Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19

Sharp rise in number of Covid-19 patients in Stockholm

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Stockholm has risen rapidly over the last week, the local regional health authority has warned in a press release.

Published: 19 July 2022 16:44 CEST
Sharp rise in number of Covid-19 patients in Stockholm
Region Stockholm's head doctor Elda Sparrelid at a press conference at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Photo: Claudio Bresciani / TT / Kod 10090

According to Region Stockholm, as many as 217 patients were being treated with Covid-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 43 on the week earlier. Of those roughly half are in hospital due to the severity of their Covid-19 infection, with the remaining half testing positive while being treated in hospital for another reason. 

“Taking care of 217 patients in an infection-safe way demands much larger resources from the healthcare system,”  Elda Sparrelid, the region’s chief doctor, said in a press release. “The situation is so stretched that we today had an emergency meeting of head doctors to check that we can use all of the healthcare systems resources as efficiently as possible.” 

She said that the rising number of Covid patients would inevitably lead to a rising number of staff sent home due to infection, increasing staffing shortages. 

She called on everyone in the Stockholm Region who has yet to take their third booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible. 

“At the same time around four in ten of those who are over 18 have yet to take their third dose,” she said. “The protection you get from the vaccine reduces with time, and reduces particularly fast for the elderly, that’s why it’s essential that you take all the doses you are eligible for.”

She said that the current stretched system would mean longer waiting times for those without an acute need of care, even though this would mean “frustration” for patients who are in pain, and worry for their loved ones. 

Of the Covid-19 patients in the region, four were in intensive care, 132 in normal hospital, and 81 in geriatic ward outside the acute care hospital. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

Swedish health minister ‘surprised’ by summer rise in Covid patients

Sweden's health minister, Lena Hallengren, has said it is "surprising" that the number of Covid-19 cases has started rising rapidly in the middle of the summer.

Published: 13 July 2022 17:12 CEST
Swedish health minister 'surprised' by summer rise in Covid patients

The number of new Covid-19 cases being registered has risen by some 30 percent over the last few weeks, several regions are reporting a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated, and 17 out of 21 regions have brought back a requirement for staff and patients to wear face masks at their facilities. 

“What is so surprising is that the growth is coming in the middle of summer,” Lena Hallengren, Sweden’s health minister, told the country’s TT newswire. 

The interview came as Hallengren announced an inquiry into how Sweden’s Covid-19 vaccination program had been planned and carried out, appointing Anders Jonsson, an MP for the Centre Party to head the investigation. Read the press release here

The unseasonal rise in cases is due to the new BA5 variant of Omicron, which is more infectious than other variants. 

But Hallengren said that there was no reason for people in Sweden to be alarmed, and that the government currently had no plans to bring back any restrictions to lower the number of cases. 

“We have to remember that we have a high level of vaccination cover which protects us from the most serious illness,” she said. 

READ ALSO: How much should we be concerned about rising Covid-19 rates in Sweden?

Some 85 percent of people in Sweden have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and over 65 percent have had three doses. Among the elder and those in risk groups, 70 percent of people have had four doses. 

Today testing is limited to patients and personnel within the healthcare system, with the ordinary public just advised to stay home if they have symptoms which might be Covid-19. 

“We are continuing to follow the development and are ready to take further measures should they be needed,” Hallengren said. 

SHOW COMMENTS