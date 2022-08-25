Read news from:
ALMEDALEN 2022

Swedish party leader Annie Lööf was target of Gotland knife attack

Annie Lööf, leader of the liberal Centre Party, was the intended target of the suspected terror attack at Sweden's Almedalen political festival in July, the prosecutor in the case confirmed on Thursday.

Published: 25 August 2022 20:57 CEST
Centre Party leader Annie Lööf walks between different events at the Almedalen festival on Gotland. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

“The suspicion is that the perpetrator intended quite simply to do away with her,” Henrik Olin, the prosecutor in the case, told the TT newswire, while telling the Expressen newspaper that Theodor Engström, who carried out the attack, was willing to please guilty to preparing to murder the politician, who is a hate figure for many on the far-right. 

“His lawyer said at the custody hearing last week that he is ready to accept responsibility for preparation for terror crimes as well, and that relates to this suspected crime.” 

READ ALSO: What do we know about the Almedalen knife attack? 

Engström, 33, a former member of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement and a long-term psychiatric patient, fatally stabbed the prominent psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren in the main central square in Visby, the main city of Gotland at the start of July. 

The stabbing took place in the middle of the Almedalen political festival, the highlight of Sweden’s political year, when the leaders of all the political parties make speeches, and Sweden’s political, business, and media worlds gather for days of non-stop networking.

Lööf confirmed that she had been the target with a post on Instagram on Thursday. 

“I can confirm that this is the case and that I have been provided with a plaintiff’s lawyer,” she wrote. “Of course, this is disconcerting and that it affects me. But hate must not win.” 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Annie Lööf (@annie_loof)

The forensic psychiatrists who examined Engström after the attack have determined that he was severely mentally disturbed both at the time of the attack and at the time they investigated him. 

Engström is being held suspected of committing a terror offense through murder, and also through preparing a terror offense involving murder. 

CRIME

Man killed in shooting in Swedish city of Helsingborg

A man in his 20s has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man, also in his 20s. Police are investigating a possible connection to gang crime.

Published: 25 August 2022 13:00 CEST
The alarm was raised just after 1.00am near Filborna Arena, in northeastern Helsingborg. When the police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was “so badly injured that he died as a result,” police press spokesperson Evelina Olsson told TT newswire.

Two men who were at the scene of the crime when police arrived were taken for questioning. One of them was interrogated as a witness and later released. The other was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“In a new interrogation early this morning, new information was discovered which led to the prosecuter deeming the man no longer to be a suspect,” Karim Ottosson, police chief in Helsingborg, told TT.

“Neither of them are currently suspects, so both have now been released again.”

Police were working in the area through the night with the help of special search dogs and drones. A forensic investigation has been carried out and police are now collecting more information through door-knocking and investigating security camera footage in the area.

The police have previously said that they expect the crime to be gang-related.

“It’s correct that he has had contact with criminals and associated with criminals, but it’s too early to be able to say if it’s a gang or what they have been doing,” Ottosson said.

