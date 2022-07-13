Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

SAS negotiations continue, Rising food prices, Hospitals reintroduce restrictions: Find out what's going on in Sweden with the latest roundup.

Published: 14 July 2022 08:13 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/ AFP

Inflation threatens Swedish transport infrastructure investment

Sweden’s transport infrastructure investment plan is critically underfunded, according to new calculations from the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce. 

According to the organisation, the record 881bn kronor investment plan already faces a shortfall of 130bn kronor, while inflation in the infrastructure area tends to be higher than inflation as a whole. 

“This means a sharp increase in planning costs”, said Carl Bergkvist, a business policy expert at the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

He predicted a steep decline in road and rail infrastructure if the necessary money could not be raised, with investments in new roads and railways at risk of being postponed.

Especially worrying were investments in high-speed railways. According to Carl Bergkvist, those calculations were already outdated and projects would swell further in price. “It is a massive problem that will hit the whole country hard”, he said.

Swedish Vocab: infrastructure – infrastructure 

SAS negotiations to continue on Thursday

Negotiations between SAS and the Scandinavian pilot unions will continue on Thursday, SAS’s chief negotiator Marianne Hernæs confirmed on Wednesday evening.

“It has gone up and down throughout the day, but we have chosen to continue tomorrow”, she said. “These are complex issues, so we need extra time. That is what the parties are set on”,

Negotiations, which lasted for almost ten hours on Wednesday, will resume at 9am on Thursday morning.

Roger Klokset, who leads the Norwegian pilot union, did not want to comment on whether SAS had made any new offers, or how close the two sides came to an agreement.

“We have always had hope of finding a solution with SAS, we had that last time and we have it now. We have always been clear about what is needed, and that it is SAS management who decides whether we leave here with a solution or not.”

Many planes have been parked during the strike, and therefore must clear mechanical security procedures before flying again.

A sympathy strike among airplane mechanics in Copenhagen means more mandatory plane checks – which have not been carried out during the strike – are to follow. According to the regulations, safety checks should be conducted every three days.

Swedish Vocab: obligatorisk – mandatory

Food prices are rising despite a normal harvest year

After a stable autumn sowing, this year’s harvest is expected to be normal, according to a forecast from Sweden’s Lantmännen agricultural cooperative. But even though Sweden is self-sufficient, the war in Ukraine has had an impact on Swedish production.

At 5.3 million tonnes of grain – this year’s harvest is expected to be as large as normal, according to Lantmännen’s forecast.

According to Mikael Jeppsson, grain manager at the agricultural cooperative, it is slightly more than last year and in line with the average for the past five years.

Grain prices have risen sharply in the world since Russia invaded Ukraine, which normally exports 50m tons of grain. Since the war, production is estimated at 50-70 percent of a normal harvest, according to Jeppsson.

“It does not affect the flow to Sweden – 4.3 million tonnes are consumed annually, which means that Sweden is self-sufficient in grain and a fifth is exported, but it can be a limiting factor and risk when inputs used to produce grain, such as fertilizer, have risen sharply in price. This means that prices are rising here as well”, he said.

Read also

Swedish Vocab: lantbruk – agriculture

