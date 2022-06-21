Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MIDSUMMER

The essential dishes for Swedish Midsummer

Midsummer is the most Swedish of Swedish holidays, widely considered to be the real National Day to celebrate all things Swedish. So, what are the essentials for a Midsummer celebration?

Published: 21 June 2022 14:37 CEST
The essential dishes for Swedish Midsummer
Photo: Anna Hållams/imagebank.sweden.se

Traditional Midsummer fare is served buffet-style, similar to the food served at Christmas or Easter, with a focus on summer crops such as new potatoes, radishes and strawberries, rather than winter vegetables like cabbage and kale. 

Midsummer is always celebrated on the Friday closest to the summer solstice, which falls on June 24th this year. It’s not technically a public holiday so you may be in work, but lots of employers will give their staff a half or full day off anyway.

Here’s what you’re likely to see at a Midsummer celebration, as well as how you can make it yourself.

Matjes-style herring served with crispbread, boiled new potatoes with dill, cheese and diced onions. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Herring

It wouldn’t be a proper Swedish celebration without pickled herring or sill. In many families, one member of the family (often a grandmother) is tasked with preparing sill for the Midsummer meal weeks in advance.

If you’re based in Sweden, you can buy herring in the supermarket, although most will say that homemade pickled herring is superior. Vegetarian or vegan pickled herring substitutes such as svill (made from mushrooms) and tofusill (made from tofu) are also commercially available.

If you are planning on making your own pickled herring for Midsummer, you have a few options. Either you can buy ready-salted herring fillets in the supermarket which can be pickled straight away, or you will have to buy fresh herring fillets which you salt yourself – the latter option can take up to two weeks though, so you’ll have to save that for next year if you want to try doing it yourself.

You can also make your own vegetarian options: try pickling auberginecourgette or tofu. Most recipes will take at least two days, with the herring or alternative of choice needing to marinate overnight before serving, so get planning now if you want to have it on the table for Friday.

Here are a selection of pickled herring recipes from John Duxbury’s Swedish Food website.

Herring is usually served alongside bread or crispbread, cheese and butter, referred to as an S.O.S. (sill, ost och smör), so make sure you pick up some bread and hard mature cheese such as västerbottensost if you want to recreate this dish.

Summer crops

Some early varieties of potato are ready just in time for Midsummer, making them a feature on the Midsummer table. New potatoes, färskpotatis (“fresh potatoes”) in Swedish, are delicious by themselves, so you’ll often see them just served boiled, cooled, and sprinkled with dill.

Radishes are also a popular feature on the Midsummer table as they are ready at this time of year, although it can be difficult to find Swedish radishes in the shops. They’re often served raw, perhaps with a dip of sour cream or gräddfil on the side.

Finally on the summer crops front, strawberries are the crowning glory of the Midsummer table, with pundits closely monitoring the harvest in the weeks leading up to the holiday. Strawberries and cream are a classic combination, either served as-is or in some sort of strawberry tart or cake.

Strawberries are the crowning glory of the Midsummer buffet. Photo: Carolina Romare/imagebank.sweden.se

Salmon

Most Midsummer buffets will feature at least two sorts of salmon, one is often a baked side of salmon. Along with baked salmon, you’re likely to find smoked salmon and/or gravad lax (literally “buried salmon”, preserved in salt, sugar and often dill) alongside hovmästarsås, a mustard and dill sauce which is also served at Christmas.

If you don’t eat fish, you can make a vegetarian or vegan version of gravad lax from carrots. This is usually referred to as gravad morot. Here’s a recipe (in Swedish) from the book Vegansk husmanskost by Gustav Johansson. Again, it needs to be marinated overnight, so make sure to plan this in advance.

Eggs

Although not quite as important at Midsummer as they are at Easter, eggs are another mainstay of a Midsummer buffet.

You’ll often see them served simply hardboiled and cut in half, or potentially topped with mayonnaise, prawns and cod roe, known as kaviar in Swedish. This is sold in small glass jars in the fridge section of the supermarket, and can be orange or black – and is not the same as Kalles kaviar, sold in blue tubes, which is much saltier.

To make these vegetarian, you can leave out the prawns and use a vegetarian version of kaviar made from seaweed. Look for tångkaviar, which may be in the fish section of the supermarket, or the vegetarian section, if your supermarket has one of these.

If you live outside Sweden, you may be able to source tångkaviar in the food market at your local Ikea.

