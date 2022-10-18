Sweden’s new government to abolish stand-alone Environment Ministry

Mikael Karlsson, a researcher in climate leadership at Uppsala University, said the decision was “regrettable”, but that he wasn’t surprised, as the Tidö Agreement had already indicated that the four parties planned to dismantle Sweden’s climate policies.
“They are subsidising high electricity use and fossil fuels, which contravenes the foundation stones of environmental policy which have existed for half a century,” he said.
For this government, he told the newspaper, all environmental issues boiled down to a single solution – nuclear power – despite the fact that nuclear power cannot reduce emissions in the short to medium term.
The decision to abolish the department comes only three weeks before the UN’s Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference, which is seen as a make-or-break last chance to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement.
It also comes ahead of Sweden’s EU Presidency next year, when the country will be responsible for driving through the EU’s ”Fit for 55” package on the green transition.
