ENVIRONMENT

Wolf shot in southern Sweden after sheep attack

A wolf was shot near the city of Lund in southern Sweden on Sunday, after it was discovered by a farmer while attacking a sheep.

Published: 27 June 2022 09:59 CEST
A wolf pair spotted in Linderöåsen near Kristianstad in Skåne. Photo: Länstyrelsen Skåne

The animal, a female weighing 34kg, was shot according to a paragraph in Sweden’s hunting law which allows livestock owners to shoot predators if they find them attacking their animals.

“The farmer fired off a warning shot to discourage further attacks, but that did not help, and so a deadly shot was then fired,” Tom Espgård, the hunter appointed to oversee the hunting of predatory animals in Skåne, told the TT newswire. 

On Wednesday a wolf was spotted in nearby Ljungbyhed, and on Saturday, six sheep were found dead in a suspected wolf attack in Röstånga, another village in Svalöv municipality. Skåne’s county council will not confirm whether the wolf that was shot is the same wolf suspected of the attack in Röstånga.

Espgård said that the shooting had been done “very properly”. “As a livestock owner, you have the right to protect your animals,” he said. 

The vast majority of Sweden’s wolves — about 400 out of a total of 480 — live in central Sweden, but wolves have been spotted with increasing frequency in Skåne, Sweden’s most southerly county, in recent years. 

Sweden’s government in May said it would allow hunters to kill as many as half of the country’s wolves in the licensed wolf hunt this year, a decision which has been criticised by animal rights groups. 

Swedish coastguard spot massive mystery spill in Baltic Sea

The Swedish coast guard said on Thursday it had detected a massive spill of an unknown substance in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Sweden.

Published: 9 June 2022 15:50 CEST
Covering a surface area of 77 square kilometres (30 square miles) in both Swedish and Finnish waters, the spill was first detected on Wednesday in the Bothnian Sea.

“What the spill consists of is still not clear but it is not mineral oil, and there is currently no immediate threat of landfall,” the coast guard said in a statement. It said it had mapped the spill using planes and also collected samples, adding that it would not be able to comment on which measures to deploy until after the samples had been analysed.

A preliminary investigation into environmental crimes has also been launched.

“Among other things, it is being investigated which ships have been in the area and what cargo they have had,” the coast guard said.

