For members
POLITICS
Will Sweden’s right-bloc meet the deadline to strike a government deal?
Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson is due to submit his report to the Speaker on coalition talks at 11am on Wednesday and it looks like the parties are still divided. Will he need an extension and is a deal possible?
Published: 11 October 2022 15:30 CEST
A police car parked outside Tidö Slott near Västerås, where the leaders of the right-wing bloc were negotiating over the weekend. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
SWEDEN ELECTS
Sweden Elects: What happens if the right wing fails to form a government?
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.
Published: 10 October 2022 07:23 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments