For members
WORK PERMITS
EXPLAINED: How to apply for a work permit in Sweden
Applying for a work permit in Sweden can seem confusing, with different rules applying for certain occupations and countries, and some immigrants not needing a work permit altogether. Here's our guide to how you can apply for a Swedish work permit.
Published: 14 October 2022 08:26 CEST
Migration Agency offices in Sundbyberg. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
WORK PERMITS
Should foreigners trapped in Sweden by permit delays risk a one-way visa?
One solution for foreigners unable to leave Sweden due to delays processing work or residence permits is to leave and then try and get a one-way visa in their home country. But is it worth the risk?
Published: 11 October 2022 11:40 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments