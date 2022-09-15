Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

ELECTION LATEST: A roundup of most recent events following Sweden’s historic vote

Sweden is set to get a right-wing government, after a watershed election which will for the first time give the far-right Sweden Democrats real political power on the national stage. Here are the latest developments.

Published: 15 September 2022 15:30 CEST
Sweden's Parliament building, which is where the action is likely to be after Sweden's election. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
  • Right-wing bloc wins the election with 176 mandates to left bloc’s 173 
  • Sweden’s PM Magdalena Andersson hands in her resignation to the Speaker 
  • Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson holds ‘constructive’ talks with support parties
  • Centre Party leader Annie Lööf resigns
  • Liberal MP pledges to block any government including Sweden Democrats  
  • Sweden Democrat MP Björn Söder favourite to take over as Speaker 
  • Sweden Democrats rapped by press freedom group 
 
Thursday, September 15th: 
 
Right-wing bloc wins Sweden’s election 
 
The count of late arriving advance and overseas votes was completed at 2pm on Thursday, confirming victory for the four parties backing Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson. The Moderates, Christian Democrats, Sweden Democrats and Liberals have together won 176 seats in Sweden’s parliament, compared to 173 seats for the Social Democrats, Green Party, Centre Party and Left Party. Read our story here
 
The far-right Sweden Democrats were the unquestioned winner in the election, winning 20.5 percent of the vote (up from 17.5 percent), overtaking the Moderates as the country’s second-biggest party and increasing the number of seats they hold in parliament from 62 to 73. 
 
All the other parties in the winning coalition saw their share of the vote fall compared to 2018, losing them parliamentary seats. 
 
The Social Democrats and Green Party gained seven and two seats respectively, compared to 2018, but this was not enough to make up for the seats lost by the Centre Party and the Left Party. 
 
Here’s the final result, together which how it changed do to the count of late votes on Wednesday 
 
Sweden Democrats: 20.5 (-0,1)
Moderates: 19.1
Left Party: 6.7 (+0,1)
Centre Party: 6.7
Christian Democrats: 5,3 (-01)
Green Party: 5.1 (+0,1)
Liberal Party 4.6 
 
 
Sweden’s PM Magdalena Andersson hands in resignation to the Speaker 
 
Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson tendered her resignation as Sweden’s Prime Minister to Andreas Norlén, Speaker of the parliament, on Thursday morning. Norlén is now expected to call in the leaders of all eight political parties for talks before appointing one of them — almost certainly Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson — to stand for a vote in parliament to be prime minister. 
 
Centre Party leader Annie Lööf resigns

The leader of Sweden’s Centre Party announced on Thursday that she was stepping down as leader of the party she has led since 2011.

Lööf, whose centre-right party broke from its former allies on the right over their support for the far-right Sweden Democrats, said she would stay on as leader until the party had selected a replacement. 

As she resigned she said she was “standing tall” in the knowledge that she had stuck to her principles and said she was “convinced that there are other forces which will push back when the limits of decency are being passed”. 

She said the decision was partly influenced by the threats and abusive posts online she has faced, partly by the poor election result, and partly to spend more time with her young daughters. 

Sweden Democrats rapped by press freedom group 

The press freedom group, Reporters Without Borders, has sharply criticised the behaviour of the Sweden Democrats party in the run-up to, and aftermath of, Sunday’s election. The group said the way the party had blocked journalists’ access to its election event and threatened the media was “extremely worrying”.

The party’s chief of staff, Linus Bylund, made comments to state broadcaster SVT about “journalist rugby”, or “pushing journalists around”, and later refused to answer any questions from the Aftonbladet tabloid on migration policy.

“It is extremely worrying that a representative of the Swedish Democrats publicly encourages ‘pushing around’ journalists whose work is to hold politicians accountable and report in the public interest,” Erik Halkjaer, president of RSF Sweden said. “Politicians should create favourable conditions for journalism, not undermine them,” he said.

Wednesday, September 14th: 

Liberal MP pledges to block any government that includes Sweden Democrats 

Romina Pourmokhtari, head of the Liberal party’s youth party, and one of this year’s new MPs, has promised to vote down any government which includes the far-right Sweden Democrats. 

“We took this decision at our national congress,” she wrote.  “I stood for this election to protect human rights and the freedom of individuals. That’s where we Liberals are going to have to put our energy in the coming years.

Sweden Democrat possible speaker of parliament 

Björn Söder, the Sweden Democrat politician who served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament between September 2014 and September 2018, is a possible favourite to replace Andreas Norlén in the role, the Aftonbladet newspaper has claimed, based on the former principle that the largest party in a government coalition should be able to appoint the Speaker. 

The Sweden Democrats are also, as the largest party in parliament, likely to take over the Moderate Party’s parliamentary quarters in the spacious Skandia house, and also to take over the use of the second chamber in the old parliamentary building as the party’s group meeting room. 

Monday September 12th: 

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson holds ‘constructive’ talks with support parties

The Moderate Party’s leader Ulf Kristersson met Sweden Democrat leader Ulf Kristersson for lunch on Monday, and held meetings with Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, and Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberal Party, later that afternoon. 

“These conversations have been carried out in an extremely constructive spirit,”  the Moderate Party’s General Secretary, Gunnar Strömmer, said. 

Linus Bylund, chief of staff of the Sweden Democrats, refused to give any commentary on the meeting, saying only that, while he himself intended to go home and eat isterband, a suet and grain sausage popular in southern Sweden, his leader Jimmie Åkesson, was definitely not eating isterband.

 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish PM formally tenders resignation to speaker of parliament

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson has tendered her resignation as Sweden's Prime Minister, after her four-party bloc failed to secure a majority in the country's close-fought general election.

Published: 15 September 2022 12:37 CEST
Andersson submitted her resignation to Andreas Norlén, speaker of the Swedish parliament, who will now start the process through which a new prime minister will be voted in. 

“I have made it clear that if the Moderates change their minds and want to cooperate with me instead with the Sweden Democrats, my door is still open to Ulf Kristersson,” she said as she went into the meeting.

“I am ready to cooperate with every party apart from the Sweden Democrats. I said that before the election and I saw that after the election. But it is Ulf Kristersson who has chosen to lock himself to tightly to the Sweden Democrats.” 

Norlén is now expected to hold a press conference where he will lay out the timetable and details of the coming process, which will see a new talmansrunda, a round of talks between the speaker and each party leader, after which he will decide who — in this case almost certainly Ulf Kristersson — is best placed to form a new government. 

The leader of Sweden’s conservatives, Ulf Kristersson, was working to form a new government on Thursday after a narrow
election win by a coalition of right and far-right parties.

“I now begin the work of forming a new and strong government,” Kristersson said on Wednesday as vote tallies were being finalised. “Now we will restore order in Sweden!”

With 176 seats — 73 of them going to the far-right Sweden Democrats — the four-party coalition will have a slim majority over the left, which won 173, according to a tally by the country’s elections authority that includes 99.9 percent of voting offices.

Sunday’s election was so close that it took until Wednesday for tens of thousands of votes from abroad and those cast in advance to be counted to validate the results.

Acknowledging her camp’s defeat on Wednesday, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that she would resign.

