Austria
POLITICS

Will Sweden’s right-bloc meet the deadline to strike a government deal?

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson is due to submit his report to the Speaker on coalition talks at 11am on Wednesday and it looks like the parties are still divided. Will he need an extension and is a deal possible?

Published: 11 October 2022 15:30 CEST
Will Sweden's right-bloc meet the deadline to strike a government deal?
A police car parked outside Tidö Slott near Västerås, where the leaders of the right-wing bloc were negotiating over the weekend. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

How well are the talks going? 

Kristersson has from the start underlined the constructive approach taken by all parties, and the four parties have for the most part managed to keep leaks, anonymous briefing, and public disputes under control with still very little known about the detail of the discussions. 

Nicholas Aylott, associate professor of politics at Stockholm’s Södertörn University, said that this suggested that the four parties were managing to negotiate calmly. 

“I think if the negotiations had really hit trouble, then we would probably have got some inkling of it,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine that they would have kept real problems quiet.” 

What’s the sticking point? 

The big difference in opinion seems to be between the far-right Sweden Democrats and the Liberals.

The Liberal Party’s parliamentary group leader Mats Persson broke silence on Tuesday to state publicly that his party still expected to have ministerial posts in the new government. 

A source in the Sweden Democrats last week told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR that the far-right party did not want the Liberals included in the new government. 

According to Dagens Nyheter, SD leader Jimmie Åkesson has been meeting Liberal leader Johan Pehrson in person to try to overcome the deadlock. 

“What probably remains uncertain is whether the Liberals will be in the government, and there I think it really could go either way,” Aylott said. 

“I think if I had to put money on only one outcome, it would be that the Liberals are out, but I can quite imagine a scenario in which they’re in, and the Sweden Democrats show what a mature and stable and trustworthy party they are by accepting it. It’s not inconceivable.” 

So will there be a deal by Wednesday? 

With a month now gone since the election, Kristersson’s government-building talks are already the second-longest since Sweden brought in universal suffrage in 1921. His rhetoric during the election campaign, that the parties in Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s left-wing bloc were divided while his right-wing bloc were united, already looks tarnished. 

But it looks far from clear that he will be able to visit Andreas Norlén, the Speaker, with a deal in hand. 

Persson on Tuesday said his party was willing to extend talks past the deadline of this Wednesday if it is necessary for it to achieve this goal.

“We’re in no hurry. The most important thing is that this will be good for Sweden,” he said.

Aylott argues that while it might be embarrassing for Kristersson to ask Norlén for an extension on Wednesday, he did not think it was impossible. 

“I’m cautious about that because it may require a little bit more time, and I don’t get the impression that they they feel overly stressed to meet that deadline,” he said. “If it requires another another few days or a week, then it’s something that I think everybody can live with. They could well be done in time. But if they’re not, it’s perhaps not such a sensation.”

 
Are the Liberals in a position to make demands?
While the Liberals are the smallest party in the new parliament with only 16 seats, Aylott argues that they are “not entirely without leverage”, given that they hold enough seats to grant or deny Kristersson’s government a majority. 

“What they could do is threaten to cause trouble from outside the government and do deals with other constellations of parties on particular issues in a sort of imprecise, unspecified way,” he said. “That is something that gives them a little bit of bargaining strength.” 

More crucially, without the Liberals’ support, Kristersson cannot pass a vote as prime minister. 

Aylott, however, said he thought it was highly unlikely that the Liberals would be willing to switch sides at the last moment and instead reinstate outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. 

“If they hadn’t already changed their minds twice over the last few years, then that threat might be a bit more credible,” he said, “but to swing back leftwards, again, after all the agonies that the party has been through, and particularly after the most recent switchback, which may well have saved the party’s parliamentary seats, I think is not really very credible.” 

So how much do the Liberals want that ministerial seat? 

That’s the question that really gets to the heart of it,” Aylott said. “I can see two ways of reasoning. One way is for the party to think, ‘well, maybe it’s not so important for us, because we can exercise influence without shouldering the burdens and the responsibilities of office. And in some ways, that might be quite an advantageous position.”

“But what the Liberals really need above all else is visibility. They need to consolidate their electoral support. They just don’t have enough votes to be confident of staying at the centre of Swedish politics.”

