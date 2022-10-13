Read news from:
WORK PERMITS

EXPLAINED: How to apply for a work permit in Sweden

Applying for a work permit in Sweden can seem confusing, with different rules applying for certain occupations and countries, and some immigrants not needing a work permit altogether. Here's our guide to how you can apply for a Swedish work permit.

Published: 14 October 2022 08:26 CEST
Migration Agency offices in Sundbyberg. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Who needs a Swedish work permit?

The following groups do not need to apply for a work permit in order to work in Sweden:

  • permanent residence permit holders
  • holders of residence permits to attend college or university
  • holders of special residence permits to work as researchers
  • asylum seekers exempt from work permit obligations
  • EU citizens
  • holders of residence and work permits, including those here under the Temporary Protection Directive, refugees, people in need of alternate subsidiary protection, and people here due to family ties (so-called sambo visas)

There are also some occupations, such as seasonal workers and researchers, with special agreements (see full list here), as well as working holiday visas for those aged 18-30 who are citizens of Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or South Korea.

I need a permit, how do I apply?

First off, you need an employment contract from your new employer. If you are a non-EU national, your job must have been advertised within Sweden and the EU/EEA and Switzerland for at least ten days, and your employer will need to prove this. This usually means that the job was listed on the Swedish Public Employment Service’s job bank, which is linked to the EU’s job bank, EURES.

The contract needs to be signed by both parties, but an electronic signature is acceptable. 

This requirement does not apply if you are employed overseas and are assigned to do work in Sweden, or if you are transferred within a company group and the position is staying abroad. If the position is moved to Sweden, this requirement applies and your employer will need to advertise the job in the EU.

Your employer is then responsible for initiating the work permit application on your behalf – they will need information from you, such as your name, date of birth, citizenship, education and email address. This email address will also be used by the Migration Agency when they contact you, so make sure it’s a private email you have access to rather than, for example, a work email for your new job.

The Migration Agency will send you an email once this has been done, asking you to apply for the permit. At this stage, you will be required to provide more information about yourself, as well as confirming that the details of your new job provided to the Migration Agency apply to what you have agreed on with your employer and what is written in your contract.

If you want to apply for residence permits for any family members coming with you, you will at this stage have to prove that you have enough funds to support them.

What documents should I include in my application?

You will need to include the following documents:

  • a signed employment contract
  • a copy of your passport (it’s a good idea to renew it if it is about to expire as you are not able to get a permit for longer than your passport is valid)

How much does it cost?

The fee varies somewhat depending on the role you are applying for, but for most people, it costs 2,200 kronor to apply. Some occupations pay a lower fee, and any family members joining you will also have to pay a fee – 1,500 kronor for adults and 750 kronor for children. You can pay online or at a Swedish embassy, if you choose to apply for a work permit in-person.

Japanese citizens do not have to pay for a work permit application fee.

How long will the application take?

Once you have paid a fee, the Swedish Migration Agency will process your application, with your application likely to be processed more swiftly if you provide all the required documents.

Waiting times for work permits in Sweden can vary depending on the branch you’re working in, whether you apply online or via post, and if you are applying for the first time or extending a permit.

For those applying for the first time online, as employees rather than self-employed, waiting times can range from 3-12 months, depending on the branch they are applying for.

If you are working for a so-called “certified operator”, a company which is part of the Migration Agency’s fast-track scheme, this can more than halve the time it takes to secure a permit. 

Under the agency’s agreement with these company it undertakes to process first-time applications from certified operators in just ten days, although this year, it has taken an average of 46 days. 

Extension applications have longer waiting times, going up to five months for branches with a three-month wait for first-time applications, and 17 months for branches with a 12-month wait for first-time applications.

The situation is worse for the self-employed. People in this category making a first-time application online can expect to wait 25 months, going up to 27 months for applying to extend a work permit.

What happens if my application is approved?

Once your application is approved, you will receive an email from the Migration Agency detailing your next steps. You will need to get your photo and fingerprints taken for your residence permit card, if you will be working in Sweden for more than three months. If you need a visa to enter Sweden, you will do this at a Swedish embassy before entering Sweden.

If you come from a visa-free country, you can do it at the Migration Agency once you arrive in Sweden, although you will need to have a valid work permit in order to do this.

Once you have been photographed and had your fingerprints taken, you can expect your permit to arrive within four weeks.

WORK PERMITS

Should foreigners trapped in Sweden by permit delays risk a one-way visa?

One solution for foreigners unable to leave Sweden due to delays processing work or residence permits is to leave and then try and get a one-way visa in their home country. But is it worth the risk?

Published: 11 October 2022 11:40 CEST
When Waleed Dajani, who has been waiting for a work permit decision since March 2021, wanted to go home to attend his father’s funeral, his case handler at the Migration Agency was unable to help. As he lacks a valid work permit, if he left Sweden he risked being turned away at the border on his return. 

But when he instead turned to the Swedish embassy in his native Jordan, he found them much more receptive. 

“I explained the situation to them, and they were much more cooperative. And they told me that I can apply for a single-entry visa once I was in Jordan,” he says. “I went to Jordan at the beginning of June. I missed the funeral, but at least I was there for my family.”

Once in Jordan, the Swedish Embassy arranged a one-way visa for him in just one week. 

Listen to Waleed Dajani on The Local’s podcast

Follow Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts

You need to have a special, urgent situation

According to immigration lawyer Pia Lind, arranging a one-way visa through the embassy in your home country is “not recommended”. 

“There’s a really heavy requirement. You have to present super-strong reasons why you needed to return home to be granted such a visa,” she told The Local. “So it might be a member of your family dying, or some super-severe circumstances that you have to prove are the reason why you are returning to your home country.”

Up to the discretion of the embassy 

As these one-way visas are issued by the local embassy with no involvement from the Migration Agency in Sweden, how easy or difficult they are to secure depends a lot on the individual embassy, and even the individual consul taking visa decisions. 

“It’s not impossible, but it varies greatly between the embassies,” Lind said. “I have been in touch with a number through the years and there are some that are a lot more cooperative and reasonable, and others where it is almost impossible.” 

Dajani said that when his girlfriend, who is from Egypt, tried to do what he had done, she had received a stern email from the Swedish embassy in Cairo detailing the level of proof she would need to prove that her mother was indeed ill, as she claimed, and warning her that the embassy could give no guarantees that she would receive a visa on leaving Sweden. 

“The made it quite scary, like, ‘you need to bring like proof that she is sick and you need to visit her’, that ‘we might not give you the visa’, that ‘we’re gonna investigate this’ and so on,” he said.

“They try to scare people, so that only those who really need to travel actually take the risk. And maybe then they will give them the visa.”

In the end, his girlfriend decided not to take the risk. 

On the other hand, a friend of his from Morocco was lucky enough to be given a multiple-entry visa by the Swedish embassy in Morocco, meaning he not only got to return to Sweden, but gained the right to leave and return at will for the duration of the visa. 

No guarantee at time of departure 

Even in Dajani’s case, the consul in Jordan was only able to confirm by email before his departure from Sweden that it was possible for the embassy to issue a single-entry visa, meaning he had to leave Sweden without knowing for certain that he would receive a visa to return. 

“I got an email from them saying, ‘Please be informed that the embassy can give you a D-visa once you’re in Jordan, as long as you have not got a decision for your process in Sweden’,” Dajani said.

Can be handled in as little as one day 

In the end, though, it took the Swedish embassy in Jordan just one day to handle his application and add a single-entry visa to his passport. It is the same application form as for a D-visa. 

“It went really fast. You bring some photos, your passport, and so on, and they print the visa on your passport,” Dajani said. 

