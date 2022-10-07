For members
WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: How to apply for an after studies residence permit in Sweden
Ankita Sharma, a recent graduate with a Masters in Visual Culture from Lund University, explains how to get a permit to stay in Sweden and look for a job after graduation.
Published: 7 October 2022 17:52 CEST
Students at Umeå School of Architecture. It's important to apply for an After Studies visa before your course is finished. Photo: Jonatan Stålhös/imagebank.sweden.se
WORK PERMITS
‘Sweden is like a big prison’: The tech workers trapped by work permit delays
Missed funerals and weddings and no chance to meet elderly parents. Three signatories to the recent work permit petition to the Migration Agency tell The Local how their lives and mental health are being affected by today's long processing delays.
Published: 7 October 2022 15:12 CEST
