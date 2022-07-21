For members
Which countries in Europe impose language tests for residency permits?
Certain countries across Europe demand foreign citizens pass a language test to qualify for certain residency permits. But how does each country compare and what level of language do they require?
Published: 21 July 2022 15:28 CEST
More and more countries in Europe are talking about making language tests compulsory for residency permit applicants. Photo by Alexis Brown on Unsplash
TEST: Is your Swedish good enough for permanent residency?
To become a permanent resident of Sweden, you may soon need to prove your language skills. Are yours up to the task?
Published: 18 July 2022 14:01 CEST
Updated: 20 July 2022 09:06 CEST
