How does Sweden’s new government want to change migration policy?
Tougher work permit requirements, a longer qualifying period for citizenship, permanent residency abolished, limits to family reunion, and a system of 'return migration': how will the policies in the new "Agreement for Sweden" affect foreigners?
Published: 14 October 2022 16:39 CEST
Parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson at a press conference announcing the coalition government's policy. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
POLITICS
Sweden’s winning right-bloc agrees to form government with far-right backing
Three Swedish right-wing parties have agreed to form a minority government with the unprecedented support of the far-right Sweden Democrats, immediately announcing plans to crack down on crime and immigration and build new nuclear power stations.
Published: 14 October 2022 15:46 CEST
