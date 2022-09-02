For members
Six things Sweden’s politicians get wrong about segregation
As a scholar of integration and an immigrant, Stockholm University associate professor Andrea Voyer is disheartened to see the Social Democrats take positions on integration that are inaccurate and counterproductive. She lists six things they are getting wrong.
Published: 2 September 2022 13:18 CEST
A Somali woman walks with her child in Rinkeby a "specially vulnerable area" in Stockholm.
What would a Sweden Democrat-backed government actually look like?
With opinion polls suggesting the nationalist Sweden Democrats could become the largest force in a right-wing coalition, David Crouch asks how the party might behave in power
Published: 2 September 2022 14:37 CEST
