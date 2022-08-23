Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s PM: ‘We don’t want Chinatown, Somalitown, or Little Italy’

Sweden's Prime Minister has restated her determination to reduce housing segregation in the country's cities, while underlining that this does not have to mean "forcibly moving people".

Published: 23 August 2022 11:33 CEST
Sweden's PM: 'We don't want Chinatown, Somalitown, or Little Italy'
Sweden's prime minister Magdalena Andersson rallies supporters at Malmö's Folkets Park on Saturday: Johan Nilsson/TT

In an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, Magdalena Andersson said that her goal for Sweden was that there should not in future be such extreme “ethnic clusters” in big cities as there are today. 

“That’s not my ambition for Sweden, but instead that we should live mixed up together, that Swedish should be spoken in all housing areas, and that Swedish equality should apply everywhere,” she said.

“We do not want to have Chinatowns in Sweden, we do not want to have Somalitowns or Little Italies. Our starting point is a society where people with different backgrounds, experiences and income live together and meet one another. That’s how we will create a cohesive society.” 

She stressed, however, that combatting segregation would not necessarily require people to be forcibly evicted from the areas where they live, as has been happening in Denmark, where governments of both left and right have launched plans to reduce housing segregation. 

“We can’t just forcibly move people,” Andersson said. “There are other ways to work towards this. One way, which has been done successfully in some municipalities, is to build attractive cooperative housing in the Miljonprogram areas. Then you get a mixed population.” 

When the interviewer noted that the Social Democrats’ future possible coalition partners, the Green Party, Left Party, and Centre Party had all reacted strongly against a suggestion from Sweden’s immigration minister, Anders Ygeman, that there should ideally be no more than 50 percent non-Nordic people in any housing area, Andersson argued that nothing he had said should be controversial. 

“To live segregated is not our future vision for Sweden,” she said, adding that the party should have taken action much earlier to prevent heavily segregated areas developing in the first place. 

“We should have worked more on [combatting] segregation to prevent recruitment [to gangs] than we have done,” she said. 

Reducing ethnic segregation was not, however, the only preventative measure needed to stop recruitment to gangs in the country’s vulnerable areas. 

“I believe we also need to have closer cooperation with municipalities and municipal politicians with extremely vulnerable areas, so that they actually invest in these areas, so that there are well-functioning social services, good schools, leisure activities and civic life.” 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Populist Sweden Democrats four points ahead of Moderates in new poll

The populist Sweden Democrats are now a full four percentage points ahead of the Moderates -- traditionally Sweden's biggest right-wing party -- in the first of the new daily polls from broadcaster SVT and Novus.

Published: 22 August 2022 10:09 CEST
Populist Sweden Democrats four points ahead of Moderates in new poll

According to the SVT poll, the Sweden Democrats now have the support of 21.5 percent of voters, compared to 17.4 percent for the Moderates,. 

“This sets out the playing field between now and the election,” said Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’s chief executive, about the poll. 

He stressed, however, that the new daily polls, which are based on just three days of interviews, would be more volatile than the polling agency’s normal polls, but would also make it possible to better understand how opinion is swinging back and forth as the campaign progresses. 

“You should see this as showing the score in a match which will not be finished until the whistle blows on election day,” he said. “This doesn’t say anything about the future. If you lead a match three-nil in the first half, you’re in a good position, but you have not won.” 

The Sweden Democrats official Twitter account welcomed the poll as “a good start to the week”. 

“Now we’re on a sprint for the last bit of the election campaign,” it said. “The SVT Novus poll shows that we’re starting to catch up with the Sossarna [The Social Democrats]. Welcome on board the victory train.”

Figures on the economic right opposed to the Moderates’ decision to try to take power with the support of the Sweden Democrats, used the poll to argue that rather than weakening the populist party, the strategy had strengthened it. 

“If I was Ulf Kristersson, I would be extremely worried over today’s Novus, to put it mildly,” wrote Tove Hovemyr, from the Green liberal thinktank Fores. “It’s going so well – this idea that if you get close to SD, both in mandate tactics and policy, it will become smaller. It’s a small price to pay. Yeah, right.” 

Sjöström also told SVT that there was a large margin of error in the poll, making it impossible to know for certain if the Sweden Democrats were as far ahead of the Moderates as they seemed to be. 

“This survey shows that it is statistically certain that the Sweden Democrats would be bigger than the Moderates if there were an election today, but exactly how large that difference is is affected by the margin of error.” 

SHOW COMMENTS