CRIME

Sweden’s new government to boost justice spending by 1.4 billion kronor

Sweden's new justice minister on Tuesday unveiled plans to spend an additional 1.4 billion kronor on boosting the criminal justice system next year, in what he called "the biggest offensive against organised crime in Swedish history".

Published: 2 November 2022 15:19 CET
Gunnar Strömmer holds a press conference announcing some of the key elements of the increased spending on police and prisons in the budget. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Gunnar Strömberg unveiled nearly 5 billion kronor worth of additional spending between now and 2025, 1.4 billion kronor of which will be in the current budget, of which 0.9 billion will go to help police reach the Social Democrat government’s target of 38,200 police employees by 2024. 

“I do not hesitate to call this the biggest offensive against organised crime in Swedish history,” Strömmer said as he announced the spending commitments, which will be part of the budget announced later this month. 

The spending boost is, however, only a fraction of the 20 billion kronor up until 2026 which the Sweden Democrats had promised during the election campaign. 

And fully 0.4 billion of the 0.9 billion which is going towards the police will go towards funding the increased cost of the Sweden’s EU Presidency in the first half of next year.

Only a third will go towards meeting the police employment goal, and the government has not followed through on its election promise of increasing police wages to attract more people to the profession. 

The Social Democrats’ justice spokesperson Ardalan Shekarabi said that it was misleading to call the budget plans a historic investment. 

He said the Moderates’ plan did not, for one thing, mirror the Social Democrats’ plan to match every additional krona invested in the police with investments in crime prevention. He said that there was also a lack of focus on improving police methodology to increase the rate of cases being solved. 

“There’s of course a problem around the rhetoric and the reality, but I welcome the face that Gunnar Strömmer is problematising parts of the Tidö Agreement, which are about moral behaviour, anonymous witnesses and stop-and-search zones. In the best case, they would be ineffective and in the worst straight-out counterproductive.” 

ALMEDALEN 2022

Swedish extremist ‘bought swords and bow for Almedalen attack’

Theodor Engström, the far-right extremist who fatally stabbed one of Sweden's leading psychiatrists at the Almedalen political festival, had brought two swords and a bow and arrow to Visby to carry out his attack, prosecution documents revealed on Tuesday.

Published: 1 November 2022 10:45 CET
The prosecutor Henrik Olin on Tuesday morning charged the 33-year-old with committing a terror crime through murder for stabbing Ing-Marie Wieselgren, and also for preparation for a terror crime for his alleged plot to kill the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf. 

In the prosecution document, it states that Engström began preparing for his attack on June 20th, and had purchased a double-bladed knife, two swords and a bow and arrow, which he had left in the tent where he was staying at the time he stabbed Wieselgren. He had also collected together information on where Lööf would be during the festival. 

In a press release, the court said that Engström, who psychiatrists have concluded was severely disturbed at the time of the attack, will go on trial between November 9th and November 15th. Engström has a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement. 

In his stämningsansökan or prosecution document, the prosecutor Henrik Olin wrote that the attack “could have seriously hurt Sweden” and that Engström had carried out the attack to “strike grave terror into the population or parts of the population”. 

The Almedalen political festival, where Olin carried out his attack, is one of the key events in the Swedish year, with all of the eight parliamentary parties, civil society groups, companies and government agencies, all holding speeches, talks, debates and other events. 

Engström is pleading guilty to all charges, and has admitted both to killing Wieselgren and to have had Lööf as a target.

