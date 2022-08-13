Read news from:
PODCAST What are the Swedish election pledges that most affect foreigners?

Published: 13 August 2022 09:03 CEST

Published: 13 August 2022 09:03 CEST
PODCAST What are the Swedish election pledges that most affect foreigners?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange.

In this edition we discuss: 

For our main topic this week we look at the election pledges that focus on foreigners, particularly in relation to work visas, residency permits and citizenship. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. 



 

PODCAST: Why Sweden is following Denmark on language tests and integration

Published: 6 August 2022 08:14 CEST

Published: 6 August 2022 08:14 CEST
PODCAST: Why Sweden is following Denmark on language tests and integration

In the first post-summer break episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local Sweden’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange, as well as the editor of The Local Denmark, Michael Barrett. 

In this week’s show we’ll take a quick look at the state of play in the opinion polls to see who is likely to form the next government, with the election just over a month away.

We also chat about the historical and cultural reasons for people taking so much time off work during the summer holidays.

We talk about what we know about a contentious government proposal to introduce language tests for permanent residency. 

And finally we examine a government minster’s suggestion to place a limit on how many people of non-Nordic origin are allowed to live in vulnerable areas, in a move inspired by a controversial Danish law.  

You can listen to the episode HERE. 



