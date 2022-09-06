For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
How could the Sweden Democrats change life for foreigners in Sweden?
If the parties backing Ulf Kristersson as prime minister win a majority on Sunday, the far-right Sweden Democrats will win the influence they have been pushing for ever since they entered parliament in 2010. How could they change life for foreigners in Sweden?
Published: 6 September 2022 16:16 CEST
Sweden Democrat party leader Jimmie Åkesson holds a rally in the major square in Gävle. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
‘Jimmie, Jimmie, Jimmie’: The Local’s ABBA guide to Sweden’s election
Sweden's complicated political system with a total of eight parliamentary parties can make it difficult to keep up with the ins and outs of Swedish politics. Here's our guide to the election using the universal language of ABBA songs.
Published: 6 September 2022 15:53 CEST
