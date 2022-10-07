Read news from:
WORK PERMITS

‘Sweden is like a big prison’: The tech workers trapped by work permit delays

Missed funerals and weddings and no chance to meet elderly parents. Three signatories to the recent work permit petition to the Migration Agency tell The Local how their lives and mental health are being affected by today's long processing delays.

Published: 7 October 2022 15:12 CEST
Waleed Dajani says that the impact of work permit processing delays is to make Sweden feel like a prison. Photo: private

The delays in the Migration Agency’s processing of work permit renewals are causing huge disruptions to the lives of people working in Sweden who come from countries outside the European Union. 

For those from nationalities that require a visa to enter Sweden, it has meant that while they are free to leave, they risk being refused entry at the border if they try to return.  Thousands of the foreign tech workers on whom Sweden’s economy relies have as a result been effectively trapped in the country. 

A petition to the Migration Agency calling for it to find ways to “allow Non-EU residents to travel back home”, has so far had 5,650 signatures, with the number growing hour-by-hour. 

Waleed Dajani, who comes from Jordan and works at the Stockholm office of a global engineering firm, told The Local that not being able to leave Sweden freely since March 2021 had affected both his relations with his family and his own mental health. 

“My mental well-being is just deteriorating, because it’s so hard. It’s like a big prison,” he told Paul O’Mahony in an interview which will be broadcast on Saturday in The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast.

“When I tell my family, ‘I’m stuck here’, and they say, ‘you’re stuck in Sweden. That’s a nice place to be stuck in’. But it’s not that simple. I’ve missed my brother’s engagement and wedding and so many occasions.” 

Not being able to travel for other reasons, is also taking its toll. 

“It’s just work, and there’s not really any change to your life. It’s the same routine for the past 22 months.” 

Fady Sleiman, a computer programmer from Lebanon, has had no response from the Migration Agency in four months. Photo: private

Fady Sleiman, a Lebanese computer programmer, who has heard nothing from the Migration Agency four months after applying, said that being denied the right to travel was degrading. 

“You feel humiliated somehow. You feel marginalised, maybe oppressed,” he said. “You cannot have ambitions anymore. You cannot plan for the future. You feel depressed.” 

Amanda Herzog, an American marketing professional, is in a slightly different situation, because the US is a visa-free country, but she has still found it difficult to travel as she waits for permits to be approved. 

“It’s a really tough way to live and it’s like your body goes into this trauma response. I have had a lot of physical symptoms from stress, which is totally common if you are under a high level of stress for months or even years, because when you get one visa approved, you know, you have to do it again in two more years.” 

One of the problems they face is that neither family back home nor friends and colleagues in Sweden really understand why they cannot travel. 

“I have my father, who is like eighty years old, and he really does not understand why if I’m working abroad, that I cannot travel,” Sleiman says. 

“People asked me, ‘did you travel this year? No, why didn’t you travel? Swedish people don’t understand why I cannot travel. You feel that you are second-rate in society.” 

Dajani says that when he tells his colleagues, who almost all Swedes, about his problems they cannot believe that the system is failing to deliver to such an extent. 

“They got completely angry when they found out about the situation. They don’t know about it, because this, of course, doesn’t affect their lives, and maybe that’s why no change is being seen.” 

Dajani was not able to go home to attend the funeral of his father after he died, but a few months later, when he spoke to the Swedish embassy in Jordan, he got a soft assurance that if he did travel home, he would be able to get a single-entry visa to return to Sweden, which was then granted. 

“I explained the situation to them, and they were much more cooperative. And they told me that I can apply for a single-entry visa once I was in Jordan,” he says. “I went to Jordan at the beginning of June. I missed the funeral, but at least I was there for my family.” 

Amanda Herzog studied at Jonköping University in 2017. Photo: Private

The petition to the Migration Agency called for it to extend the new D-visa, which allows people awaiting decisions to go on work trips to be expanded to include personal trips too.

But the agency told The Local that it did not have the legal right to do this under the law, and that this would require a new law to be put through parliament. 

Herzog, Dajani and Sleiman said that they hoped that the petition would at least put the problems they are facing on the political agenda in Sweden.

“This is a huge issue that doesn’t really get enough coverage,” Herzog said. I’m really happy to see that it’s becoming more talked about.” 

“It’s almost worse than US immigration, because they aren’t separating families as often,” she continues, adding that the problem was already affecting the tech industry in Stockholm. 

“This is is something that is bigger than just the plight of the immigrant, it really is affecting Swedish society directly at the core, Swedish family, the Swedish economy,” she said. 

Dajani said he found it “kind of unbelievable” that the agency was still only just starting to process some applications from the autumn of 2020, and also said it was annoying that people who had applied long after him had already had a decision.

“The whole system seems unfair and unpredictable. You cannot really predict when your case is going to be settled.” 

The experience, he said, had changed the way he thought about Sweden.  

“People in Sweden are nice and I love the nature,” he said. “It’s a first world country, with quite a high standard of living, and yet you have this slow, clumsy system that handles people’s lives without caring so much, or making any change to improve it.” 

Sleiman is, if anything, even more disappointed. 

“I don’t understand what what they mean when they talk about problem with integration if they are treating people this way,” he says. “How can you integrate people if you don’t give them safety? What is the role of the government or of the parliament, if they don’t deal with these kind of situations? They are teaching all the world about the human rights, and yet they have a big problem for people living inside the country.”

WORK PERMITS

Foreigners trapped by Swedish work permit delays call for visa relief

Work permit holders in Sweden have launched a petition asking the Migration Agency to issue special visas allowing those affected by long renewal times to leave Sweden and return.

Published: 30 September 2022 11:24 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 21:23 CEST
After just a day, the petition has already been signed by 2,700 people at the time this article was last updated, indicating just how many are being affected by the long processing delays at the agency. Some foreigners in Sweden are currently having to wait for as long as 15 months to have their work permits renewed, leaving them unable to visit relatives and loved ones back home. 

Fredrik Bengtsson, the director at the agency responsible for work permits this week told The Local that the delays were the result of new rules that came into force in June, the need to redeploy staff to handle refugees from Ukraine, and a post-pandemic surge in applications. 

The petition was launched on Thursday by Dina Ahmad, a Lebanese IT professional, who has herself been waiting five months for a renewal.

“I decided to launch this petition because I have seen this affect many people,” she told The Local. “I have heard tragic stories about people who could not go back home to see their relatives before they passed away.” 

She heard of one person who had to wait 23 months for a renewal, which as the permit was only valid for two years, meant they had only one month of validity left when they finally received it, meaning they had to immediately go through the entire process again.

In the petition, she complains about the “incomprehensible” rule that people from countries that require a visa to enter the EU who leave Sweden while waiting for a work permit decision may not be allowed to return to Sweden. 

“It is a huge injustice that residents who are here working and paying taxes are unable to return to the country and resume their jobs should they decide to leave,” the petition states. “Many need to visit their families, deal with paperwork back home, or just take a break.” 

The petition notes that other EU countries do not have this rule, with Denmark, for instance, having a “re-entry permit”, or “tilbagerejsetilladelse”, allowing those waiting for decisions to return home. 

It also notes that the Migration Agency has already started issuing so-called D-visas so that people waiting for work permit decisions can attend business meetings abroad.  

“We ask that a solution can be found wherein residents can travel and be able to come back and resume their work in Sweden while waiting for a decision,” they state. “Perhaps the D-visa can be extended to allow non-business related travel as well.” 

The Migration Agency’s press office told The Local that the introduction of the D-visa had been part of the package of work permits reforms which came into force in June, and was not a decision taken by the agency. 

“That’s regulated in the law and nothing we have decided,” Lisa Danling said. As the D-visa only applies to work trips, the agency has no power to issue a visa for other journeys outside Sweden. 

Moataz Mohamed, one of the signatories, wrote under the petition that the delay in processing his new work permit had prevented him from “going home to get married to the love of my life”. 

“With the increasing time for a decision, we can’t even plan anything or book a venue. At the same time, my father is sick and if something happens to him, I can’t even think of what to do,” he wrote on the petition. “This rule is prejudiced and borderline racist.” 

Hyder Ali Mohamed, another signatory, wrote that despite working for a certified company, he had been waiting for permanent residency for more than 25 months. 

“Last time we visited our families and friends back home was more than four years ago, and we will never see some of our closest family members ever again who passed away last year,” he wrote. “The sad part is that even after informing this multiple times to the case officer, he is not making a decision.”

“Imagine being locked in a place and not allowed to move out of the country for the reason of delayed process for months or even a year,” wrote Suneel Seelam, another signatory. “I know the pain of it myself and have seen friends of mine suffering from it. I like to travel at least once a year, and for some family reasons people have to travel.” 

