Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FOOD & DRINK

Where can you get authentic Indian food in Sweden’s big cities?

A lot of Indian food you find here has been ‘Swedified’ – code for minimising spice and flavour to appease the softer Swedish palate. We surveyed Indians in to find their favourite places to go out and eat.

Published: 12 October 2022 17:01 CEST
Where can you get authentic Indian food in Sweden's big cities?
A plate of cauliflower curry. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

What are Indians in Sweden looking for? 

Many of those who responded to our request for recommendations on the Indians in Sweden Facebook page were adamant that only restaurants owned and operated by fellow expat Indians are truly authentic, complaining that too many places add the label ‘Indisk mat’ to their menus even when the food isn’t cooked by Indian hands.

Some complained of being sorely disappointed by some of their experiences eating supposedly Indian food in Swedish cities. 

“All the curries taste the same as those from all the restaurants,” complains Rejin Balachandran of some of the bland fare on offer. 

 “Indian restaurants in Sweden are hyped and the flavors are modified and very mild,” agreed Koushika Prasanna. “The quantity is comparatively less and overly priced. I personally feel other Schengen countries offer better authentic Indian food at a better price compared to those in Sweden.”

Another respondent, Ashutosh Kumar, wrote: “One thing which is really annoying is that most of the places uses “ready made frozen naan” and then heat them and serve. This breaks me to pieces.”

The places mentioned below are some of those which surely strive to change this opinion of expatriate Indians living in Sweden, and consequently other people who want to experience truly authentic Indian food.

Stockholm and Solna

One of the most-loved places for Indian food in Stockholm is Indian Street Food & Co, with outlets and food trucks in Stockholm and Solna. Visitors can’t stop raving about their menu.

Founded by chef Dheeraj Singh and his friend and entrepreneur Johan Parmar, the trucks and restaurants offer a wide variety of popular North Indian foods like Kathi Rolls, Samosas, Seekh Kebabs, and Papdi Chat (a personal favourite!), striving to create tasty dishes with locally sourced materials.

“They have a variety of authentic Indian food, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian”, says Stockholm resident Kamlesh Khullar, while Rajashekhar Somanchi also recommended it as “one of the best” places for authentic Indian food in the city.

When it comes to South Indian food, another resident, Santhosh Damodaran swears by Saravanaa Bhavan at Sankt Eriksgatan.

The chefs here not only offer an assortment of traditional South Indian dishes like dosas and uthappams with rasam (a spicy warming soup), sambhar, and delicious chutneys, but also have a broad menu serving other North Indian and South Indian delicacies.

Juni Skeppstedt recommends Shanti, a chain of Indian restaurants specialising in Bengali food. Junie echoes the sentiments of many others when backing her preference, saying, “some restaurants have fallen in standard I notice but I can still recommend this one.”

Shanti started out with the idea of providing Stockholmers with the experience of the real day-to-day food eaten by Indian people, but realised the naiveté of this shortly after opening Shanti Classic eleven years ago. Even though it took some time to win over Stockholmers, they now operate six different restaurants across the city, with people like Junie as regular patrons.

While Shanti Classic offers “normal, classic” Indian food like Palak Paneer, Malai Koftas and Chicken Do Pyaza, Gossip in Kungsholmen and Nytorget offer Bengali and Bangladeshi-style street food like Pakoras, Paratha Rolls, Bhelpuri and Kebabs.

Their other outlets, Touch of Bengal, Softcorner, and Ultimat have a similar menu, offering slightly different specialties depending on individual preferences. All in all, Shanti strives to provide a “non-Swedified” authentic experience of Bengali food for anyone who wants to try.

Göteborg

“The owners are Indian and understand when we ask for more spicy or customised Masala”, says Vijnan Penmetsa of The Elephant, the run-away favourite among Indians in Gothenburg. 

The restaurant offers a selection of the finest Punjabi-style vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, winning seemingly universal praise. 

“The paneer they make is amazing. While they have westernised the taste, ask the servers to make it “desi style”, and you will be reminded of the restaurants back home. They have a nice “chapati” as well”, agrees Rajeev Sanjay Patil.

Another resident Kimmi Singh Sandhu praises the restaurant for having “the best flavours”, and “a lot of items that you normally can’t find in many Indian restaurants”. She especially rates the “nice cocktails inspired from India and the appetisers.”

A definite must-visit, I think.

Patil gives an honourable mention to Himalaya at Olivedalsgatan. “While technically this is not Indian food, it is close enough,” he jokes. “The momos here remind me of ones we have back in India. The main course dishes are not too spicy and just the right taste. This is my go-to place.” 

For lovers of dosas and idlis, The South Indian and Kollywood Food Cart are the frontrunners.

“The South Indian has the best spice levels for a South Indian,” says Janani Mani about the chain, which also has outlets in Stockholm, Helsingborg and Malmö.

As for Kollywood Food Cart, both Patil, and fellow resident Rejin Balachandran say their food “is close to what we used to eat in India.”

Skåne

In Southern Sweden, there several good Indian food joints. Starting with Art of Spices, an award winning Malmö restaurant, which is highly regarded by residents Parag Sathe, Krithika Venkatesh and Vishi Sharma Nagar.

Krithika considers it “the best authentic Indian Restaurant in Malmö,” thanks to their broad range of North Indian street food, including vada pav, papdi chat, and pani puri. 

Parag says he recommends these places because they are owned and operated by Indians, which adds to their authenticity.

Some other notable mentions in Malmo are Urban Turban and Curry on Wheels, but, the local branch of the South Indian aside, Malmö seem to be lacking in South Indian options. 

Helsingborg resident Rita Vithlani speaks highly of Mehak-e-India, owned and operated by Rajesh Malpani, who started this enterprise to fulfil the demands of rich and flavourful North Indian food in Helsingborg.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WORKING IN SWEDEN

EXPLAINED: How to apply for an after studies residence permit in Sweden

Ankita Sharma, a recent graduate with a Masters in Visual Culture from Lund University, explains how to get a permit to stay in Sweden and look for a job after graduation.

Published: 7 October 2022 17:52 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to apply for an after studies residence permit in Sweden

If you, like me, came to Sweden for higher studies and are planning to stay for work, the chances are you have heard of the job-seeking permit, which is formerly known as the Swedish After Studies permit. 

The permit is meant to be the next step after a residence permit for students, and acts as a raft for those seeking employment after graduating. Here’s a look into the process of getting it, and what happens next.

Are you eligible for an After Studies permit?

The After Studies residence permit is granted by the Migrations Agency for up to a year from the point a student finishes their degree if they plan to stay in Sweden to find a job or start their own business.

There is a list of specific criteria that must be met by the applicant to be eligible: 

General requirements

According to the Migrations Agency’s website, only a person who has previously held a residence permit for higher studies in Sweden, or a residence permit for ‘mobility studies’ issued in another EU country is eligible to apply for the After Studies permit.

You must hold a passport that is valid throughout the period that you are applying for and apply before the expiration date of
your current permit.

The copies of your passport must clearly show your personal information, photograph, signature, passport number, issuing country, period of validity, entry/exit stamp, and the permission you have live outside your home country.

You must also state clearly in the application form whether you intend to look for a job or start your own business.

Study credits needed

In order to secure this particular permit, you must apply before the expiry of your current permit and after you have completed a higher education program that was at least two semesters long and based in Sweden. You must have completed and passed sufficient courses to gain at least 30 credits, which is equivalent to about two semesters. 

You must prove this by sending a copy of your diploma, excerpts from the Ladok register, or certificates from authorised staff at your university, stating that you have completed all the courses in your program successfully.

This means applicants have a very short window of time between being awarded their credits or diploma and making their application, something which is crucial to be aware of and a source of a lot of confusion for applicants.

Funds and Health Insurance

As with a normal residence permit, you as an applicant need to prove that you can support yourself through the entire duration of the permit, so proof of funds (such as bank statements and other documents) is mandatory.

The sum required for applications in 2022 is 8,694 kronor per month, and the documents provided must show the bank account holder’s name, and the current account balance. 

If you have continuous income from work, you must supply a copy of your employment contract and specifics of your salary. 

Comprehensive healthcare insurance is also a compulsory criterion for eligibility for this permit.

If you are registered as a citizen at Skatteverkat, the Swedish Tax Agency, and have a personal number, you only need to enclose a copy of your Swedish ID card, otherwise you need to include details of your insurance provider in the application form.

Extra criteria for those with spouses or dependents 

Candidates who are in Sweden with their spouse or families have extra criteria to fulfill

You must ensure that all the members of your family have valid passports, and documents verifying your relationship.

You must also show you are able to financially support them, by proving that, on top of the basic sum mentioned above that you have an additional 3622.5 kronor for your spouse and  2173.50 kronor for each child.

Here’s where it gets tricky

One of the most common mistakes made by applicants is not getting the calculation of funds right. Currency conversion rates are constantly changing; so for those of us using account statements from banks in our home countries, it is imperative to have a little more than the required amount stated by the Migration Agency.

My advisor at Lund University recommended having an extra month’s worth of funds in the account to ensure it holds up in the eyes of the Agency.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the balance amount is calculated from the date mentioned in your statement, so it is a good idea to attach a statement dated as near to the date of application as possible.

It is also acceptable to produce a combination of balance statements from your home country bank and your Swedish bank as long as they add up to more than the required amount.

The other tricky aspect of this application is the timing. The Agency specifically asks that we apply before the expiry date of the current permit, and after we have completed all our courses.

The catch of this situation is that a standard higher studies residence permit expires two weeks after university courses normally end, but results are only published 4-6 weeks after, and diplomas are issued only after a month.

The two criteria cannot simultaneously be fulfilled, so it is recommended that you submit the application before your previous permit expires, with a letter from your university Programme Coordinator stating that you have completed all your courses.

Then the Agency allows you four weeks to submit your diploma in addition to your application.

What happens after I’ve applied? 

Once the application is submitted, you are allowed to remain in Sweden until you receive a decision, but should you choose to leave the country, you may not be allowed to enter again.

This rule, along with the long queue times at the Migration Agency and no fixed time frame for a decision, means that applicants like me get stuck in Sweden with no permission to travel anywhere (within or outside the EU), and with no foreseeable hope of being able to travel to our home countries.

Waiting periods are close to six months as advertised on the website, and there is no clear way to get more information unless a case officer is assigned to you.

If you land a job while waiting for the decision on this permit, you can request to end your application and apply for a work permit, but that, as readers of The Local will know, comes with its own set of hurdles.

SHOW COMMENTS