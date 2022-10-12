Swedish Politics: Moderate leader asks for two more days to strike coalition deal

Read news from:
Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday asked the parliament's speaker Andreas Norlén for two more days to negotiate a coalition deal, with his candidacy as Prime Minister to go before parliament on Monday.

Published: 12 October 2022 10:47 CEST
Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson announces that he has failed to reach a government deal by Wednesday's deadline and is asking for two more days. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday asked the parliament’s speaker Andreas Norlén for two more days to negotiate a coalition deal, with his candidacy as Prime Minister to go before parliament on Monday.

In a press conference after the meeting, Kristersson said that the negotiations were “basically complete”, but that there were “some issues that we want to complete so we can announce everything together”. 

He refused to give any details as to whether the four parties were agreed on whether the Liberal Party would have ministerial posts in the new government, saying he wanted to annouce the agreement as an entirety. 

“I do not want to talk about any parts [of the deal] until I can talk about everything at one,” he said. 

In the press conference, Kristersson said that he would meet Norlén again on Friday, by which time he hoped to be able to announce the complete agreement between the four parties. 

He pushed back at questions asking why he had taken a month to reach a deal, pointing out that it was only two weeks since the Speaker had formally given him the task of negotiating a government deal.

“I do not think that it has taken a long time at all,” he said. “This is exactly two weeks to the day since I received my charge from  the speaker. We are talking about two weeks, not four weeks or even two months.”

Asked how confident he was that a deal could be struck by Friday, he said he was close to certain. 

“I feel certain that we are moving towards a new government and that we will have that confirmed in the chamber on Monday.”

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson on his way to meet the parliament’s speaker Andreas Norlén. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/ TT

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson had not managed to strike a coalition deal with the leaders of the other four parties by the time he began his meeting with speaker Andreas Norlén at 11am on Wednesday, according to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. newspaper, meaning he is likely to ask for an extension.

“It has been and still is extremely good,” Kristersson said of the ongoing negotiation as he arrived for his talk. “We are agreed on the major issues.” 

According to the Expressen newspaper, Kristersson will ask Norlén for two more days, with a prime ministerial vote in parliament called for Monday. 

A source told Swedish state broadcaster SR on Tuesday evening that it would be “a miracle” if Kristersson was able to Norlén he was ready to put his candidacy as prime minister before parliament this week. 
 
Other party leaders were equally tight-lipped ahead of the meeting. 
 
“We are fighting for Sweden,” said Liberal leader Johan Pehrson when he passed journalists in the parliament, while Kristersson would only say “we’ll see you at 11am”.
 
“There have been extremely good and constructive talks throughout all this, and soon we’ll know more,” Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch told SVT.
 

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch on her way into the parliament building on Wednesday. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
 

Sweden’s outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has expressed her concern that the right-wing bloc is taking so long to agree on Sweden’s next coalition government, saying that in the current fraught situation for Sweden and the world it was “worrying”. 

She said that she was “surprised” that Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson had not managed to get a deal in place a month after the election. 

“This is a situation where it would have been extremely good to have a rapid coalition building process,” she told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.  

The Liberal Party’s tax spokeswoman Gulan Avci and their economic spokesperson Mats Persson photographed in at a meeting of the party’s MPs in Sweden’s parliament building on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT

The Moderate party’s negotiators are “a little stressed” and the party’s leader Ulf Kristersson will today say that the ongoing talks over forming a new government are only “close” to a deal, according to a Liberal Party briefing glimpsed by the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.
 
The note, projected on a screen at a briefing of Liberal Party MPs in the parliament building, indicate that the Moderate Party has not yet been able to overcome the differences between the far-right Sweden Democrats and the Liberal Party over whether the Liberals can join Sweden’s next governing coalition. 
 
Kristersson will meet the parliament’s Speaker Andreas Norlén at 11am on Wednesday to hand over his final report on the month of talks he has led between the Moderates, Christian Democrats, Sweden Democrats and Liberals since the four parties won a slim three-seat majority in a general election on September 11th. 
 
 
If Kristersson asks for more time, it is up to Norlén whether to give him another week, appoint another party leader to form a government, or instead bring matters to a crunch by calling a parliamentary vote on his candidacy as prime minister. 
 
If the latter happens, a vote could be held on Friday. If either the Liberals or the Sweden Democrats then vote Kristersson down, the process begins again. 
 
The speaker has four shots at putting a prime ministerial candidate to a vote in parliament before a new general election is called. 
 

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson is due to submit his report to the Speaker on coalition talks at 11am on Wednesday and it looks like the parties are still divided. Will he need an extension and is a deal possible?

Published: 11 October 2022 15:30 CEST
How well are the talks going? 

Kristersson has from the start underlined the constructive approach taken by all parties, and the four parties have for the most part managed to keep leaks, anonymous briefing, and public disputes under control with still very little known about the detail of the discussions. 

Nicholas Aylott, associate professor of politics at Stockholm’s Södertörn University, said that this suggested that the four parties were managing to negotiate calmly. 

“I think if the negotiations had really hit trouble, then we would probably have got some inkling of it,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine that they would have kept real problems quiet.” 

What’s the sticking point? 

The big difference in opinion seems to be between the far-right Sweden Democrats and the Liberals.

The Liberal Party’s parliamentary group leader Mats Persson broke silence on Tuesday to state publicly that his party still expected to have ministerial posts in the new government. 

A source in the Sweden Democrats last week told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR that the far-right party did not want the Liberals included in the new government. 

According to Dagens Nyheter, SD leader Jimmie Åkesson has been meeting Liberal leader Johan Pehrson in person to try to overcome the deadlock. 

“What probably remains uncertain is whether the Liberals will be in the government, and there I think it really could go either way,” Aylott said. 

“I think if I had to put money on only one outcome, it would be that the Liberals are out, but I can quite imagine a scenario in which they’re in, and the Sweden Democrats show what a mature and stable and trustworthy party they are by accepting it. It’s not inconceivable.” 

So will there be a deal by Wednesday? 

With a month now gone since the election, Kristersson’s government-building talks are already the second-longest since Sweden brought in universal suffrage in 1921. His rhetoric during the election campaign, that the parties in Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s left-wing bloc were divided while his right-wing bloc were united, already looks tarnished. 

But it looks far from clear that he will be able to visit Andreas Norlén, the Speaker, with a deal in hand. 

Persson on Tuesday said his party was willing to extend talks past the deadline of this Wednesday if it is necessary for it to achieve this goal.

“We’re in no hurry. The most important thing is that this will be good for Sweden,” he said.

Aylott argues that while it might be embarrassing for Kristersson to ask Norlén for an extension on Wednesday, he did not think it was impossible. 

“I’m cautious about that because it may require a little bit more time, and I don’t get the impression that they they feel overly stressed to meet that deadline,” he said. “If it requires another another few days or a week, then it’s something that I think everybody can live with. They could well be done in time. But if they’re not, it’s perhaps not such a sensation.”

 
Are the Liberals in a position to make demands?
While the Liberals are the smallest party in the new parliament with only 16 seats, Aylott argues that they are “not entirely without leverage”, given that they hold enough seats to grant or deny Kristersson’s government a majority. 

“What they could do is threaten to cause trouble from outside the government and do deals with other constellations of parties on particular issues in a sort of imprecise, unspecified way,” he said. “That is something that gives them a little bit of bargaining strength.” 

More crucially, without the Liberals’ support, Kristersson cannot pass a vote as prime minister. 

Aylott, however, said he thought it was highly unlikely that the Liberals would be willing to switch sides at the last moment and instead reinstate outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. 

“If they hadn’t already changed their minds twice over the last few years, then that threat might be a bit more credible,” he said, “but to swing back leftwards, again, after all the agonies that the party has been through, and particularly after the most recent switchback, which may well have saved the party’s parliamentary seats, I think is not really very credible.” 

So how much do the Liberals want that ministerial seat? 

That’s the question that really gets to the heart of it,” Aylott said. “I can see two ways of reasoning. One way is for the party to think, ‘well, maybe it’s not so important for us, because we can exercise influence without shouldering the burdens and the responsibilities of office. And in some ways, that might be quite an advantageous position.”

“But what the Liberals really need above all else is visibility. They need to consolidate their electoral support. They just don’t have enough votes to be confident of staying at the centre of Swedish politics.”

“And a prerequisite for doing that really, is to become visible, to have people who get the media’s attention in the coverage of everyday politics. And if you’re in the government, of course, that makes it considerably easier.” 

In addition, throughout the election campaign, Johan Pehrson positioned himself as Sweden’s next education minister, meaning he may be loath to see someone else in the role. 

“He would certainly like that position, because education has been such a strong issue for the Liberals. Under [former leader Jan] Björklund it was really the education party, so to try to reclaim that policy area for the Liberals, I think, has has obvious attractions. So that might just persuade Pehrson to play a little bit harder.” 

