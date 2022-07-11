For members
SAS
SAS pilots’ strike: What’s the latest?
Some 900 pilots from airline SAS in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, have been on strike for over a week, but are the airline or its staff any closer to an agreement to end strike action?
Published: 11 July 2022 12:43 CEST
SAS and pilots' unions appear no closer to returning to the negotiating table as the strike enters its second week. File photo: An SAS plane takes off at dusk from Tegel airport in Berlin. Photo by AFP / Odd Andersen.
For members
IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: Why does Sweden want to give police powers to seize foreigners’ ID?
Sweden's government last week announced plans to give Sweden's police and coastguards "increased powers to carry out internal ID checks on foreigners". What does this mean and should foreigners in Sweden be worried?
Published: 11 July 2022 12:44 CEST
Updated: 11 July 2022 14:27 CEST
Updated: 11 July 2022 14:27 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments