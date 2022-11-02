For members
CRIME
Sweden’s new government to boost justice spending by 1.4 billion kronor
Sweden's new justice minister on Tuesday unveiled plans to spend an additional 1.4 billion kronor on boosting the criminal justice system next year, in what he called "the biggest offensive against organised crime in Swedish history".
Published: 2 November 2022 15:19 CET
Gunnar Strömmer holds a press conference announcing some of the key elements of the increased spending on police and prisons in the budget. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
