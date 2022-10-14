Read news from:
WORK PERMITS

How does Sweden’s new government want to change migration policy?

Tougher work permit requirements, a longer qualifying period for citizenship, permanent residency abolished, limits to family reunion, and a system of 'return migration': how will the policies in the new "Agreement for Sweden" affect foreigners?

Published: 14 October 2022 16:39 CEST
Parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson at a press conference announcing the coalition government's policy. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Work permits

The minimum wage for work permits will be hiked to the level of a median salary in Sweden. This is currently 33,200 kronor, meaning the measure will quite drastically reduce the number of people coming to Sweden to work. The current minimum wage for work permit applicants is 13,000 kronor a month before tax.

The parties will also look into developing a special possibility for residency for PhDs and researchers, which will be a welcome policy for many international PhD students affected by immigration laws for PhD students and researchers introduced in July last year.

The new government will also consider making EU citizens once again need to register if in Sweden longer than three months. 

Asylum

The parties intend to tighten asylum legislation to the “minimum level” allowed under European Union law or other international treaties to which Sweden is a signatory, with an inquiry into changes to asylum and immigration law launched next spring with the aim of passing a new law in parliament before the mandate period comes to an end in 2026.

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson said at the press conference that the agreement represented a “paradigm shift” in migration policy. 

The new law and its preparations will include:

  • An analysis of how asylum-processing ‘transit zones’ have been implemented in other “countries in the EU and other comparable countries”. 
  • An inquiry into whether asylum seekers could be held in transit centres while their asylum applications are being handled, and analyse whether such centres are possible under European Convention on Human Rights and Swedish Constitution. 
  • The inquiry will look into where such transit centres could be established and whose control they would need to be under, (although not mentioned in the agreement, this appears to be about the possibility for overseas processing centres such as those Denmark has been trying to establish in Rwanda or another third country). 
  • It will look into withdrawing residency from asylum seekers, or those with “alternative protection”, “if the original grounds for asylum no longer apply, for instance if a conflict has ended”.
  • It will look into abolishing permanent residency as a concept under Swedish law, in favour of temporary residence permits (it is not clear whether this will only apply to asylum seekers). 
  • A reduction in the scope for family reunion for those with residency in Sweden to the minimum circle of relatives allowed under EU law. This includes a spouse, domestic partner, or registered partner, and any children under 18 years of age. It excludes adult children, parents, grandparents, siblings, and all other relatives.

Citizenship 

Sweden Democrat proposals on extending the time it takes to qualify for citizenship have also made their way into this policy document, with the current limit of 5 years (3 years for spouses or cohabiting partners of Swedish citizens) extended to 8 years “in the normal case”.

It’s not clear what, if any, exceptions there will be for citizenship applications, or whether those married to a Swede or with Swedish children will have a reduced wait. 

The parties also want to launch an inquiry into tougher requirements for knowledge of Swedish culture and society for citizenship. They did not specifically mention introducing language or culture tests, but it is likely that these would be introduced if a knowledge requirement was deemed necessary.

On top of this, they want to introduce a demand that anyone applying for Swedish citizenship can support themselves financially, although again, they did not mention how much money applicants would have to have to qualify for this requirement.

They will also investigate the possibility of introducing a new obligatory ceremony, such as an ‘oath of loyalty’ or a citizenship interview which would act as the final stage in citizenship process.

Finally, they want to look into the possibility of withdrawing citizenship from dual citizens who carry out “system-threatening crimes”, or whose citizenship was granted on false premises. 

Return migration

Återvandring, or “return migration” was also included in the policy document, with the parties pledging to study any legislation developed in other countries to stimulate the return of migrants to their countries of origin. 

Sweden already offers grants to refugees wanting to return to their home countries, but the parties want to look into extending this, including analysing the possibility of offering economic incentives to migrants in order to encourage them to return home, as well as how Sweden could coordinate with destination countries.

It is not clear whether these economic incentives would only be offered to refugees, or whether they would apply to all migrants in Sweden.

Finally, the parties want to establish, through a socio-economic analysis of integration, “which conditions should be a basis of receiving support for return migration”. 

POLITICS

Sweden’s winning right-bloc agrees to form government with far-right backing

Three Swedish right-wing parties have agreed to form a minority government with the unprecedented support of the far-right Sweden Democrats, immediately announcing plans to crack down on crime and immigration and build new nuclear power stations.

Published: 14 October 2022 15:46 CEST
The incoming government will be made up of the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals, with the far-right Sweden Democrats remaining outside the coalition but providing key support in parliament.

The four presented a roadmap Friday for their cooperation, outlining measures to address rising crime, immigration, energy policy, healthcare, education and the economy.

“Change is not just necessary, but possible, and the four of us can deliver that”, conservative Moderates leader Ulf Kristesson told reporters.

Parliament will vote on Kristersson as the new prime minister on Monday and the future government is expected to take office on Tuesday, just over a month after the right-wing won a narrow victory in a general election that ousted the Social Democrats after eight years in power.

The four right-wing parties together hold 176 of 349 seats in parliament. The anti-immigration and nationalist Sweden Democrats, once shunned as pariahs on Sweden’s political scene, were the big winners of the September 11 vote.

They emerged as the country’s second-largest party with a record 20.5 percent of votes, behind outgoing prime minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats, which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

While far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson said he “would have preferred to sit in government”, he stressed that most important was that his party, as the biggest right-wing party, have influence over policy.

“We are going to deliver policy, especially in those areas our voters think are extra important, and crime policy is one such area”, he told reporters.

While the quartet presented a united front on Friday, they have traditionally been divided on a number of key policy areas and major concessions were made in the agreement, primarily to meet the far-right’s demands.

Sweden has struggled to contain soaring gang shootings and violence, and the roadmap calls for an introduction of visitation zones in some disadvantaged areas, harsher sentences for repeat offenders, double sentences for certain crimes and anonymous witnesses — all major concessions by the small Liberal party.

The incoming government also plans to make major cuts in Sweden’s generous refugee policy, reducing the number of quota refugees from 6,400 last year to 900 per year during its four-year mandate.

It will also ditch Sweden’s development aid target of one percent of gross national income and introduce a national ban on begging.

The four parties also agreed to not reduce unemployment benefits, a major concession to the far-right by the Moderates.

“What has been most important to the Sweden Democrats is that the change of government represent a paradigm shift”, Åkesson said.

Meanwhile, the future government also announced plans to build new nuclear reactors to meet the country’s rising electricity needs.

“New nuclear reactors will be built”, the leader of the Christian Democrats Ebba Busch told reporters. “We are going to meet our end of the Paris Agreement, but without destroying companies’ and Swedish households’ finances. The goal going forward is electrification and the way there is nuclear power”, she said.

The Scandinavian country voted in a 1980 non-binding referendum to phase out nuclear power.

The country has in recent years shut down six of its 12 reactors and the remaining ones, at three nuclear power plants, generate about 30 percent of the electricity used in the country today.

But it has struggled to find viable alternative energy sources to replace nuclear power, with renewable energies not yet able to fully meet its needs.

The outgoing Social Democratic government, in power for the past eight years, has traditionally been opposed to the construction of new reactors but acknowledged earlier this year that nuclear energy would be crucial for the foreseeable future.

Swedish energy group Vattenfall said therefore in June it was examining the possibility of building at least two small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

