in 2021.

CSKA Moscow have been excluded from the Euroleague because of Russia’s invasion.
  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Russia starts Baltic Sea drills following Swedish Nato bid

Dozens of Russian ships on Thursday took part in military exercises in the strategic Baltic Sea, after Sweden and Finland recently announced bids to join Nato.

Published: 9 June 2022 15:42 CEST
Russia starts Baltic Sea drills following Swedish Nato bid

Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement that ships of its Baltic fleet will “perform training tasks for the defence of sea lanes and fleet bases”.

It said that 60 ships and 40 aircraft were taking part in the manoeuvres which will also take place on land at training grounds in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

The navy drills come amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Nato after Sweden and Finland submitted their bids to join the US-led alliance after the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

If their membership — currently blocked by Turkey — is approved, Russia would become the only non-Nato country on the Baltic Sea.

In a sign of support for Finland and Sweden’s Nato membership, US Chief of Staff General Mark Milley was in Stockholm on Saturday aboard the USS Kearsage, making it the largest US warship ever to dock in Stockholm.

His visit came as Nato conducts annual naval exercises in the Baltic Sea called “Baltops 22” that are set to continue until June 17th.

SHOW COMMENTS