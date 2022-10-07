Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WORKING IN SWEDEN

EXPLAINED: How to apply for an after studies residence permit in Sweden

Ankita Sharma, a recent graduate with a Masters in Visual Culture from Lund University, explains how to get a permit to stay in Sweden and look for a job after graduation.

Published: 7 October 2022 17:52 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to apply for an after studies residence permit in Sweden
Students at Umeå School of Architecture. It's important to apply for an After Studies visa before your course is finished. Photo: Jonatan Stålhös/imagebank.sweden.se

If you, like me, came to Sweden for higher studies and are planning to stay for work, the chances are you have heard of the job-seeking permit, which is formerly known as the Swedish After Studies permit. 

The permit is meant to be the next step after a residence permit for students, and acts as a raft for those seeking employment after graduating. Here’s a look into the process of getting it, and what happens next.

Are you eligible for an After Studies permit?

The After Studies residence permit is granted by the Migrations Agency for up to a year from the point a student finishes their degree if they plan to stay in Sweden to find a job or start their own business.

There is a list of specific criteria that must be met by the applicant to be eligible: 

General requirements

According to the Migrations Agency’s website, only a person who has previously held a residence permit for higher studies in Sweden, or a residence permit for ‘mobility studies’ issued in another EU country is eligible to apply for the After Studies permit.

You must hold a passport that is valid throughout the period that you are applying for and apply before the expiration date of
your current permit.

The copies of your passport must clearly show your personal information, photograph, signature, passport number, issuing country, period of validity, entry/exit stamp, and the permission you have live outside your home country.

You must also state clearly in the application form whether you intend to look for a job or start your own business.

Study credits needed

In order to secure this particular permit, you must apply before the expiry of your current permit and after you have completed a higher education program that was at least two semesters long and based in Sweden. You must have completed and passed sufficient courses to gain at least 30 credits, which is equivalent to about two semesters. 

You must prove this by sending a copy of your diploma, excerpts from the Ladok register, or certificates from authorised staff at your university, stating that you have completed all the courses in your program successfully.

This means applicants have a very short window of time between being awarded their credits or diploma and making their application, something which is crucial to be aware of and a source of a lot of confusion for applicants.

Funds and Health Insurance

As with a normal residence permit, you as an applicant need to prove that you can support yourself through the entire duration of the permit, so proof of funds (such as bank statements and other documents) is mandatory.

The sum required for applications in 2022 is 8,694 kronor per month, and the documents provided must show the bank account holder’s name, and the current account balance. 

If you have continuous income from work, you must supply a copy of your employment contract and specifics of your salary. 

Comprehensive healthcare insurance is also a compulsory criterion for eligibility for this permit.

If you are registered as a citizen at Skatteverkat, the Swedish Tax Agency, and have a personal number, you only need to enclose a copy of your Swedish ID card, otherwise you need to include details of your insurance provider in the application form.

Extra criteria for those with spouses or dependents 

Candidates who are in Sweden with their spouse or families have extra criteria to fulfill

You must ensure that all the members of your family have valid passports, and documents verifying your relationship.

You must also show you are able to financially support them, by proving that, on top of the basic sum mentioned above that you have an additional 3622.5 kronor for your spouse and  2173.50 kronor for each child.

Here’s where it gets tricky

One of the most common mistakes made by applicants is not getting the calculation of funds right. Currency conversion rates are constantly changing; so for those of us using account statements from banks in our home countries, it is imperative to have a little more than the required amount stated by the Migration Agency.

My advisor at Lund University recommended having an extra month’s worth of funds in the account to ensure it holds up in the eyes of the Agency.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the balance amount is calculated from the date mentioned in your statement, so it is a good idea to attach a statement dated as near to the date of application as possible.

It is also acceptable to produce a combination of balance statements from your home country bank and your Swedish bank as long as they add up to more than the required amount.

The other tricky aspect of this application is the timing. The Agency specifically asks that we apply before the expiry date of the current permit, and after we have completed all our courses.

The catch of this situation is that a standard higher studies residence permit expires two weeks after university courses normally end, but results are only published 4-6 weeks after, and diplomas are issued only after a month.

The two criteria cannot simultaneously be fulfilled, so it is recommended that you submit the application before your previous permit expires, with a letter from your university Programme Coordinator stating that you have completed all your courses.

Then the Agency allows you four weeks to submit your diploma in addition to your application.

What happens after I’ve applied? 

Once the application is submitted, you are allowed to remain in Sweden until you receive a decision, but should you choose to leave the country, you may not be allowed to enter again.

This rule, along with the long queue times at the Migration Agency and no fixed time frame for a decision, means that applicants like me get stuck in Sweden with no permission to travel anywhere (within or outside the EU), and with no foreseeable hope of being able to travel to our home countries.

Waiting periods are close to six months as advertised on the website, and there is no clear way to get more information unless a case officer is assigned to you.

If you land a job while waiting for the decision on this permit, you can request to end your application and apply for a work permit, but that, as readers of The Local will know, comes with its own set of hurdles.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORK PERMITS

‘Sweden is like a big prison’: The tech workers trapped by work permit delays

Missed funerals and weddings and no chance to meet elderly parents. Three signatories to the recent work permit petition to the Migration Agency tell The Local how their lives and mental health are being affected by today's long processing delays.

