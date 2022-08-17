‘Next stop Kabul’: Sweden Democrat slammed for ‘racist’ tweet 

Calling the train the “return-migration train”, he wrote: “You have a one-way ticket. Next stop Kabul!”.
"Välkommen till återvandringståget. Du innehar en enkelbiljett.
Nästa stopp, Kabul!" pic.twitter.com/kaTn0KOinY
— Tobias Andersson (@SDTobbe) August 16, 2022
The Centre Party’s leader Annie Lööf said that the tweet was “disgraceful and racist” while the Liberal Party’s leader Johan Pehrson, who is hoping to join a government with Swedish Democrat support, said it was “tragic” and that Andersson “should be ashamed”.
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson denied that the tweet was racist.
“Return migration policies are not racist,” he said. “Our return migration policies are built on being voluntary. It is a way of creating a better society for us and for those who have not found their place here.”
