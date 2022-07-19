Sharp rise in number of Covid-19 patients in Stockholm

According to Region Stockholm, as many as 217 patients were being treated with Covid-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 43 on the week earlier. Of those roughly half are in hospital due to the severity of their Covid-19 infection, with the remaining half testing positive while being treated in hospital for another reason.

“Taking care of 217 patients in an infection-safe way demands much larger resources from the healthcare system,” Elda Sparrelid, the region’s chief doctor, said in a press release. “The situation is so stretched that we today had an emergency meeting of head doctors to check that we can use all of the healthcare systems resources as efficiently as possible.”

She said that the rising number of Covid patients would inevitably lead to a rising number of staff sent home due to infection, increasing staffing shortages.

She called on everyone in the Stockholm Region who has yet to take their third booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“At the same time around four in ten of those who are over 18 have yet to take their third dose,” she said. “The protection you get from the vaccine reduces with time, and reduces particularly fast for the elderly, that’s why it’s essential that you take all the doses you are eligible for.”

She said that the current stretched system would mean longer waiting times for those without an acute need of care, even though this would mean “frustration” for patients who are in pain, and worry for their loved ones.

Of the Covid-19 patients in the region, four were in intensive care, 132 in normal hospital, and 81 in geriatic ward outside the acute care hospital.