Published: 7 October 2022 15:12 CEST
'Sweden is like a big prison': The tech workers trapped by work permit delays

The delays in the Migration Agency’s processing of work permit renewals are causing huge disruptions to the lives of people working in Sweden who come from countries outside the European Union. 

For those from nationalities that require a visa to enter Sweden, it has meant that while they are free to leave, they risk being refused entry at the border if they try to return.  Thousands of the foreign tech workers on whom Sweden’s economy relies have as a result been effectively trapped in the country. 

A petition to the Migration Agency calling for it to find ways to “allow Non-EU residents to travel back home”, has so far had 5,650 signatures, with the number growing hour-by-hour. 

Waleed Dajani, who comes from Jordan and works at the Stockholm office of a global engineering firm, told The Local that not being able to leave Sweden freely since March 2021 had affected both his relations with his family and his own mental health. 

“My mental well-being is just deteriorating, because it’s so hard. It’s like a big prison,” he told Paul O’Mahony in an interview which will be broadcast on Saturday in The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast.

“When I tell my family, ‘I’m stuck here’, and they say, ‘you’re stuck in Sweden. That’s a nice place to be stuck in’. But it’s not that simple. I’ve missed my brother’s engagement and wedding and so many occasions.” 

Not being able to travel for other reasons, is also taking its toll. 

“It’s just work, and there’s not really any change to your life. It’s the same routine for the past 22 months.” 

READ ALSO: Why is it taking so long to get work permits in Sweden?

Fady Sleiman, a computer programmer from Lebanon, has had no response from the Migration Agency in four months. Photo: private

Fady Sleiman, a Lebanese computer programmer, who has heard nothing from the Migration Agency four months after applying, said that being denied the right to travel was degrading. 

“You feel humiliated somehow. You feel marginalised, maybe oppressed,” he said. “You cannot have ambitions anymore. You cannot plan for the future. You feel depressed.” 

Amanda Herzog, an American marketing professional, is in a slightly different situation, because the US is a visa-free country, but she has still found it difficult to travel as she waits for permits to be approved. 

“It’s a really tough way to live and it’s like your body goes into this trauma response. I have had a lot of physical symptoms from stress, which is totally common if you are under a high level of stress for months or even years, because when you get one visa approved, you know, you have to do it again in two more years.” 

One of the problems they face is that neither family back home nor friends and colleagues in Sweden really understand why they cannot travel. 

“I have my father, who is like eighty years old, and he really does not understand why if I’m working abroad, that I cannot travel,” Sleiman says. 

“People asked me, ‘did you travel this year? No, why didn’t you travel? Swedish people don’t understand why I cannot travel. You feel that you are second-rate in society.” 

Dajani says that when he tells his colleagues, who almost all Swedes, about his problems they cannot believe that the system is failing to deliver to such an extent. 

“They got completely angry when they found out about the situation. They don’t know about it, because this, of course, doesn’t affect their lives, and maybe that’s why no change is being seen.” 

Dajani was not able to go home to attend the funeral of his father after he died, but a few months later, when he spoke to the Swedish embassy in Jordan, he got a soft assurance that if he did travel home, he would be able to get a single-entry visa to return to Sweden, which was then granted. 

“I explained the situation to them, and they were much more cooperative. And they told me that I can apply for a single-entry visa once I was in Jordan,” he says. “I went to Jordan at the beginning of June. I missed the funeral, but at least I was there for my family.” 

Amanda Herzog studied at Jonköping University in 2017. Photo: Private

The petition to the Migration Agency called for it to extend the new D-visa, which allows people awaiting decisions to go on work trips to be expanded to include personal trips too.

But the agency told The Local that it did not have the legal right to do this under the law, and that this would require a new law to be put through parliament. 

Herzog, Dajani and Sleiman said that they hoped that the petition would at least put the problems they are facing on the political agenda in Sweden.

“This is a huge issue that doesn’t really get enough coverage,” Herzog said. I’m really happy to see that it’s becoming more talked about.” 

“It’s almost worse than US immigration, because they aren’t separating families as often,” she continues, adding that the problem was already affecting the tech industry in Stockholm. 

“This is is something that is bigger than just the plight of the immigrant, it really is affecting Swedish society directly at the core, Swedish family, the Swedish economy,” she said. 

Dajani said he found it “kind of unbelievable” that the agency was still only just starting to process some applications from the autumn of 2020, and also said it was annoying that people who had applied long after him had already had a decision.

“The whole system seems unfair and unpredictable. You cannot really predict when your case is going to be settled.” 

The experience, he said, had changed the way he thought about Sweden.  

“People in Sweden are nice and I love the nature,” he said. “It’s a first world country, with quite a high standard of living, and yet you have this slow, clumsy system that handles people’s lives without caring so much, or making any change to improve it.” 

Sleiman is, if anything, even more disappointed. 

“I don’t understand what what they mean when they talk about problem with integration if they are treating people this way,” he says. “How can you integrate people if you don’t give them safety? What is the role of the government or of the parliament, if they don’t deal with these kind of situations? They are teaching all the world about the human rights, and yet they have a big problem for people living inside the country.”

SHOW COMMENTS