2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
Swedish Politics: Moderate leader asks for two more days to strike coalition deal
Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday asked the parliament's speaker Andreas Norlén for two more days to negotiate a coalition deal, with his candidacy as Prime Minister to go before parliament on Monday.
Published: 12 October 2022 10:47 CEST
Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson announces that he has failed to reach a government deal by Wednesday's deadline and is asking for two more days. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
POLITICS
Will Sweden’s right-bloc meet the deadline to strike a government deal?
Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson is due to submit his report to the Speaker on coalition talks at 11am on Wednesday and it looks like the parties are still divided. Will he need an extension and is a deal possible?
Published: 11 October 2022 15:30 CEST
