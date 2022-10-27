EXPLAINED: What do we know about Sweden’s energy subsidy?

Who is eligible?

Energy users in energy zones 3 and 4 (most of southern Sweden), who have their own energy contract will be eligible for the subsidy, which will be available to private households, companies and organisations.

This means that, as well as private companies, both house owners and apartment owners in these zones will be eligible.

If you live in a cooperative housing association (a BRF) where your electricity bill is included in your monthly fee, the payment will go to the association instead, as the electricity contract is between the BRF and the energy company.

How do I know which energy zone I am in?

Energy zone 1 – the cheapest energy zone – is in the far north of Sweden, and it includes Norrbotten county and part of Västerbotten county.

Energy zone 2 is slightly further south, and it includes Jämtland county, Västernorrland county, and parts of Gävleborg and Västerbotten counties.

Energy zone 3 covers central Sweden, encompassing Stockholm and Gothenburg, as well as Stockholm county, Södermanland county, Uppsala county, Värmland county, Västmanland county, Örebro county, Östergötland county, Dalarna county, and parts of Halland, Kalmar, Jönköping, Västra Götaland, and Gävleborg counties.

Energy zone 4 includes Malmö, Skåne, Blekinge, Kronoberg, and parts of Kalmar, Halland, Jönköping and Västra Götaland counties.

How is it calculated?

The size of the subsidy is dependent on two factors. Firstly, is the user or property based in energy zone 3 or 4?

Secondly, how high was the user’s energy usage between October 2021 and September 202?

For those in energy zone 3, the subsidy will cover 50 öre per kWh used in that 12 month period. For those in energy zone 4, the subsidy will cover 79 öre per kWh over the same period.

This could mean energy users on a fixed tariff who paid lower than this per kWh in the qualifying period receive more money back than they originally paid.

How much will I get?

It’s difficult to say as it depends so much on individual usage, but here are some examples from a Svenska kraftnät press release explaining the subsidy:

A tennis club in Halland with an energy usage of 45,000 kWh over the qualifying period will receive a 35,500 kronor subsidy (45,000 x 0.79 = 35,550).

A house owner in Örebro with an energy usage of 19,500 kWh over the qualifying period will receive a 9,750 kronor subsidy (19,500 x 0.50 = 9,750).

A bakery in Kalmar with an energy usage of 66,000 kWh over the qualifying period will receive a 52,140 kronor subsidy (66,000 x 0.79 = 52,140).

When will it come into effect?

It’s not yet clear, but it is unlikely to be in place by November 1st, as the Moderates, Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats originally pledged prior to the election.

It is likely to be in place by December 1st at the earliest, partly due to EU regulations.