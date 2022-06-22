‘Really hot’: Sun and high temperatures predicted for Swedish Midsummer

“This is higher, or much higher, than normal when it comes to temperature,” meteorologist Charlotta Eriksson, from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, told TT.
Things are expected to start warming up on Thursday, with the weather looking to remain fine throughout the weekend – so you may be able to host your Midsummer buffet outside this year.
“The weather situation is becoming more stable with a high pressure front moving in from the south,” Eriksson said.
On Midsummer’s Eve this Friday, the weather forecasts are predicting sun across the country, except in the most northerly areas of Sweden, which may see clouds and showers in the morning. However, the weather is also expected to clear up later in the day in those areas.
Those in southern Sweden can expect temperatures of between 25-30 degrees on Friday, with 20-25 degrees further north. In mountainous areas in the far north of the country, the temperature will reach around 15 degrees. Wind could affect these temperatures near lakes and on the eastern coast of the country, Eriksson explained.
“Expect to see onshore winds on the east coast. Considering the sea is relatively cold at this time of year, temperatures will be colder, around 20 degrees, along the coast and on islands in the archipelago,” she said.
“The hot air will stay over the weekend, so it will be really hot during the day.”
