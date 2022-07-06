For members
WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: Can you negotiate a pay rise in Sweden to offset inflation?
With Sweden's central bank expecting inflation of nearly 8% this year, everyone working in the country is in line for a real-terms pay cut. We asked Gunilla Krieg, central ombudsman at the Unionen union, what scope there is to negotiate a salary hike to compensate.
Published: 6 July 2022 16:47 CEST
In Sweden, you need to come prepared to your salary review. Photo: Lieselotte van der Meijs/Imagebank Sweden
ALMEDALEN 2022
Swedish finance minister: voters may have to accept falling real wages
Sweden's finance minister had told The Local that this year's election will largely be about rising costs, but that his party is not planning to intervene to prop up real incomes and so worsen inflation.
Published: 4 July 2022 21:21 CEST