“And a prerequisite for doing that really, is to become visible, to have people who get the media’s attention in the coverage of everyday politics. And if you’re in the government, of course, that makes it considerably easier.” 

In addition, throughout the election campaign, Johan Pehrson positioned himself as Sweden’s next education minister, meaning he may be loath to see someone else in the role. 

“He would certainly like that position, because education has been such a strong issue for the Liberals. Under [former leader Jan] Björklund it was really the education party, so to try to reclaim that policy area for the Liberals, I think, has has obvious attractions. So that might just persuade Pehrson to play a little bit harder.” 

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: What happens if the right wing fails to form a government?

The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.

Published: 10 October 2022 07:23 CEST
Sweden Elects: What happens if the right wing fails to form a government?

Hej,

It’s been a month since his right-wing bloc beat the left bloc by three seats, and Sweden’s presumptive next prime minister is conspicuously quiet.

Ulf Kristersson’s Wednesday deadline for producing a viable potential government in his next meeting with the speaker of parliament (who will then put that to a vote in parliament) is looming closer and closer.

But so far, there’s been little sign of a breakthrough in negotiations between the right-wing parties (which of course doesn’t mean that it isn’t forthcoming; the party leaders could just be uncharacteristically quiet).

Kristersson wrote on Facebook last Wednesday that “negotiations between the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals remain constructive and are progressing according to plan – but also, nothing is done until it’s all done”. One might however wonder if the slower-than-expected talks do not indicate a slight snag in the plan.

He’s still within deadline for now and won’t have to show his cards until Wednesday, but Swedish media report that the four parties are finding it difficult to retrieve the common ground on which they campaigned.

Sweden’s public radio broadcaster’s news programme Ekot reports that the Liberals are insistent on getting ministerial portfolios in a Moderate-Christian Democrat-Liberal government, but the Sweden Democrats are equally insistent on not allowing their liberal nemesis-or-partners-it’s-not-really-clear to be in government. We can’t have it, so you can’t either.

Why is Kristersson digging his heels in for the Liberals, the smallest party in parliament? Well, since the margins are so tight, even the Liberals’ 16 seats are important. The party is split on whether or not it’s happy to be part of the same bloc as the Sweden Democrats, and being elevated to government status will make it easier to keep their members in line. The last thing Kristersson needs is for rebelling Liberals to vote against him.

The Dagens Nyheter newspaper reports that another point of contention that has emerged is the question of whether the Sweden Democrats should be allowed to have some of their party officials based in the government building rather than the parliament building.

The benefit for the Sweden Democrats would be shorter routes to liaising with the government; those who oppose it would argue that working from the government offices is traditionally reserved for, well, the government.

So what happens if Kristersson does not manage to bring these four parties together in time for his next meeting with the speaker this week?

The speaker then has three choices. He could extend the deadline, or pick a new person to try to cobble together a government (I wouldn’t want the job, but you’d better believe the outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is waiting in the wings), or put Kristersson to a vote in parliament to at least give him a fair shot at success or humiliation.

Those of you who were around for Sweden’s record-long government formation in 2018 (which took 134 days, so there’s an argument that I should stop complaining and give Kristersson a break) may remember this, but the speaker has four shots at putting a prime ministerial candidate to a vote in parliament.

If no one is successful, a snap election must be held within three months. Hey, at least I would get to keep writing this newsletter, and we’re all having a lot of fun together, aren’t we!

A candidate passes a prime ministerial vote by having no more than 175 votes against them, so abstentions effectively count as votes in favour.

Even if Kristersson fails and the baton gets passed to Andersson, would she be able to form a left-wing coalition with enough support from parliament? As Swedes would say, nja. Her current allies in the Left, Centre and Green parties don’t hold enough seats, so the only way she’d win majority support is if the Liberals shuffle awkwardly back across the aisle to join the left, and that’s a dance they may have done too many times.

What about Jimmie Åkesson, whose Sweden Democrats are the largest party on the right? Good luck.

Anyway. The other interpretation of the silence from the right-wing bloc is that talks are in fact progressing well, which I base on the reasoning that there would be a lot more backstabbing in the media if they weren’t.

We’ll know in two days, if not sooner.

Best wishes,

Emma

Sweden Elects is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in the Swedish election race. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