For a vegan option, try sliced tofu topped with vegan mayonnaise (spiked with black salt, if you can get hold of it, which will give it an eggy flavour). Top with tångkaviar and a sprig of dill and you’re good to go.

Make sure to brush up on your snapsvisor if you want to fit in at Midsummer. Photo: Janus Langhorn/imagebank.sweden.se

Snaps

Finally, don’t forget the snaps. Midsummer is the booziest holiday of the year, with Swedes taking breaks throughout the meal to drink nubbar (small bottles of flavoured snaps or akvavit) and sing snapsvisor (drinking songs).

Make sure you eat a lot of food to soak up all that alcohol, and you’re certain to have a great Midsummer – maybe grab a couple of frozen pizzas for the next day, though, when you’re busy nursing your hangover.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SWEDISH TRADITIONS

Where to celebrate Walpurgis Night in Sweden in 2022

After two years of subdued pandemic celebrations, Sweden's Valborg celebrations will return in all their former glory this Saturday. Here are some of the biggest and best bonfires out there.

Published: 26 April 2022 11:14 CEST
Updated: 29 April 2022 15:40 CEST
Where to celebrate Walpurgis Night in Sweden in 2022

On April 30, or Valborgsmässoafton, large bonfires, said to ward off evil spirits, are lit in public parks across the country. People gather to listen to speeches and songs welcoming a brighter future. 

Over the past two years, pandemic restrictions have meant smaller celebrations and limited public gatherings for these annual festivities, but this year, festivities will take place with their full force across the country. 

Student cities of Lund and Uppsala

Some of the biggest (and most drunken) celebrations take part in the student cities of Lund and Uppsala.

In Lund, there’s a big celebration of some 30,000 people in the main city park. This is known as spontanfesten or ‘the spontaneous party’ since there are no official organisers, but like most things in Sweden, it’s actually fairly well planned.

The picnics last until 3pm when things get set up for the official celebrations. These begin at 8pm with a bonfire, music, and later, a fireworks show. 

Valborg celebrations in Lund. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

In Uppsala, the real action happens in the student “nations”, the student fraternities/housing associations which are not open to the general public. But expect the parks to be full of drunken students from breakfast onwards. 

A highlight is the traditional raft race down the Fyris river running through the city, for which students design their own inventive vessels. 

At 3pm, in front of the University Library you can watch (or take part in) the Donning of the Caps. The Vice Chancellor waves her own white cap as a signal of spring to the students gathered in the square, who in turn wave their own and then put them on.

This is followed by a performance from a male voice choir on the library steps. Later in the evening, there are two large bonfires: one at the Royal Mounds in Gamla Uppsala, lit at 9pm and followed by fireworks. There is another bonfire by the castle in the city centre. 

Stockholm 

In Stockholm, head to the Skansen park, where there will be a big bonfire lit at 9pm near the Solliden stage, with speeches, singing, and spectacular views over the city. 

This is a great option for families, as you can make a day of it by visiting the zoo and the open-air museum of historic buildings from across Sweden. Be aware of the entry fee, although anyone with a valid student ID can get free admission. 

Most of Stockholm’s big fires are south of Södermalm, with a family-friendly option at Enskedefältet, and others in Bandängen, at Nytorps gärde, and in Årsta. 

For those wanting to celebrate in the archipelago, Grinda, near Växholm has one of the biggest events. 

Fireworks in Gothenburg’s Slottsskogen Park. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Gothenburg and Malmö 

In Sweden’s second city, one of the best known traditions is Chalmerscortégen (The Chalmers Cortège), a carnival parade run by the Chalmers University of Technology.

It’s been going since the 1900s, with around 50 floats representing a satirical take on major events that have taken place over the past year. Each April, thousands gather to watch the parade make its way through the city streets, and it starts at 6.15pm.

There’s a spring concert at Nackrosdammen, a lily pond near the city centre.  And in the evening, the biggest fire will be in Slottsskogen, where ‘witches’ will light the bonfire, and plenty of activities are on offer for families and people of all ages. The celebrations start from 4pm with the fire lit at 8.30pm.

The Akademiska kören choir will perform. 

In Malmö, the municipality is not arranging a Valborg celebration this year. But the Social Democrats are arranging events around the city, in conjunction with ABF, the party-affiliated education organisation.  

By Lisa Catterall and Richard Orange

SHOW COMMENTS