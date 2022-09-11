Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Everything you need to know about voting on election day in Sweden

Did you forget your voting card or your ID? How late are polling stations open? What happens if you change your mind?

Published: 11 September 2022 15:00 CEST
Election envelopes at a polling station at Hästhagens sporthall in Malmö on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

When are polling stations open on election day? 

Most polling stations in Sweden are open for twelve hours between 8am and 8pm. You can find your polling station on the voting card, which you should have had sent to the address where you are registered.  

How do I find my polling station? 

You can find the polling station where you are registered, here on the Election Authority’s webpage. Once you get to your municipality, you can find a map with all of the polling stations marked on it. 

The ballot papers have different colours, what do they mean? 

The white voting slip is for the municipal election, the blue one for the regional election, and the yellow one for the national election. 

Some ballot papers have a list of names on them and some don’t, which should I take? 

At the polling booth, there are different ballot papers for each of the three elections taking place: yellow papers are for the Riksdag elections, blue for the county council, and white for the municipal council. 

There are also three different kinds of ballot papers, allowing you to vote either for a particular party (without identifying a specific candidate), to choose from a list of candidates as well as parties, or to vote using a blank ballot paper. On blank ballot papers, you can write down any party and candidate. In theory, it’s possible to write anyone’s name, and if that person got a large enough proportion of votes, they would be elected.

You then put the ballot paper you picked in an envelope and hand it to the election officer in the room.

How has the system changed in this election? 

Following criticism from the Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the way voters collect their ballot papers has been changed in this year’s election. 

In previous elections, voters would pick ballot papers for the party they wanted to vote for in an open area of polling stations.

The OSCE, in its report on the 2018 election, said that this was a threat to voting secrecy, as others in the polling station can tell which party a person is voting for by looking at which paper they pick up.

In this election, the area holding the ballot papers will be for the first time have to be shielded from public view, so that ballot papers can be picked up in secrecy. 

Previously the only way to keep your vote secret was to collect several different ballots before going behind the screen to vote. 

Who is responsible for making sure there are ballot papers at the polling station? 

In this election, for the first time, it is the voting clerks at the polling stations who responsible for making sure that all the ballot papers with lists of candidates’ names are available.

The political parties are responsible for printing them and delivering them to each polling station, and also for ensuring that they do not run out. 

Voting clerks are responsible for displaying ballot papers for all political parties who have received more than one percent of the vote nationally over the last two elections, and for all parties which are already represented in the municipal and regional governments.

What happens if I spell a party or candidate’s name wrong when filling in a ballot paper myself? 

If if it possible to interpret what you mean, your vote will still be counted. 

Can I vote without an ID card? 

Yes you can, but someone has to come with you who can confirm your identity. 

Can I vote without my voting card? 

If you know which polling station you are registered at, and have proof of your identity, they will let you vote even if you have lost your voting card. 

Can I ask someone to vote for me if I can’t get to the polling station myself? 

Yes, you can appoint a proxy as your representative, if you are too old, sick, or disabled to vote yourself. If you cannot find a suitable person, if you contact your municipality, they can send a travelling election clerk to your home. 

If you are in prison or pre-trial detention, the prison wardens will also help you to arrange a proxy vote. 

What can make my vote illegitimate? 

Your vote will be ruled illegitimate if you vote for a party which has no candidates in the election, if your ballot paper is completely blank and lacks a party name, or if the voting envelope contains two or more ballot papers, or if it in some way reveals the identity of the voter. 

Can you change your mind? 

If you voted early, it is possible to change your mind simply by voting again at the polling station where you are registered. Your new vote will then take precedence. 

Once you have voted on voting day at your polling station, however, it is too late to change your mind.

IN PICS: How the party leaders voted in the 2022 Swedish election

From Nooshi Dadgostar's early start to Ulf Kristersson's leisurely afternoon stroll, this is how Sweden's party leaders voted on Sunday.

Published: 11 September 2022 16:12 CEST
The first out of the party leaders was the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, who was up at 7am to go and vote with her partner at the Blommenbergskolan school in Gröndal, south of Stockholm. 

Nooshi Dadgostar votes at 8am in Gröndal, south Stockholm. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Sweden’s Social Democratic Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, came next, voting at her local polling station at Skuruhallen in Nacka, a southeastern Stockholm suburb. 

“Where does the queue start?” she asked as she arrived to meet a crowd of reporters and photographers. 

After voting, she made a short statement reiterating her party’s openness to cooperating with all parties apart from the far-right Sweden Democrats.

“Right now, this is about the Swedish people having their say, then we need to take responsibility for the election result,” she said. “We Social Democrats have shown that we are able to cooperative and collaborate with different parties, even in complicated times.” 

Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, votes at her local polling station at Skuruhallen in Nacka. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Per Bolund, the co-leader of Sweden’s Green Party voted in Älvsjö, southern Stockholm, joking about his party’s poor polling performance since it left the ruling Social Democrat coalition. 

“It went very well indeed,” he said. “We’ve got at least one vote now, anyway.” 

The Moderate Party’s leader, Ulf Kristersson, voted at 1pm in the afternoon in the Stockholm commuter town of Strängnäs. 

He described the experience as “ceremonious, exciting, and important”. 

“If there are the right parliamentary conditions tonight, I’m going to put together a centre-right government, with centre-right parties who can cooperate well in the parliament,” he said. 

Asked if he was tired after the long, intense election campaign, he said he still felt energetic. “If you have the right food, your sleeping habits sorted out, and you get a bit of exercise, you can handle this,” he said. “I think it’s fun. There have been good debates, and I like meeting people and answering questions.” 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson after voting at the Multeum centre in Strängnäs. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer /TT

He arrived to meet the media along with his wife Birgitta Ed, his three daughters and his dog, Winston. 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, with his wife Birgitta Ed, his three daughters Siri, Ellen and Signe and his dog Winston. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberal Party, voted at the library in Stockholm’s upmarket Östermalm district. 

Liberal party leader John Pehrson votes at Östermalm library. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
 

The Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmie Åkesson was the last of the party leaders to vote, arriving at Östermalm library when there was a long queue outside. 

“That means I’ll have to stand here for an hour, it’s as simple as that,” he said.
Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, Annie Lööf, leader of the Centre Party, and Märta Stenevi, co-leader of the Green Party, all voted in advance. 
 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson votes at Östermalm library on election day. Photo: Tim Aro/TT

