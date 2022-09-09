For members
SWEDEN DEMOCRATS
EXPLAINED: Are the Sweden Democrats a far-right party?
Ever since Jimmie Åkesson took control of the Sweden Democrats, he has worked to detoxify the party, kicking out people with neo-Nazi links and forbidding overtly racist language. So is it really a far-right party anymore?
Published: 9 September 2022 12:16 CEST
Sweden Democrat supporters march in 1991 with a banner saying "No to voting rights for foreigners". Photo: Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix/TT
SWEDEN DEMOCRATS
MAP: Where do the Sweden Democrats have their greatest support?
Voters for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats do not necessarily come from areas with large immigrant communities, according to this interactive map of far-right supporters by The Local's intern Rita Cruz.
Published: 8 September 2022 15:53 CEST
