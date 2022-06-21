Read news from:
Why are one fifth of Swedish properties selling for below asking price?

Across Sweden, almost one in five properties sold below asking price in the first two weeks of June - almost as many as in summer 2020, just months after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 21 June 2022 11:18 CEST
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix/TT

The downturn on the property market in Sweden is perhaps becoming more and more clear, with one in five properties selling under asking price in the beginning of June.

Rising interest rates from the Swedish central bank alongside high inflation is starting to make its mark on apartment and house sales. It’s not just affecting prices, but also leading to a larger number of sellers having to sell for lower than asking price.

Across Sweden, the percentage of sellers selling under asking price in the first two weeks of June amounted to 19.2 percent, according to statistics from property site Hemnet. This is almost as many as in summer 2020 (20.6 percent), when the market was affected by uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a clear change,” Erik Holmberg, analyst at Hemnet, told TT newswire.

“The main factor is a market which is changing, and if we compare this to a year ago it’s a significant difference, where it’s become a buyer’s market.”

Record-high asking prices

Holmberg also said that in this type of situation, many who are looking to sell their home adopt a different strategy.

“We’ve seen record-high asking prices. Historically, it’s been the case that when the market becomes more cautious, there’s a tendency to put property on the market at a high asking price,” he said.

There are also clear regional differences. In inner-city Stockholm, where some of Sweden’s most expensive apartments per square metre are located, prices have dropped by almost exactly a fifth (20.1 percent). Last year prices in this area dropped by 4.7 percent, with a 12 percent drop in 2020 and a 9.9 percent drop in 2019.

Jakob Jakobssen, an estate agent at Widerlöv Stockholm, has almost 14 years’ experience in the property branch. He agreed that the situation has changed noticeably over the last six weeks.

“In general, I can say that buyers are more cautious and careful,” he told TT. “There’s a very low interest in advance viewings and very few properties are sold before viewing. Buyers want a more traditional viewing.”

Hard to match buyers with sellers

Another deciding factor is the fact that supply has increased drastically from the lower level seen around the beginning of the year until March. Now, the challenge is matching up buyers and sellers with each other.

“I’ve been an estate agent for a long time and been through downturns, like in autumn 2008 and in 2017, so I think I have the right tools to help buyers and sellers feel secure, but there are lots of newer colleagues in this branch who are having a hard time,” Jakobssen said.

“Maybe they started working when the market was on the up and they’re struggling to understand the situation the market is in right now.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, different kinds of properties were affected in different ways, with larger apartments selling better than smaller ones. However, this time it’s affecting all properties equally.

“With the effects we have now such as rising index rates, rising inflation and drops on the stock market, it’s affecting all kinds of apartments, whereas during the pandemic, it was affecting different types of apartment in different ways,” he said.

“This is hitting the whole property market hard.”

However, Jakobssen believes the situation will be different after the summer.

“I think there’ll be more sales in August-September than there are now, but at a lower level. Sellers will have learnt by then that there’s been an effect on the market.”

 

Swedish electricity prices hit three-month high

Despite a brief dip over the weekend, electricity prices hit their highest level since March on June 20th, and prices look set to stay high for the rest of the year.

Published: 20 June 2022 16:41 CEST
On Monday June 20th, prices hit a high of 2:37 kronor in south Götaland (electricity zone 4), with prices in north Götaland and Svealand (electricity zone 3) following close behind.

That was the highest daily rate in zone 4 since March 15th, and the highest for zone 3 since March 9th, according to power market Nordpool.

In Norrland, the increase was noticeably lower, rising to a rate of just 39 öre/kWh.

During some hours of the morning, where usage is highest, electricity prices on June 20th were over 5 kronor/kWh in southern Sweden, and even higher in Germany.

Heatwave using power

The increase is partly due to a lack of wind causing low production from wind power, and rising gas prices pushing up costs in Germany, which affects electricity prices in southern Sweden.

“The heatwave in large areas of Europe is keeping electricity use at a high level, now that air conditioning is on full blast,” said Björn Björnson, electricity analyst at electricity company Godel.

On Monday morning, wind power produced just two percent of Swedish electricity, compared to an average of 20 percent.

And now coal prices are also rising, since the German government announced this weekend that coal-powered power plants should increase production to compensate for the lack of Russian gas. On Monday alone, coal prices rose by between 7 and 8 percent, energy analyst Johan Sigvardsson from energy trading company Bixia told TT newswire.

Expensive for the rest of the year

According to Sigvardsson, Swedish consumers should get used to high prices – at least from now until the end of the year. Trading for future electricity contracts stands at around one krona per kWh between July and August, with this increasing to 1:44 kronor in the fourth quarter this year – and these prices cover the whole of the Nordic region, which usually means prices will be noticeably higher in southern Sweden.

Lower water levels in southern Norway are also making a difference, as it hasn’t been possible for hydroelectric power plants to generate as much electricity as usual.

During the past weekend, the situation was conpletely different. On Saturday, the average price of electricity was 10 öre per kWh in all four of Sweden’s electricity zones – the lowest in Europe, with the exception of northern Norway.

Windy weather kept the wind turbines going, which contributed towards lower prices. At the same time, electricity almost always costs less on weekends, when usage is lower.

The final price of electricity for the consumer consists of the base price of electricity on the Nordpool power market, plus energy company fees, tax, VAT and electricity grid fees.

