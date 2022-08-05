For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
Is Sweden’s Moderates the same party it used to be?
Since dropping its objection to working with the once-pariah Sweden Democrats in late 2019, the centre-right Moderate Party has changed enormously. The Local asked three experts if it is even the same party which fought the 2018 election?
Published: 5 August 2022 13:22 CEST
Moa Berglöf (right) next to then Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt at a UN climate change conference in New York. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats launch ‘presidential’ election campaign
The Social Democrats rolled out their election campaign on Thursday, focusing heavily on leader Magdalena Andersson, law and order, and jobs, and dropping the environment as a priority.
Published: 4 August 2022 15:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments