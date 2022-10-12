Swedish Politics: Moderate leader asks for two more days to strike coalition deal

Moderate leader asks for two more days to strike coalition deal

‘Worrying’ no deal reached: Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson

Moderates ‘a little stressed’ ahead of Wednesday talks deadline

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday asked the parliament’s speaker Andreas Norlén for two more days to negotiate a coalition deal, with his candidacy as Prime Minister to go before parliament on Monday.

In a press conference after the meeting, Kristersson said that the negotiations were “basically complete”, but that there were “some issues that we want to complete so we can announce everything together”.

He refused to give any details as to whether the four parties were agreed on whether the Liberal Party would have ministerial posts in the new government, saying he wanted to annouce the agreement as an entirety.

“I do not want to talk about any parts [of the deal] until I can talk about everything at one,” he said.

In the press conference, Kristersson said that he would meet Norlén again on Friday, by which time he hoped to be able to announce the complete agreement between the four parties.

He pushed back at questions asking why he had taken a month to reach a deal, pointing out that it was only two weeks since the Speaker had formally given him the task of negotiating a government deal.

“I do not think that it has taken a long time at all,” he said. “This is exactly two weeks to the day since I received my charge from the speaker. We are talking about two weeks, not four weeks or even two months.”

Asked how confident he was that a deal could be struck by Friday, he said he was close to certain.

“I feel certain that we are moving towards a new government and that we will have that confirmed in the chamber on Monday.”

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson on his way to meet the parliament’s speaker Andreas Norlén. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/ TT

Talks will not be ready by Wednesday deadline: SvD

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson had not managed to strike a coalition deal with the leaders of the other four parties by the time he began his meeting with speaker Andreas Norlén at 11am on Wednesday, according to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. newspaper, meaning he is likely to ask for an extension.

“It has been and still is extremely good,” Kristersson said of the ongoing negotiation as he arrived for his talk. “We are agreed on the major issues.”

According to the Expressen newspaper, Kristersson will ask Norlén for two more days, with a prime ministerial vote in parliament called for Monday.

A source told Swedish state broadcaster SR on Tuesday evening that it would be “a miracle” if Kristersson was able to Norlén he was ready to put his candidacy as prime minister before parliament this week.

Other party leaders were equally tight-lipped ahead of the meeting.

“We are fighting for Sweden,” said Liberal leader Johan Pehrson when he passed journalists in the parliament, while Kristersson would only say “we’ll see you at 11am”.

“There have been extremely good and constructive talks throughout all this, and soon we’ll know more,” Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch told SVT

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch on her way into the parliament building on Wednesday. Photo: Tim Aro/TT

Sweden’s outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has expressed her concern that the right-wing bloc is taking so long to agree on Sweden’s next coalition government, saying that in the current fraught situation for Sweden and the world it was “worrying”.

She said that she was “surprised” that Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson had not managed to get a deal in place a month after the election.

“This is a situation where it would have been extremely good to have a rapid coalition building process,” she told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

The Liberal Party’s tax spokeswoman Gulan Avci and their economic spokesperson Mats Persson photographed in at a meeting of the party’s MPs in Sweden’s parliament building on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT

The Moderate party’s negotiators are “a little stressed” and the party’s leader Ulf Kristersson will today say that the ongoing talks over forming a new government are only “close” to a deal, according to a Liberal Party briefing glimpsed by the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

The note, projected on a screen at a briefing of Liberal Party MPs in the parliament building, indicate that the Moderate Party has not yet been able to overcome the differences between the far-right Sweden Democrats and the Liberal Party over whether the Liberals can join Sweden’s next governing coalition.

Kristersson will meet the parliament’s Speaker Andreas Norlén at 11am on Wednesday to hand over his final report on the month of talks he has led between the Moderates, Christian Democrats, Sweden Democrats and Liberals since the four parties won a slim three-seat majority in a general election on September 11th.

If Kristersson asks for more time, it is up to Norlén whether to give him another week, appoint another party leader to form a government, or instead bring matters to a crunch by calling a parliamentary vote on his candidacy as prime minister.

If the latter happens, a vote could be held on Friday. If either the Liberals or the Sweden Democrats then vote Kristersson down, the process begins again.

The speaker has four shots at putting a prime ministerial candidate to a vote in parliament before a new general election is called.