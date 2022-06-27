Wolf shot in southern Sweden after sheep attack

The animal, a female weighing 34kg, was shot according to a paragraph in Sweden’s hunting law which allows livestock owners to shoot predators if they find them attacking their animals.

“The farmer fired off a warning shot to discourage further attacks, but that did not help, and so a deadly shot was then fired,” Tom Espgård, the hunter appointed to oversee the hunting of predatory animals in Skåne, told the TT newswire.

On Wednesday a wolf was spotted in nearby Ljungbyhed, and on Saturday, six sheep were found dead in a suspected wolf attack in Röstånga, another village in Svalöv municipality. Skåne’s county council will not confirm whether the wolf that was shot is the same wolf suspected of the attack in Röstånga.