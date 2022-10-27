For members
POLITICS
EXPLAINED: What do we know about Sweden’s energy subsidy?
Sweden's government have announced a new energy subsidy for users in southern Sweden, encompassing 55 billion kronor which will be paid out to five million electricity users. So, how will it work?
Published: 27 October 2022 16:46 CEST
A bakery in Kalmar would receive 52,140 kronor in subsidies under the new scheme. The bakery, in this picture is in Stockholm. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
POLITICS
Sweden’s new government announces 55bn kronor power price subsidy
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch have announced their long awaited plan for so-called "high-cost protection" for those hit by high power prices.
Published: 27 October 2022 14:28 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments