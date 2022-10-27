Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

POLITICS

EXPLAINED: What do we know about Sweden’s energy subsidy?

Sweden's government have announced a new energy subsidy for users in southern Sweden, encompassing 55 billion kronor which will be paid out to five million electricity users. So, how will it work?

Published: 27 October 2022 16:46 CEST
EXPLAINED: What do we know about Sweden's energy subsidy?
A bakery in Kalmar would receive 52,140 kronor in subsidies under the new scheme. The bakery, in this picture is in Stockholm. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Who is eligible?

Energy users in energy zones 3 and 4 (most of southern Sweden), who have their own energy contract will be eligible for the subsidy, which will be available to private households, companies and organisations.

This means that, as well as private companies, both house owners and apartment owners in these zones will be eligible.

If you live in a cooperative housing association (a BRF) where your electricity bill is included in your monthly fee, the payment will go to the association instead, as the electricity contract is between the BRF and the energy company.

How do I know which energy zone I am in?

Energy zone 1 – the cheapest energy zone – is in the far north of Sweden, and it includes Norrbotten county and part of Västerbotten county.

Energy zone 2 is slightly further south, and it includes Jämtland county, Västernorrland county, and parts of Gävleborg and Västerbotten counties.

Energy zone 3 covers central Sweden, encompassing Stockholm and Gothenburg, as well as Stockholm county, Södermanland county, Uppsala county, Värmland county, Västmanland county, Örebro county, Östergötland county, Dalarna county, and parts of Halland, Kalmar, Jönköping, Västra Götaland, and Gävleborg counties.

Energy zone 4 includes Malmö, Skåne, Blekinge, Kronoberg, and parts of Kalmar, Halland, Jönköping and Västra Götaland counties.

How is it calculated?

The size of the subsidy is dependent on two factors. Firstly, is the user or property based in energy zone 3 or 4?

Secondly, how high was the user’s energy usage between October 2021 and September 202?

For those in energy zone 3, the subsidy will cover 50 öre per kWh used in that 12 month period. For those in energy zone 4, the subsidy will cover 79 öre per kWh over the same period.

This could mean energy users on a fixed tariff who paid lower than this per kWh in the qualifying period receive more money back than they originally paid.

How much will I get?

It’s difficult to say as it depends so much on individual usage, but here are some examples from a Svenska kraftnät press release explaining the subsidy:

  • A tennis club in Halland with an energy usage of 45,000 kWh over the qualifying period will receive a 35,500 kronor subsidy (45,000 x 0.79 = 35,550).
  • A house owner in Örebro with an energy usage of 19,500 kWh over the qualifying period will receive a 9,750 kronor subsidy (19,500 x 0.50 = 9,750).
  • A bakery in Kalmar with an energy usage of 66,000 kWh over the qualifying period will receive a 52,140 kronor subsidy (66,000 x 0.79 = 52,140).

When will it come into effect?

It’s not yet clear, but it is unlikely to be in place by November 1st, as the Moderates, Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats originally pledged prior to the election.

It is likely to be in place by December 1st at the earliest, partly due to EU regulations.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Sweden’s new government announces 55bn kronor power price subsidy

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch have announced their long awaited plan for so-called "high-cost protection" for those hit by high power prices.

Published: 27 October 2022 14:28 CEST
Sweden's new government announces 55bn kronor power price subsidy

The compensation for high power bills will be paid out only in energy price zones 3 and 4 in southern Sweden, they said in a press conference in Thursday, a limit that was not part of the programme outlined by the parties during the election campaign. 

“We welcome the announcement from Svenska kraftnät today as a response to the assignment they were given in the middle of August,” Energy Minister Ebba Busch said. 

“This is an energy subsidy which can help lessen the burden for all energy users – households and companies, but also organisations – which does not stimulate increased usage, as that would risk pushing up prices further.”

Busch emphasised the fact that the subsidy is also clearly aimed at those who are most affected, especially those living in southern Sweden.

At the press conference Lotta Medelius-Bredhe, General Director of Svenska kraftnät (the Swedish National Grid) said that the plan would return 55 billion kronor to five million energy customers in this area.

According to Medelius-Bredhe, the subsidy could be as much as 16,000 kronor for a house using 20,000 kWh a year.

Nine days before the election, Kristersson promised, along with Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch, Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson and Liberal leader Johan Pehrson, that a subsidy would be in place by November 1st.

Since the election, the parties have been less clear on whether this deadline would be met.

The current plan announced by Svenska kraftnät today, was the result of an order to the authority issued by the former Social Democrat government back in August back. 

In August, the Social Democrats promised that 60 billion kronor in so-called bottleneck fees from Svenska kraftnät would be transferred back to households and companies, a figure which the former government later increased to 90 billion.

At a press conference after the announcement, Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson attacked the government parties for making promises on high cost protection and tax cuts on fuel during the election campaign which they could not keep. 

“It’s quite spectacular the way they are so flagrantly breaking their own very clear promises,” she said. “You should not promise things you can’t deliver, otherwise you undermine trust in politics as a whole.” 

Finance spokesman Mikael Damberg noted that the cuts in fuel tax would reduce the price at the pump by about one krona a litre. 

“I think that a lot of people people are surprised and feel like they’ve been conned,” finance spokesman Mikael Damberg said about the fuel price tax cuts announced earlier. “There was a lot of loft rhetoric in the election campaign when the Sweden Democrats promised that diesel prices at the pump. That’s clearly a very different proposal from the one they are making now. 

The next step in the process will be an individual assessment by the Energy Markets Inspectorate (Ei), Busch said. 

“Now we have a clear ‘what’,” she said. “The government is now dealing with ‘how’ and ‘when’ [the subsidy will be paid out], following the Energi Market Inspectorate’s assessment.”

SHOW COMMENTS